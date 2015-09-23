Thrillist flew hundreds of people to a swanky Arizona hotel for a weekend of parties

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Lil Jon performed for hours at May Day + Nightclub Saturday.

Men’s lifestyle and ecommerce site Thrillist took over the W Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a party-packed weekend.

Dubbed “Hotel Thrillist,” the two-day event included a food festival, pool party, two late-night soirées, and lots of Tennessee Fire whiskey.

Lil Jon even stopped by for a DJ set before spraying the 200-person crowd with Champagne.

Hotel Thrillist is the company's biggest event of the year. Nearly 200 people were flown in just for the occasion. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist The weekend kicked off with a food festival hosted by Arizona-based celebrity chef Beau MacMillan, who made a fried chicken banh mi with red dragon sauce and kimchi pickles. Here, Thrillist founder and CEO Ben Lerer gives the banh mi a try. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Sixteen local restaurants brought some of their most interesting creations, including Central Bistro, whose chef Greg Guevara made a chilled sweet corn soup with shrimp and brown butter mushrooms. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Diego Pops' Chef Hector Cruz made sweet corn tacos with beef machaca, green sauce, and a sweet corn salsa. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist There was also a chocolate fountain that was spiked with Tabasco. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Holly Ackenhausen and electronic violinist IlSeviolin provided musical entertainment. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist And mermaids splashed around in the nearby pool. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist A marching band leads guests to the after-party. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist They even had a fire-breather to tie in with the Tennessee Fire theme. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist A fire truck was standing by, just in case anything got out of hand. In reality, it mostly served as a photo prop. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist The next morning, Starbucks Doubleshot hosted brunch on wheels. Attendees had to pedal themselves while drinking espresso and eating breakfast burritos, Cap'n Crunch-crusted French toast, and a pastrami hash. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Then they moved on to a party at the W's Wet Pool Deck. Lil Jon and DJ Caroline D'Amore provided the soundtrack for the day. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Partiers frolicked around in the pool. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist But everyone who stayed out of the water seemed to be having fun, too. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Waitresses provided lots of Jack Daniel's whiskey for everyone. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Others tried their best to keep from falling off of the mechanical shark. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist Later that night, Lil Jon rounded out the weekend with a party at Maya Day + Nightclub. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist At the end of his hours-long set, he sprayed Champagne on the crowd. Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

