See inside a new 2,000-square-foot 3D-printed luxury house in Austin that was constructed in 8 days

- Austin, Texas-based 3D printing construction company Icon has completed its latest home, House Zero.
- The walls of the over 2,000-square-foot house and its adjacent tiny home were printed in eight days.
Out with exposed brick, in with exposed concrete.
If you’ve never seen a 3D printed home, you might be picturing a dark, lifeless cookie-cutter house.
But Icon — an Austin-based 3D printing home construction company — might prove your preconceived notions wrong.
I spent a night in Icon’s recently completed House Zero and found the luxurious Austin home as warm and welcoming as any traditionally constructed abode.
But unlike most homes, House Zero’s walls were constructed (or printed) in eight days, which might be the fastest of any home I’ve ever stayed in.
After spending a weekend inside House Zero, I can confidently say I could see myself living inside a printed home …
… especially one as luxurious as House Zero.
Using 3D printers for home construction is still a relatively new concept, but printed homes have already begun popping up around the world from China to Mexico to the Netherlands.
And this technology could not have arrived at a better time.
We’re in the midst of a serious housing affordability crisis in the US.
Inventory is low, the market is competitive, and inflation and material shortages have sent construction costs soaring.
It’s a stressful time for both potential homebuyers and construction companies, but Icon says its technology may provide a solution.
The company has built a variety of projects from residential dwellings to tiny homes for unhoused Texans.
Icon is now also working with NASA to test the viability of 3D-printed dwellings on Mars and the moon.
The Texan company isn’t the only group spearheading the growing 3D printing home construction market …
… but it’s already broken ground in the industry with the US’ “first” 3D printed homes for sale.
The construction-tech company is also working with home construction giant Lennar to build a 100-home community in Austin.
When completed, it’ll be the largest neighborhood of 3D-printed homes yet.
Like other 3D printing companies, Icon argues that the technology can build homes inexpensively, faster, and more sustainably compared to traditional homebuilding.
The tech is still in its infancy, but Icon’s robotic system has already made homebuilding “dramatically faster and meaningfully cheaper” …
… with the opportunity to become even quicker and more inexpensive in the future, Jason Ballard, Icon’s cofounder and CEO, told Insider in an interview.
This solution may sound too good to be true, but Icon’s new House Zero might be a testament to these claims.
According to Ballard, House Zero is the first home designed specifically for robotic construction.
In short, it’s a show home for Icon — a place to take investors, the public, and media to flex the viability of its technology.
Icon’s 3D printing secret lies in its large in-house Vulcan printer system and “high strength” concrete, called ‘lavacrete.”
Together, the Vulcan printer and lavacrete can turn a potential years-long construction project into a several-month endeavor.
And its newest home House Zero, located in a quiet neighborhood in Austin, is no exception.
The printer was set up on-site in about half a day.
It then printed the walls of the over 2,000-square-foot home and its 350-square-foot backyard accessory dwelling unit (ADU) at the same time.
And despite weather and hardware issues, the walls of both the home and the ADU were completed in eight days, shaving off weeks to months of construction time when compared to “traditional” methods.
It then took the team five months to put the finishing touches — such as window installation, wiring, plumbing — on the home and its ADU.
Aesthetically, House Zero’s curved concrete walls make the home pop compared to its neighbors.
And this was intentional: The home was designed to show off the 3D printer’s capabilities, a “big risk” for the team, Ballard told Insider.
“We’re not only going to invent robots, we’re also going to invent architecture,” he said. “And it’s not clear that robotics companies have any business inventing architecture.”
But luckily for Ballard, the home is “better than he even hoped.”
“I became afraid that my technology would be used to build an uglier world,” Ballard said. “I don’t wanna build a worse world faster and cheaper. I want to build a better world faster and cheaper.”
With the help of Texas-based Lake|Flato Architects, Icon created a house unlike any I’ve ever seen.
Inside, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is filled with high-end finishes that turn a concrete and wood home …
… into a “mid-century modernist ranch house” charmer filled with luxury furniture.
Its cozy decor contrasts the cool-toned lavacrete that makes up the walls of the home.
These walls look more like precisely layered frosting on a cake than layers of concrete, but the unique walls are the home’s crown jewels.
The curved walls of the dining room, shower, and main bedroom were especially eye-catching and created a natural separation of space in a way traditional construction couldn’t have done.
But it’s not just for aesthetics.
The curved walls — made possible by Icon’s printing system and supplementary insulation and steel — help strengthen the structure of the home, according to the company.
And both the thick walls and Icon’s lavacrete provide additional insulation, creating a “highly” energy-efficient home, Ballard said.
I visited Austin during a particularly chilly February weekend, and with the help of the heater, I didn’t feel the slightest chill (which is obviously the bare minimum of a home).
Besides being more attractive than most homes I’ve stayed in, House Zero didn’t differ from the average cozy and clean house.
The kitchen was large, the bathrooms were glamorous yet functional, and there was plenty of space, storage, outlets, and lights — I have no complaints.
And maybe that’s the point of House Zero.
With the state of our housing and homelessness crisis, any possible solution should be taken into consideration.
And if a new piece of technology can supply homes faster, cheaper, more sustainability — all with the same comforts of traditional houses — maybe we should dispel our preconceived understanding of construction in favor of a more futuristic but efficient option.
But if you’re like me and ready to move into House Zero, hang on tight.
Icon likely won’t sell its show home for another few years, and it won’t be revealing House Zero’s price tag anytime soon.
The company isn’t releasing the costs of the new home: “We chose some pretty premium finishes and we don’t want some of that to get lost in translation,” Ballard said.
But to Icon, House Zero is more than just a high-end home with pretty furniture.
“I think this was an aesthetic, cost, strength, energy performance, and sustainability success,” Ballard told Insider. “We’re going to do more houses like this now.”
