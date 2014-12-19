PHOTOS: Here's What The Rip Curl Team Gets Up To While They Wait For Waves At Pipeline

Sarah Kimmorley
The Rip Curl Cup, in Oahu, Hawaii 2001. Photo: Pierre Tostee, Allsport Australia/ Getty.

The 2014 Billabong Pipeline Masters is on in Hawaii but there is just one problem… there haven’t been any waves.

Attracting the top 45 surfers from the Association of Surfing Professionals, as well as 16 surfers who compete in walk on trials, the pinnacle event, held at Banzai Pipeline in Oahu, is one of, if not the biggest title on the international surfing circuit and the final event on the ASP World Tour.

But for the past couple of days the world’s best surfers have been waiting for the right conditions after the first round kicked off last Friday.

So far, Gabriel Medina has the upper hand, needing to win just his third round heat to knock 11-time world title champ Kelly Slater out of the race for the crown.

While the Rip Curl team has been waiting for the waves to beef up, they have been taking some pretty cool shots of their house and happenings. And from the looks of it, their days are based around chilling, waiting, eating and… more chilling.

Here are some of the photos they have posted on Twitter.

Waiting.

Waiting.

If they can’t surf it, they watch it.

Still watching.

Cliff jumping.

Having awesome breakfast cook ups.

Playing ‘ball.

Chilling.

Waiting… at least they can’t complain about the view.

Helicopter rides… why not?

More chilling.

Playing poker helps pass the time.

Back to the couch.

Swimming.

More cooking.

More eating.

Relieving the tension.

The waves are starting to heat up.

Decision time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.