19 photos show how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has evolved over time

Mikhaila Friel
Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Dominic Lipinski/Getty ImagesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex through the years.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first stepped out together for the Invictus Games Toronto on September 25, 2017. The pair clearly weren’t concerned about hiding their relationship, as Harry was pictured holding Markle’s hand and planting a sweet kiss on her head.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty ImagesMarkle and Harry’s first public appearance together.

They announced their engagement two months later on November 27. Harry was happy to take questions from the press, telling reporters that he knew Markle was the one “the very first time we met.”

Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesThe newly engaged couple posed for photos outside Kensington Palace.

They greeted well-wishers in Nottingham a few days later, on December 1.

Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesHarry and Markle in Nottingham.

Even though it was Markle’s first royal walkabout, she appeared comfortable breaking away from Harry to chat with fans by herself.

WPA Pool/Getty ImagesA fan leans over to show Markle something on his phone.

They officially became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their royal wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018.

Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesTheir first kiss as husband and wife.

Harry sweetly opened Markle’s car door as they left for their wedding reception that evening.

Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesMarkle wore a second wedding dress to the reception.

The couple have never been shy about PDA. The newlyweds shared a kiss at a polo match on July 26, 2018.

Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesThis photo was taken just two months after their wedding.

They shared a romantic moment in the rain during their royal tour of Australia on October 16, 2018.

Ian Vogler/Pool via APIt was the couple’s first royal tour together.

During the same tour, they attended the Invictus Games in Sydney. Just over a year since they first attended the games together in Toronto, this is a much different image, with no PDA — but a knowing look between the couple.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty ImagesHarry and Markle attend the Wheelchair Basketball final at the Invictus Games on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

They wrapped their arms around one another during a walkabout in Birkenhead, England, on January 14, 2019.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty ImagesThe couple appeared to be hugging a small child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first appearance with their new son, Archie, at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019, two days after his birth.

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesHarry and Markle introduced Archie Mountbatten-Windsor to the world.

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” Markle said during the photocall.

Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They shared a loving look during a visit to Cape Town, South Africa, on September 23, 2019.

Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty ImagesHarry and Markle’s visit to Cape Town was their first tour since having a baby.

Harry appeared to pull the duchess away from the waiting cameras and fans as they walked the streets of Cape Town.

Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty ImagesMarkle is encouraged away from the press by Harry.

Just a few days later, Harry compared the media treatment of Markle to the treatment of Princess Diana, saying he feared “history repeating itself.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty ImageA fan holds on to the duchess’ hand.

The couple announced their step back from the royal family on January 18, 2020. They made this visit to Canada House in London just a few days earlier, on January 7.

Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThey held hands during the visit.

Royal watchers noticed Harry’s body language appeared similar to that of a bodyguard in this photo from the engagement.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty ImagesHarry walks behind Markle.

They showed a united front with their matching red outfits at the Mountbatten Festival during their farewell tour of London on March 7.

SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday, March 7.

The duke and duchess held hands during their final appearance in the UK on March 9, 2020.

Neil Mockford/GC ImagesThe duke and duchess attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

