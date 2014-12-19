PHOTOS: Here's What The Rip Curl Team Gets Up To While They Wait For Waves At Pipeline

The Rip Curl Cup, in Oahu, Hawaii 2001. Photo: Pierre Tostee, Allsport Australia/ Getty.

The 2014 Billabong Pipeline Masters is on in Hawaii but there is just one problem… there haven’t been any waves.

Attracting the top 45 surfers from the Association of Surfing Professionals, as well as 16 surfers who compete in walk on trials, the pinnacle event, held at Banzai Pipeline in Oahu, is one of, if not the biggest title on the international surfing circuit and the final event on the ASP World Tour.

But for the past couple of days the world’s best surfers have been waiting for the right conditions after the first round kicked off last Friday.

So far, Gabriel Medina has the upper hand, needing to win just his third round heat to knock 11-time world title champ Kelly Slater out of the race for the crown.

While the Rip Curl team has been waiting for the waves to beef up, they have been taking some pretty cool shots of their house and happenings. And from the looks of it, their days are based around chilling, waiting, eating and… more chilling.

Here are some of the photos they have posted on Twitter.

Waiting.

To go out, or not…. @RealOwenWright checking if he should go for his next tube hunt! pic.twitter.com/1f2vdYcukU — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) November 14, 2014

Waiting.

Afternoon surf check time with the boys. pic.twitter.com/luEmZZM5Rw — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) November 21, 2014

If they can’t surf it, they watch it.

Editing clips….. No waves on the North Shore today. pic.twitter.com/OYV8rgfsmN — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) November 24, 2014

Still watching.

Cliff jumping.

Having awesome breakfast cook ups.

The big birthday breakfast for nikkivandijk_! May you eat pancakes for days… pic.twitter.com/vPkolxetGs — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) November 28, 2014

Playing ‘ball.

Chilling.

Waiting… at least they can’t complain about the view.

Helicopter rides… why not?

The reef looking amazing but Honolua Bay still isn't breaking. Lay day for the #MauiPro. pic.twitter.com/jTqgm1wNWi — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) November 23, 2014

More chilling.

You're still a support crew even when you're cheering from the couch, right? Go @mattwilko8! pic.twitter.com/cWl4wdsmxk — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) December 4, 2014

Playing poker helps pass the time.

Winds come up. Time for an All-Star Poker comp pic.twitter.com/UXrpQjAKqH — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) December 10, 2014

Back to the couch.

Swimming.

More cooking.

Call is in and we are off for the rest of the day. Time for food! pic.twitter.com/Zo83Hy5W99 — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) December 14, 2014

More eating.

Relieving the tension.

Sunset Super Caddy @kekoabacalso getting some TLC after a big few days paddling in the channel pic.twitter.com/lDUJtpEy20 — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) December 8, 2014

The waves are starting to heat up.

@tylerGwright big board ready, Pipeline doing its thing and big bro is already out there…. #geterdone #searchGPS pic.twitter.com/Y7IFLJYoMi — Rip Curl (@ripcurl) December 7, 2014

Decision time.

