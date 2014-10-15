PHOTOS: Here's The Massive Storm That Stopped Sydney Last Night

Last night Sydney was hit by a huge storm front which brought with it gale force winds, flash flooding and, in some parts, snow.

Here’s a look at some of the photos from the storm moving across Sydney and the damage it has caused for some residents.

#sydneystorm We had bad weather in Melbourne last couple of days, but not like this! pic.twitter.com/LtO7Efbj92 — John Adams (@jammy7000) October 14, 2014

Loading #sydney storm. I'm tipping this bloke isn't driving to work today. View on Instagram

Incredible. Up to 20cm of #snow just west of #Sydney in some parts of the Blue Mountains and it's mid October! pic.twitter.com/jvAEzv8Hf3 — Natalia Cooper (@Natalia_Cooper9) October 14, 2014

Water is rising in the M5 tunnel near Arncliffe pic.twitter.com/e22TDyGcT9 — Daniel Kildea (@Dan_kildea) October 14, 2014

Minor flood in Sydney airport baggage area pic.twitter.com/oxIDGxR9hE — Joel Tozer (@jttozer) October 14, 2014

Loading Neighbors, not so lucky, wild storms hit Sydney last night, 3am chainsaws SES, and buckets, 3 days ago beaches were flooded with thousands of sun bathers in 26 degrees, wild wild Australia #yesthisissydney #sydney View on Instagram

Loading #sydney streets aren't looking too great today! #storm #flood View on Instagram

Loading Lightning hits centrepoint tower in Sydney #storm #Sydney #lightning #weather View on Instagram

Loading Aftermath of the #storm. Hall st #bondibeach View on Instagram

Taking the dog for a walk, admiring the depth pic.twitter.com/SC4Il1mr39 — Lindsay Holmwood (@auxesis) October 14, 2014

Loading Sydney flooding!!! #sydney #flood #train #station #thunderstorm #bardwellpark View on Instagram

@MayorKeneally Hi Ben, tree down blocking road in William St Botany pic.twitter.com/pcyUFvCtX5 — Andrew Price (@pricey43) October 14, 2014

