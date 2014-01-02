PHOTOS: Here's The Luxury Yacht That Was Shot Up On Sydney Harbour

Police are investigating a New Years Day shooting which saw a gunman spray a luxury yacht with up to ten bullets as it came into Rose Bay Wharf in the Eastern Suburbs.

Reportedly the captain of the vessel Oscar II was targeted before the assailant ran away through the Royal Golf Course.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting is linked to a separate incident, after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his back at Bondi Beach two hours later.

The boat can be rented. Here’s how it is described on the website anyboat.com.au:

Oscar II is one of Australia’s nomads of the sea. A real super yacht that has travelled Australia and the South Pacific extensively she spends most of her days on Sydney Harbour or in Queensland – on the Gold Coast or in The Whitsundays. Oscar II has primarily been used as a private boat for the current owners however she is also a boat hire option for selected events. Boat hire on board Oscar II is a classy event usually reserved for VIP’s and well known personalities although we do get the opportunity to use it for corporate events and other boat hire parties.

And here are some photos:

It costs $2,400 per hour to rent during the high season, and $2000 during the low season.

Its maximum number of guests is 65. Sydney Boat hire on Oscar II, according to its information page, usually consists of a 4 hour fully catered cruise that includes some of the finest quality menus available on any boat hire option. “Food is often prepared by some of Sydney’s most exclusive restaurants who provide an on board chef for your boat hire event.”

The view from the back deck. There’s more information on the vessel here.

Now read: A Gunman Attacked A Boat In Eastern Sydney On New Years Day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.