PHOTOS: 'I Survived The Darts Invitational Championship 2015'

The Invitational Darts Challenge 2015. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty.

Police were called to the Darts Invitational Challenge in Melbourne last night after crowds got out of control at Etihad Stadium.

Chaos erupted during the final between local player Simon “The Wizard” Whitlock and world champ Michael van Gerwen shortly before 9pm.

What started with a few spectators acting out, throwing chairs and tables – some urinating on the floor – escalated into a mass activity involving several hundred people.

The tournament was forced to stop for “safety issues” as police and security tried control the crowd as “a number of patrons were making a chair pyramid”, said senior constable Adam West, who told The Herald Sun there were no reports of violence.

Despite this comment, 40 people were ejected from the stadium and three people were treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

Some have taken photos of their experiences and posted them on social media using the caption: “I survived Darts Invitational Challenge 2015.”

Here they are.

I survived Darts Invitational Challenge 2015 #darts A photo posted by Michael Lauterstein (@michaellauterstein) on Jan 10, 2015 at 2:16pm PST

Darts Invitational Challenge 2015 #darts A photo posted by Michael Lauterstein (@michaellauterstein) on Jan 10, 2015 at 2:39pm PST

Glad to have attended the first and last Darts Invitational Challenge in Melbourne last night #darts #gobananas #loose A photo posted by James Roscoe (@jamesroscoe18) on Jan 10, 2015 at 6:16pm PST

Darts….minutes before it exploded! #darts A photo posted by Timothy Clark (@the_broker) on Jan 10, 2015 at 5:54pm PST

Here's a ghost yeti jumping into a pile of chairs while some angry birds and a group of escaped cons look on. #dartsmaster #darts A shame that people took things too far as the future of a great event is in doubt, but some of the photo opportunities were fairly fantastic. A photo posted by @el_cunado42 on Jan 10, 2015 at 5:27pm PST

Darts got loose! #darts #melbourne #etihad #chairs #tables A photo posted by Cameron McMeeken (@cammcmeeken) on Jan 10, 2015 at 5:06pm PST

ONE HUNDRED AMD EIGHTY tables on the floor #darts #lads A photo posted by Michael Hoang (@hoang7) on Jan 10, 2015 at 3:50pm PST

We survived the darts 2015. Angry birds out #darts A photo posted by Matt Pigott (@mpigott) on Jan 10, 2015 at 3:50pm PST

