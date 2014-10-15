PHOTOS: Here's The Massive Storm That Stopped Sydney Last Night

Sarah Kimmorley

Last night Sydney was hit by a huge storm front which brought with it gale force winds, flash flooding and, in some parts, snow.

Here’s a look at some of the photos from the storm moving across Sydney and the damage it has caused for some residents.

Loading

#sydney storm. I'm tipping this bloke isn't driving to work today.

View on Instagram

Post by Sami Kennedy-Sim.

Loading

Neighbors, not so lucky, wild storms hit Sydney last night, 3am chainsaws SES, and buckets, 3 days ago beaches were flooded with thousands of sun bathers in 26 degrees, wild wild Australia #yesthisissydney #sydney

View on Instagram

Loading

#sydney streets aren't looking too great today! #storm #flood

View on Instagram

Loading

Lightning hits centrepoint tower in Sydney #storm #Sydney #lightning #weather

View on Instagram

Loading

Aftermath of the #storm. Hall st #bondibeach

View on Instagram

Loading

Sydney flooding!!! #sydney #flood #train #station #thunderstorm #bardwellpark

View on Instagram

NOW READ: Here’s An Easy Explanation For Why You’re Probably Going To Be Late For Work This Morning

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.