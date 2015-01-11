PHOTOS: 'I Survived The Darts Invitational Championship 2015'

Police were called to the Darts Invitational Challenge in Melbourne last night after crowds got out of control at Etihad Stadium.
Chaos erupted during the final between local player Simon “The Wizard” Whitlock and world champ Michael van Gerwen shortly before 9pm.
What started with a few spectators acting out, throwing chairs and tables – some urinating on the floor – escalated into a mass activity involving several hundred people.
The tournament was forced to stop for “safety issues” as police and security tried control the crowd as “a number of patrons were making a chair pyramid”, said senior constable Adam West, who told The Herald Sun there were no reports of violence.
Despite this comment, 40 people were ejected from the stadium and three people were treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
Some have taken photos of their experiences and posted them on social media using the caption: “I survived Darts Invitational Challenge 2015.”
Here they are.
