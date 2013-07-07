Here's What Wimbledon Looked Like The Last Time A Brit Won

After losing in the semifinals at Wimbledon three straight years, Andy Murray broke through last year to become the first Brit to reach the finals since 1938.



Now, after reaching the finals for the second straight year, Murray will try to become the first Brit to win the tournament since Fred Perry in 1936.

Of course, a lot has changed at Wimbledon in the 77 years since Perry’s last of three straight Wimbledon championships.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some amazing photos that show just how much it has changed.

