I visited the street in Edinburgh that’s thought to have inspired Diagon Alley, and it was far more magical in real life

Diagon Alley is featured in the "Harry Potter" books and movies. The street, which is hidden from the Muggle world, is where Hogwarts students go to purchase their school supplies before the start of term. The street is first introduced in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," as Hagrid takes Harry there to shop ahead of his first year at Hogwarts.

Diagon Alley is located in London. But the real-life inspiration for the street is thought to be Victoria Street in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital city. Victoria Street in Edinburgh. Mikhaila Friel/Insider BuzzFeed and Forever Edinburgh report that the street is rumored to be the inspiration behind Diagon Alley and recommend it to “Harry Potter” fans visiting the city.

I visited Victoria Street, located in the city’s Old Town neighborhood, during a public holiday last week. The street was filled with people during a public holiday. Mikhaila Friel/Insider Just like Diagon Alley, this street has cobblestones and a cluster of quirky and charming buildings.

There were sadly no cauldron or wand stores to be found on this street, which instead contained tourist shops, clothes stores, and cafés. The buildings looked magical. Mikhaila Friel/Insider Despite this, the array of colorful windows gave it a fairytale-like feel.

Before it was named Victoria Street, this part of Edinburgh was home to Major Weir, a man who was executed for witchcraft in 1670. The street has a dark history. Mikhaila Friel/Insider Some parts of the house are thought to still exist, hidden in the Quaker Meeting House on the upper terrace, according to Edinburgh World Heritage

I soon discovered The Enchanted Galaxy, a “Harry Potter” inspired gift shop. The ‘Harry Potter’ themed store. Mikhaila Friel/Insider It seemed to sell everything, from Gryffindor scarfs, Hogwarts notebooks, to snow globes.

I spoke to one of the sales advisors, who said she believed Victoria Street was the inspiration behind Diagon Alley. The store interior. Mikhaila Friel/Insider When I asked if the owners knew this before they opened the store, she said she believed they did — but if not, the location was a “happy accident.”