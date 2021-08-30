Search

Photos: Surveying the damage after Hurricane Ida slams New Orleans, 16 years after Katrina

Alan Chin
A woman is seen kicking fallen branches from the side of the road.
Clearing debris in New Orleans on Aug. 30, 2021. Alan Chin for Insider

No power. Blocked roads. Frantic efforts to check in on loved ones.

Sixteen years to the day after Hurriane Katrina battered New Orleans, Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana on Sunday.

By Monday morning, New Orleans residents were surveying the damage from Ida, which has since been reclassified to a tropical storm.

Driving through the historic French Quarter and uptown parts of the city, trees blocked roads, and residents were seen clearing debris. The hum of generators could be heard from houses that have them. Stores were closed.

Here’s what it looked like:

Debris is seen lying next to a schoolhouse.
The storm appeared to have ripped part of the roof off of St. Stephen’s School. Alan Chin for Insider
A pair is seen with a dog next to fallen trees.
Residents cleaned up streets to make them passable to cars. Alan Chin for Insider
A broken tree trunk.
A broken tree trunk is seen in New Orleans in the early hours of Aug. 30, 2021. Alan Chin for Insider
A tree blocks a road
Some streets were impassable due to fallen tress. Alan Chin for Insider
A car and a storefront are seen buried under debris
Debris blocking the way to a New Orleans storefront. Alan Chin for Insider
A pink building is seen behind a huge pile of rubble
Piles of debris were seen scattered about the historic French Quarter. Alan Chin for Insider
A man is see amid fallen trees.
A man assesses the damage done by Hurricane Ida. Alan Chin for Insider
A large planter is seen on its side in front of a house
New Orleans was hit by dangerous winds. Alan Chin for Insider