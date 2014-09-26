This Is HTC's Upcoming GoPro Competitor, The 'ReCamera'

HTC is expected to unveil a GoPro-like camera at its upcoming press event on Oct. 8, but we may not have to wait until next month to see what it looks like.

Portuguese news source 4GNews claims to have obtained an HTC advertisement showcasing the camera ahead of its debut.

The advertisement shows a woman taking a photo of herself with a tube-like camera.

Here’s the ad:

And a closer look at the camera:

The camera is rumoured to come with a 16-megapixel sensor and will supposedly support both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

It will also likely be waterproof since HTC shows a person swimming in its teaser video.

4GNews claims the camera will be compatible with both Android and iOS and will work through an app made by HTC. It will reportedly be called the “ReCamera.”

We expect to learn more next month, where HTC is also rumoured to reveal the Nexus 9 tablet it may be making for Google.

