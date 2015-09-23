Thrillist flew hundreds of people to a swanky Arizona hotel for a weekend of parties

Madeline Stone
Hotel thrillist phoenixJacob Tyler Dunn/ThrillistLil Jon performed for hours at May Day + Nightclub Saturday.

Men’s lifestyle and ecommerce site Thrillist took over the W Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a party-packed weekend.

Dubbed “Hotel Thrillist,” the two-day event included a food festival, pool party, two late-night soirées, and lots of Tennessee Fire whiskey.

Lil Jon even stopped by for a DJ set before spraying the 200-person crowd with Champagne.

Hotel Thrillist is the company's biggest event of the year. Nearly 200 people were flown in just for the occasion.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

The weekend kicked off with a food festival hosted by Arizona-based celebrity chef Beau MacMillan, who made a fried chicken banh mi with red dragon sauce and kimchi pickles. Here, Thrillist founder and CEO Ben Lerer gives the banh mi a try.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

Sixteen local restaurants brought some of their most interesting creations, including Central Bistro, whose chef Greg Guevara made a chilled sweet corn soup with shrimp and brown butter mushrooms.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

Diego Pops' Chef Hector Cruz made sweet corn tacos with beef machaca, green sauce, and a sweet corn salsa.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

There was also a chocolate fountain that was spiked with Tabasco.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

Holly Ackenhausen and electronic violinist IlSeviolin provided musical entertainment.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

And mermaids splashed around in the nearby pool.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

A marching band leads guests to the after-party.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

They even had a fire-breather to tie in with the Tennessee Fire theme.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

A fire truck was standing by, just in case anything got out of hand. In reality, it mostly served as a photo prop.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

The next morning, Starbucks Doubleshot hosted brunch on wheels. Attendees had to pedal themselves while drinking espresso and eating breakfast burritos, Cap'n Crunch-crusted French toast, and a pastrami hash.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

Then they moved on to a party at the W's Wet Pool Deck. Lil Jon and DJ Caroline D'Amore provided the soundtrack for the day.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

Partiers frolicked around in the pool.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

But everyone who stayed out of the water seemed to be having fun, too.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

Waitresses provided lots of Jack Daniel's whiskey for everyone.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

Others tried their best to keep from falling off of the mechanical shark.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

Later that night, Lil Jon rounded out the weekend with a party at Maya Day + Nightclub.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

At the end of his hours-long set, he sprayed Champagne on the crowd.

Jacob Tyler Dunn/Thrillist

