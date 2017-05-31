PHOTOS: Here's our first look inside Alibaba's Melbourne headquarters

Image: Supplied

Jack Ma, the second wealthiest man in China, opened headquarters in Australia for his e-commerce company Alibaba in February.

“Alibaba Group will help Australian and New Zealand businesses share their world-famous products with billons of customers around the world,” he then said.

Here’s a quick look inside the Collins Street office designed by Studio 103:

Image: Supplied

The Victorian government paid an undisclosed subsidy to entice Alibaba to choose Melbourne as its regional base.

Image: Supplied

Ma has a personal link to Australia from his teenage years when, as a 12-year-old boy, he befriended a family from Newcastle that was visiting his hometown of Hangzhou. He later visited the Morley family in Newcastle as a teenager in the 1980s.

Image: Supplied

“Australia will always have a special place in my heart and that’s why I’m so pleased to come back to contribute to supporting Australian businesses to create opportunities and jobs in a country that’s meant so much for me,” says Ma, who has built a fortune of at least $36 billion.

Image: Supplied

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.