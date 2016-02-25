PHOTOS: Here's what Airbnb's new Sydney office looks like

Airbnb has just opened its brand new Sydney office, with an entrance that resembles an AFL field, secret meeting rooms behind bookcases and office meeting rooms that are inspired by actual Airbnb listings.
Outside of Airbnb listing influences, absolutely everything else has a local inspiration behind it, with things such as the kitchen design based on the Coogee Pavilion, a turn of the century wood panelling from a Federation house in Vaucluse and Mardi Gras shower rooms.
Everything in the front entrance is AFL based as part of their partnership with the Sydney Swans.
Airbnb says this kitchen’s colours and design has been influenced by the Coogee Pavilion.
The whole office was designed by Sydney studio The Bold Collective.
The men’s bathroom is themed on a gentleman’s club.
Final touches have now been completed in the offices, with employees in and chilling in spaces like this.
This meeting room was inspired by a Kangaroo Valley listing.
While this one by a Havana listing.
And private chill out spaces by beach houses.
