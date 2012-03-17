Former Steelers All-Pro Receiver Hines Ward Selling Atlanta Mansion For $7.5 Million

Lorenzo Arguello
Hines Ward Atlanta home for sale

Photo: Realtor.com and Flickr

Recently released Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is selling his Atlanta home for $7.5 million, according to Realtor.com.The two-story house, located in the Sandy Springs area of Atlanta, was built in 2008.

It features eight bedrooms, 13 total bathrooms, a swimming pool, and four-car garage.

And in what’s perhaps an homage to his former team, Ward’s house has plenty of black and yellow tones.

View from the front door

Master bedroom

Living room

Kitchen

Wet bar

Hot tub area

Pool out back

Another NFLer is also selling his place

Former quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and TV star wife Elizabeth have put their Upper West Side condo on the market >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.