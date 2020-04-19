Hundreds crowd newly reopened Florida beaches even as the state sees a spike in coronavirus infections

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images People are seen at the beach on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Minutes after beaches in North Florida were reopened by the governor at 5 p.m. on Friday, hundreds of locals flooded the sand.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that some beaches and parks in his state could reopen less than three weeks into his statewide stay-home order.

DeSantis urged residents to limit their beach activity to exercise and to avoid gathering or coming with 6 feet of others.

But many beachgoers in Jacksonville didn’t appear to be following the government’s social distancing guidelines as they sunbathed and gathered with friends on Friday evening.

DeSantis urged Floridians to adhere to the social distancing guidelines issued by himself and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which asks that people stay at least six feet away from others and he limited beach activity to exercise, telling residents not to congregate.

Still, many beachgoers in Jacksonville didn’t appear to be following the government’s order as some sunbathed and gathered with friends on Friday evening.

The rush came on the same day that Florida saw 1,400 new infections – the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases yet. As of Friday, the state, which has become a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, had reported over 24,000 cases of the virus and nearly 700 deaths.

"It was a mad dash here for the ocean," says @randikayeCNN, from a reopened beach in Jacksonville, Florida. But while coolers and surfboards were prevalent, social distancing methods were sadly less so.https://t.co/33b3i6Thie pic.twitter.com/Trw9LVm4yY — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 18, 2020

DeSantis, who initially left it up to local officials to close their beaches and other establishments, said at a Friday news conference that some counties could start reopening their beaches if they wanted, adding that it was important for people to get fresh air, the Associated Press reported.

“Do it in a good way,” DeSantis said. “Do it in a safe way.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said beaches in Duval County would reopen from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, St. Johns County said it would reopen its beaches from 6 a.m. to noon daily.

David Rosenblum/Getty Images People play a game of Spike Ball on the beach in its first open hour on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fl.

DeSantis faced backlash after initially refusing to issue a statewide order closing Florida’s beaches in March during spring break, leaving local governments to deal with the influx of young people who came to their cities.

???? Reminder ???? When Duval County beaches & parks open today from 5pm to 8pm it is for exercise only – No chairs, coolers, sunbathing, or towels/blankets laid out to sit on. Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing, for more information: https://t.co/TmkOmWZOqk pic.twitter.com/0mZLiMBoc9 — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) April 17, 2020

David Rosenblum/Getty Images People crowded the beaches in its first open hour on April 17, 2020 in Jacksonville Beach, Fl.

Dominic-Madori Davis contributed to this report.

