Here Are The 32 Best Images From The 2012 MLB All-Star Game

Photo: Fox Sports
Last night, the National League blew out the American League 8-0 in the MLB All-Star game.But while the game itself was pretty boring after the first few innings, there were still plenty of interesting, odd, and funny images from the game.
We picked out our favourites. On the next few pages we will take a look at the highlights you won’t necessarily see on the sports shows.
In his last All-Star game, Chipper Jones delivered a speech, but I was mesmerized by the Tiffany's box in Matt Kemp's locker
When did it become mandatory for all major sporting events to cover the entire field with a U.S. flag?
The home town crowd gave Billy Butler one of the loudest ovations I have ever heard at an all-star game
Kauffman Stadium is not as old as Fenway or Wrigley, but it is more like an Old School stadium than those others. And that's cool.
Fox never met a promo they didn't like which explains why a character from a DirecTV commercial was seen in the stands
New shoes for the All-Star game is an old tradition. But back in the 70s and 80s, players used this game to go with white cleats, like Curtis Granderson
But that didn't stop Rodney from unleashing his signature bow-and-arrow routine, much to the amusement of Asdrubal Cabrera
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.