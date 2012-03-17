Former Steelers All-Pro Receiver Hines Ward Selling Atlanta Mansion For $7.5 Million

Photo: Realtor.com and Flickr
Recently released Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is selling his Atlanta home for $7.5 million, according to Realtor.com.The two-story house, located in the Sandy Springs area of Atlanta, was built in 2008.
It features eight bedrooms, 13 total bathrooms, a swimming pool, and four-car garage.
And in what’s perhaps an homage to his former team, Ward’s house has plenty of black and yellow tones.
