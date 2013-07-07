Here's What Wimbledon Looked Like The Last Time A Brit Won

After losing in the semifinals at Wimbledon three straight years, Andy Murray broke through last year to become the first Brit to reach the finals since 1938.
Now, after reaching the finals for the second straight year, Murray will try to become the first Brit to win the tournament since Fred Perry in 1936.
Of course, a lot has changed at Wimbledon in the 77 years since Perry’s last of three straight Wimbledon championships.
On the next few pages we will take a look at some amazing photos that show just how much it has changed.
Today's players still wear all-white, but now it is shorts, synthetic materials, and rackets made with materials such as graphite
Fred Perry (far right) was watched by King George V and Queen Mary (far left) during his first Wimbledon victory
In 1936, Fred Perry (right) carried his shoes, three rackets, and what appears to be a single towel onto the court
One thing that probably won't change is that Andy Murray will probably someday get his own statue at Wimbledon if he finally wins the championship
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.