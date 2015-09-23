Thrillist flew hundreds of people to a swanky Arizona hotel for a weekend of parties

Jacob Tyler Dunn/ThrillistLil Jon performed for hours at May Day + Nightclub Saturday.
Men’s lifestyle and ecommerce site Thrillist took over the W Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a party-packed weekend.
Dubbed “Hotel Thrillist,” the two-day event included a food festival, pool party, two late-night soirées, and lots of Tennessee Fire whiskey.
Lil Jon even stopped by for a DJ set before spraying the 200-person crowd with Champagne.
Hotel Thrillist is the company's biggest event of the year. Nearly 200 people were flown in just for the occasion.
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
The weekend kicked off with a food festival hosted by Arizona-based celebrity chef Beau MacMillan, who made a fried chicken banh mi with red dragon sauce and kimchi pickles. Here, Thrillist founder and CEO Ben Lerer gives the banh mi a try.
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
Sixteen local restaurants brought some of their most interesting creations, including Central Bistro, whose chef Greg Guevara made a chilled sweet corn soup with shrimp and brown butter mushrooms.
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
Diego Pops' Chef Hector Cruz made sweet corn tacos with beef machaca, green sauce, and a sweet corn salsa.
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
A fire truck was standing by, just in case anything got out of hand. In reality, it mostly served as a photo prop.
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
The next morning, Starbucks Doubleshot hosted brunch on wheels. Attendees had to pedal themselves while drinking espresso and eating breakfast burritos, Cap'n Crunch-crusted French toast, and a pastrami hash.
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
Then they moved on to a party at the W's Wet Pool Deck. Lil Jon and DJ Caroline D'Amore provided the soundtrack for the day.
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.