PHOTOS: How Men's Fashion Changes In Different Countries And Why Aussie Men Are Still Experimenting

“Confidence is the ultimate accessory.”
This statement comes from a man who travels the globe photographing stylish men in their natural state.
In his street style journal Men Of This Town, the ultimate exploration of men’s styling, Giuseppe Santamaria’s candid shots reveal the fashions of men around the world.
An art director and photographer originally from Toronto but currently living in Sydney, Santamaria believes his candid shots best encapsulate who these men really are.
Not surprising however (sorry lads) the result of his work shows Australian men aren’t as stylish as their international counterparts.
But experimentation is on the rise. As Aussies ditch their thongs and rugby jerseys for more provoking clothing Australian men are slowly but surely finding their fashion feet.
“I wouldn’t say Aussie guys are behind but they look for inspiration from many different cities, making the scene more varied and experimental. If I would give any advice, I would say to look to the cities that have a similar climate to Australia. Italy is a great example as they know how to dress for the warmer months with lighter fabrics and colours,” Santamaria says.
In what should encourage men to vamp up their look and embrace their own style, here are some of Giuseppe’s photos from Sydney to London, Milan, New York and Tokyo that show the change of trends and fashions from major cities around the world.
The men here really take fashion seriously and are on top of what designers are coming out with and what they should be wearing.
They have a rich history in fashion, especially in Milan and men’s style is based off of tradition, while still adding something to modern a look up.
