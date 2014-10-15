PHOTOS: Here's The Massive Storm That Stopped Sydney Last Night

Last night Sydney was hit by a huge storm front which brought with it gale force winds, flash flooding and, in some parts, snow.
Here’s a look at some of the photos from the storm moving across Sydney and the damage it has caused for some residents.
#Storm enters #Sydney pic taken terrey hills by @nampix pic.twitter.com/CQHzm7Gk1v
— Nick Moir (@nampix) October 13, 2014
#sydneystorm We had bad weather in Melbourne last couple of days, but not like this! pic.twitter.com/LtO7Efbj92
— John Adams (@jammy7000) October 14, 2014
Snow in #Sydney, Blue Mountains #Australia in Middle of Spring via https://t.co/3GhcJRKf5N pic.twitter.com/QDuh0O04wI
— Hamid Farajollahi (@HamiFaraj) October 14, 2014
#sydney storm. I'm tipping this bloke isn't driving to work today.
#sydneystorm Sydney domestic airport pic.twitter.com/a79Fux7rao
— Joel Tozer (@jttozer) October 14, 2014
Incredible. Up to 20cm of #snow just west of #Sydney in some parts of the Blue Mountains and it's mid October! pic.twitter.com/jvAEzv8Hf3
— Natalia Cooper (@Natalia_Cooper9) October 14, 2014
Water is rising in the M5 tunnel near Arncliffe pic.twitter.com/e22TDyGcT9
— Daniel Kildea (@Dan_kildea) October 14, 2014
Wow …. #flood pic.twitter.com/qILfWCtk6R
— OLI。 (@jAYLEEEZY) October 14, 2014
Minor flood in Sydney airport baggage area pic.twitter.com/oxIDGxR9hE
— Joel Tozer (@jttozer) October 14, 2014
Neighbors, not so lucky, wild storms hit Sydney last night, 3am chainsaws SES, and buckets, 3 days ago beaches were flooded with thousands of sun bathers in 26 degrees, wild wild Australia #yesthisissydney #sydney
Amazing view of lightening in #sydney #storm pic.twitter.com/GYDlzN4AV1
— Ayesha (@Ayeshistweeting) October 14, 2014
OMG! My garage is fully flooded! #sydneystorm #southsydney #saveyourstuff pic.twitter.com/7sf44sHNcZ
— Anastasia Fai (@AnastasiaFai) October 14, 2014
#sydney streets aren't looking too great today! #storm #flood
Lightning hits centrepoint tower in Sydney #storm #Sydney #lightning #weather
Aftermath of the #storm. Hall st #bondibeach
Oh, and we're having SPRING! BTW :)
#sydneystorm #Australia pic.twitter.com/Wd1u4v9yAA
— Sonia Sandler (@SoniaSandler) October 14, 2014
#storm over #Sydney right now! Taken in Blacktown. @channeltennews @dailybailey10 @Sandra_Sully @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/L6acH9NMiG
— Devilbabi2882 (@Devilbabi2882) October 14, 2014
Taking the dog for a walk, admiring the depth pic.twitter.com/SC4Il1mr39
— Lindsay Holmwood (@auxesis) October 14, 2014
Sydney flooding!!! #sydney #flood #train #station #thunderstorm #bardwellpark
@MayorKeneally Hi Ben, tree down blocking road in William St Botany pic.twitter.com/pcyUFvCtX5
— Andrew Price (@pricey43) October 14, 2014
@ABCNews24 about to hit Gosford #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/203uzT6ssF
— Mark Rigney (@summitone77) October 14, 2014
