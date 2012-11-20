The Best Features Of HTC's Droid DNA

Kevin Smith
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

HTC’s latest Verizon smartphone, the Droid DNA is available now and starts at $199 with a two-year contract.We have the full review of the smartphone here, but take some time and check out the gallery of the best new features.

The DNA features a slim profile. It measures 5.55 inches high x 2.78 inches wide x 0.38 inches deep and weighs 5.0 ounces.

The battery is 2020mAh. Officially you can expect: 12.8 hours of continuous usage or 14.7 days of stand by time. On average we got about 10 hours of battery life in our tests.

The rear camera is 8 megapixels, while the front facing camera is 2.1 megapixels with a wide-angle lens.

The Droid DNA uses Verizon's super fast 4G LTE network and also packs in Beats By Dre technology.

The beats technology helped almost all music and videos to sound louder and added more bass.

The DNA is in the middle. It is larger than Apple's iPhone 5 (left) and smaller than Samsung's Galaxy Note II.

The Droid's (middle) power button is flush with the device making it hard to press.

Another comparison of the device's on the side.

Overall the Droid DNA is one of our favourite Android phones. It packs power, speed, and portability all in a neat package.

