Photos: Surveying the damage after Hurricane Ida slams New Orleans, 16 years after Katrina

- Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and has since been reclassified from a hurricane to a tropical storm.
- New Orleans residents are without power and streets are blocked by fallen trees.
No power. Blocked roads. Frantic efforts to check in on loved ones.
Sixteen years to the day after Hurriane Katrina battered New Orleans, Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana on Sunday.
By Monday morning, New Orleans residents were surveying the damage from Ida, which has since been reclassified to a tropical storm.
Driving through the historic French Quarter and uptown parts of the city, trees blocked roads, and residents were seen clearing debris. The hum of generators could be heard from houses that have them. Stores were closed.
Here’s what it looked like: