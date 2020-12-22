Photos show what Christmas traditions look like in the coronavirus-era, from mall Santas in snow globes to drive-thru light shows

This Christmas will undoubtedly look very different. But people around the world have found some creative ways to celebrate the holiday during a pandemic.
Finnbarr Webster/Getty ImagesChildren talk to Santa on Zoom on November 27, 2020 in Crantock, England.
Safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are limiting some holiday traditions, like sitting on Santa’s lap at your local mall.
Instead, some mall Santas sat in festive plastic spheres that resemble snow globes.
In Rio de Janeiro, a Christmas event creatively reused a retired cable car to keep Santa and children safely apart.
REUTERS/Ricardo MoraesA girl visits a Santa inside an old cable car at Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Inside or out, touching hands through the barrier seemed to replace sitting on Santa’s lap this year.
Even adults took the opportunity to press their hands against Santas’.
REUTERS/Adriano MachadoAbilio da Cruz Pinto, 77, dressed as a Santa Claus greets a woman in a shopping mall from behind a plastic barrier in Brasilia, Brazil.
Also in Brazil, a version of Santa interacted with kids virtually.
REUTERS/Ricardo MoraesA child interacts by video with ‘Santa Claus Edi Noel’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
While some Santas were behind plastic, others greeted people behind glass. A scuba Santa swam underwater among sea life at an aquarium in Tokyo.
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonA diver wearing a Santa costume swims in a large fish tank during an underwater Christmas show at the Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan.
Drive-thru holiday shows have replaced some typical Christmas villages and light shows.
REUTERS/Amanda PerobelliChildren look at lights from inside a car at Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
At a drive-thru Christmas village in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, patrons could greet Santa from the comfort of their cars.
REUTERS/Jose Luis GonzalezChildren greet a person dressed as Santa from inside a vehicle in a drive-thru Christmas village in Mexico.
Starlight Lane, a drive-thru Christmas show in Seattle, took place in a parking garage where patrons tune into a radio station for synchronised music.
Instead of knocking on your door, carollers in Milton Keynes, Britain, sang at a drive-in carol service organised by a local church.
REUTERS/Andrew BoyersPeople sing during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches.
At a retirement home outside of Paris, workers performed outside while residents watched through a large window.
REUTERS/Gonzalo FuentesResidents watch medical workers perform during a Christmas party at Le Gatinais Korian, a retirement home.
Christmas meals out are much more private this year at a Ritz-Carlton in Moscow, where guests dine in private rooftop pods.
The holiday office party looked different this year, too. But one company that makes mini-scenes constructed a holiday party scene to celebrate its employees.
Daniel Bockwoldt/picture alliance via Getty ImagesView of a reconstructed Christmas party in the miniature wonderland.
The operators of Wonderland used a 3D-printer to help recreate the holiday party, calling it the “smallest Christmas party of the world.”
Even the holiday tradition of giving back looked different in 2020. This LA-based non-profit distributed toys to kids in need via a drive-thru event.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2BabyBaby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer at the Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution.
