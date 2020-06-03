PHOTOS: The 'I Will Breathe' rally and march in Nashville brought thousands together to protest against racial inequality and police brutality

Phillip Ndowu

NASHVILLE – On May 30, downtown Nashville played host to the “I Will Breathe” rally and march. Following protests around the country over the killings of black Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, the action was initiated to bring public awareness to racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.

Speakers from the Nashville community including Mayor John Cooper, student minister Samuel X, and Democratic state Rep. Mike Stewart came out to address the crowds.

As a photojournalist, I was there to document the raw emotion of thousands of protesters who came to voice their dissent against police brutality and racial inequality. Often times, the message of these protests can be silenced by personal opinion, but one thing is for certain: a photo does not tell a lie.

A student minister at the Nation of Islam, Samuel X, speaks to a crowd of protestors about the racial injustices that plague the United States and calls for change.

Phillip Ndowu

Democratic state Rep. Mike Stewart stands in solidarity with members of the community to call for changes in the justice system of both Tennessee and the larger US.

Phillip Ndowu

Phillip Ndowu

Protesters gathered in Nashville on May 30 to advocate for justice and change.

Phillip Ndowu

Democratic state Rep. Mike Stewart takes time after his speech to give an interview to a local reporter.

Phillip Ndowu

A protester holds up a sign advocating solidarity with black mothers.

Phillip Ndowu

A protester stands silent in front of a police officer holding a sign that reads “Profits Over Black Lives = AmeriKKKa.”

Phillip Ndowu

The protests in Nashville came amid the global coronavirus pandemic, and many demonstrators wore masks while attending.

Phillip Ndowu

Attendees display homemade signs protesting police brutality and oppression.

Phillip Ndowu

Though conflict between police and protesters was at a minimum during the rally and march, the two clashed later that night, and police used tear gas to break up the crowds, according to Nashville Scene. Mayor John Cooper instituted a state of civil emergency and a curfew, while Governor Bill Lee sent in the national guard.

Phillip Ndowu

Two people hold their fists up as they protest racial injustice.

Phillip Ndowu

Protesters display signs with the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

Phillip Ndowu

A person holds a sign with the phrase “I can’t breathe,” a reference to George Floyd’s pleas as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Phillip Ndowu

A protester stands in an intersection.

Phillip Ndowu

A Nashville police officer takes a minute to snap a portrait for some protesters who came to support the “I Will Breathe” protest.

Phillip Ndowu

Protesters peacefully march down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Phillip Ndowu

Thousands of protesters march through the city’s downtown area chanting, carrying signs, and lamenting the deaths of fallen black Americans.

Phillip Ndowu

Protesters march down Fourth Avenue.

Phillip Ndowu

The action began as a rally before transitioning into a march through downtown Nashville.

Phillip Ndowu

A sign held by a protester asks where they can go if they can’t live in the US.

Phillip Ndowu

Signs reading “Black Lives Matter” were frequently seen throughout the rally and march.

Phillip Ndowu

A protester raises her hands in the air as she marches through the city.

Phillip Ndowu

Phillip Ndowu is a photojournalist and wedding photographer based in Nashville, Tennessee and Riverside, California whose passion has been, and always will be, capturing every moment in its sincerity and entirety.

