Former Steelers All-Pro Receiver Hines Ward Selling Atlanta Mansion For $7.5 Million

Photo: Realtor.com and Flickr

Recently released Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is selling his Atlanta home for $7.5 million, according to Realtor.com.The two-story house, located in the Sandy Springs area of Atlanta, was built in 2008.



It features eight bedrooms, 13 total bathrooms, a swimming pool, and four-car garage.

And in what’s perhaps an homage to his former team, Ward’s house has plenty of black and yellow tones.

