How Oregon's Infamous Football Uniforms Went From Classic To Crazy

With a second trip to the college football championship game in five years, Oregon has established itself as one of the top college football programs in the country.

But to most fans, the Ducks will always be the school that started the trend of wild and wacky uniforms that change seemingly every week.

It wasn’t always that way. Before Nike got its grips on the Oregon program, the Ducks wore some of the most classic uniforms in college football. On the next few pages we will take a look at how those uniforms have changed through the years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.