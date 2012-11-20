The Best Features Of HTC's Droid DNA

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
HTC’s latest Verizon smartphone, the Droid DNA is available now and starts at $199 with a two-year contract.We have the full review of the smartphone here, but take some time and check out the gallery of the best new features.
The DNA features a slim profile. It measures 5.55 inches high x 2.78 inches wide x 0.38 inches deep and weighs 5.0 ounces.
The battery is 2020mAh. Officially you can expect: 12.8 hours of continuous usage or 14.7 days of stand by time. On average we got about 10 hours of battery life in our tests.
The rear camera is 8 megapixels, while the front facing camera is 2.1 megapixels with a wide-angle lens.
The DNA is in the middle. It is larger than Apple's iPhone 5 (left) and smaller than Samsung's Galaxy Note II.
Overall the Droid DNA is one of our favourite Android phones. It packs power, speed, and portability all in a neat package.
