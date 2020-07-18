I tried Prince Charles' workout routine, and the 71-year-old is far more active than I expected

Tim P. Whitby – WPA Pool/Getty Images, Mikhaila Friel/Insider Prince Charles’ workout routine is perfect for a royal, and anyone else who has a busy schedule.

I spent a day working out like Britain’s Prince Charles, and it was more challenging than I anticipated.

The heir to the British throne is reportedly a fan of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s five basic exercises (5BX), which involves stretching, sit-ups, back and leg raises, push-ups, and cardio for 11 minutes twice a day.

At the age of 23, I am 48 years younger than the prince. However, as someone who is relatively new to the world of home workouts, I was nervous to see how I would find his routine.

Ultimately, I enjoyed the routine, and the push-ups were the only thing I struggled with.

Doing the exact same exercises twice a day was a tad too repetitive for my liking, but I understand that it’s probably ideal for someone like Charles, who works on a packed schedule.

Prince Charles is 71 years old – I am 23. And yet, I wouldn’t be surprised if the heir to the British throne was just as fit as me.

I never thought that I’d be trying out the Prince of Wales’ workout routine – or that he even had a workout routine, for that matter. But according to The Telegraph, the future King is a fan of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s five basic exercises (5BX), an 11-minute regime that reportedly could have contributed to his speedy recovery from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Charles reportedly does the 5BX exercises twice each day, along with his daily walk.

“He is probably the fittest man of his age I know,” his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, said during a recent interview with the BBC.

“He’ll walk and walk and walk. He’s like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind.”

As someone who only got serious about at-home exercises during quarantine (HIIT workouts are my new favourite), I was eager to see if Charles’ routine would be a challenge for someone like me, who is 48 years his junior but who has had a mostly relaxed approach to exercise until recently.

Before the UK lockdown, I regularly attended cardio dance classes but rarely worked on strength or core-based exercises.

I tried the 11-minute exercises twice during the day – once at lunchtime, and again in the evening.

Here’s the full routine that I followed each time:

Stretches (2 minutes),

Sit-ups (1 minute),

Back and leg raises (1 minute),

Push-ups (1 minute),

Run on the spot. For every 75 steps, do 10 eagle jumps (6 minutes).

As I began with the stretches, I had low expectations for what was to come.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider The first activity involves two minutes of stretching.

It’s worth noting that there are multiple versions of the 5BX regime that you can try, based on age and fitness level.

I based my routine on a rare Royal Canadian Air Force training film from 1959 on YouTube, an article in The Guardian, and an exercise chart that gives options for how to enhance the routine based on the age bracket you are in.

The first step – stretching – was simple, as all that was required was to stand on the spot, stretch your arms above your head, and then reach forwards to touch the floor while keeping your legs straight.

“Exercise one may be considered a warm-up exercise, because it prepares the body for the more strenuous activity that follows,” the instructor in the video said. “It also stretches and loosens the large body muscles, and those on the back of the legs.”

As someone who likes to be over-prepared, I already did a warm-up prior – so stretching for two full minutes felt slightly boring. But I knew it was necessary.

It wasn’t long before I started to enjoy it. As someone who is relatively new to the world of home workouts, I was glad to do an activity I was familiar with.

Mikhaila Friel, Insider I enjoyed the core exercises.

Next, it was time for one minute worth of sit-ups.

However, I changed things up using the exercise chart for my age group (18-25) which instructs you to raise both legs in a bent position and alternate between twisting each elbow to the knee on its opposite side.

I was beginning to enjoy myself, not only because this is the type of basic core exercise I have recently taken up as part of my home workouts, but because it allowed me to work muscles that I usually wouldn’t be able to while sitting at my desk all day.

And, since Charles continued to work from home during lockdown, I imagine he felt the benefits too.

There was one exercise I couldn’t get through without cheating.

Mikhaila Friel, Insider The leg raises (left) were new to me, and I couldn’t stand the push-ups (right).

Exercise three (pictured left) required laying on your front, raising your head and back and both legs, or alternating between raising each leg one at a time.

This is an exercise I hadn’t previously tried, so I spent the majority of the time just looking at photos and trying to make sure that I was doing it correctly.

“This exercise is effective from head to heels,” the instructor on the training film said. “These are the muscles responsible for maintaining an erect carriage when in balance with those on the front of the body.”

It’s the ideal exercise to help improve posture, especially for someone like myself who spends the majority of her working day sitting, and – let’s be honest – sometimes hunched in my seat. I imagine I’d have to try it regularly to feel the full benefits though.

The following exercise, the sit-ups, were the worst by far.

I’m not going to lie – I hate sit-ups with a passion. I have poor upper body strength, and even though I’ve been working on it during lockdown, I can still only manage to do it with both of my knees on the floor.

I wanted so badly not to cheat. After all, I thought to myself, if Prince Charles can do it, I should be able to as well!

I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I only managed around 10 regular push-ups before reverting back to doing it with my knees on the floor.

The final exercise involved running on the spot, and for every 75 steps, I did 10 eagle jumps.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider The eagle jump.

This cardio exercise was by far the most fun activity from Prince Charles’ workout routine.

With my Spotify running playlist on full blast, I followed the instructions and interspersed my 75 steps with 10 “eagle jumps,” as recommended on my exercise chart.

Changing up regular cardio by adding in something as extravagant as an eagle jump was amazing, and made me feel like a child again. In fact, I laughed so much during it that my sister forced me to turn around so that my goofy facial expression wouldn’t be on display in the photo.

Of course, this is the kind of exercise you can adapt based on your own fitness level and preference. Alternatively, The Guardian recommends doing ten scissor jumps, which involves extending your right arm and left leg forward, and then jumping to change to the left arm and right leg.

After doing the routine again later that evening, I went for a one-hour-long walk.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider All in all, I was surprised by Prince Charles’ workout routine.

Prince William described his father as a “mad walker” earlier this year, and said that Charles struggled with not being able to go on his daily walk while he recovered from the coronavirus.

I’m also a big fan of walking, so I enjoyed being able to round off an active day with some time outside in the fresh air.

All in all, I was definitely taken by surprise with Prince Charles’ workout routine.

For the most part, I stuck to the basic 5BX workout, with the exception of a few exercises which I adapted to suit my ability and age.

While it’s impossible to predict how Charles adapted his own workout, I’d still be seriously impressed by the idea of him doing the basics – twice a day, every day.

The only criticism I have is by the second time around, it did begin to feel a little too repetitive.

Nonetheless, I imagine that that’s the point – and that the repetitiveness is of major benefit to royals like Prince Charles, whose daily routine is organised by royal aides who plan his engagements down to the minute.

