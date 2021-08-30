Photos: Surveying the damage after Hurricane Ida slams New Orleans, 16 years after Katrina

Clearing debris in New Orleans on Aug. 30, 2021. Alan Chin for Insider

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and has since been reclassified from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

New Orleans residents are without power and streets are blocked by fallen trees.

No power. Blocked roads. Frantic efforts to check in on loved ones.

Sixteen years to the day after Hurriane Katrina battered New Orleans, Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana on Sunday.

By Monday morning, New Orleans residents were surveying the damage from Ida, which has since been reclassified to a tropical storm.

Driving through the historic French Quarter and uptown parts of the city, trees blocked roads, and residents were seen clearing debris. The hum of generators could be heard from houses that have them. Stores were closed.

Here’s what it looked like:

The storm appeared to have ripped part of the roof off of St. Stephen’s School. Alan Chin for Insider

Residents cleaned up streets to make them passable to cars. Alan Chin for Insider

A broken tree trunk is seen in New Orleans in the early hours of Aug. 30, 2021. Alan Chin for Insider

Some streets were impassable due to fallen tress. Alan Chin for Insider

Debris blocking the way to a New Orleans storefront. Alan Chin for Insider

Piles of debris were seen scattered about the historic French Quarter. Alan Chin for Insider

A man assesses the damage done by Hurricane Ida. Alan Chin for Insider