PHOTOS: Here's what Airbnb's new Sydney office looks like

The entrance.

Photo – James Horan

Airbnb has just opened its brand new Sydney office, with an entrance that resembles an AFL field, secret meeting rooms behind bookcases and office meeting rooms that are inspired by actual Airbnb listings.

Outside of Airbnb listing influences, absolutely everything else has a local inspiration behind it, with things such as the kitchen design based on the Coogee Pavilion, a turn of the century wood panelling from a Federation house in Vaucluse and Mardi Gras shower rooms.

Everything in the front entrance is AFL based as part of their partnership with the Sydney Swans.



Photo – James Horan

Airbnb says this kitchen’s colours and design has been influenced by the Coogee Pavilion.



Photo – James Horan

The whole office was designed by Sydney studio The Bold Collective.



Photo – James Horan

The men’s bathroom is themed on a gentleman’s club.



Photo – James Horan

Final touches have now been completed in the offices, with employees in and chilling in spaces like this.



Photo – James Horan

This meeting room was inspired by a Kangaroo Valley listing.



Photo – James Horan

While this one by a Havana listing.



Photo – James Horan

And private chill out spaces by beach houses.



Photo – James Horan

