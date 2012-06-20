See Pictures Of Celebrity Chefs Partying At The Aspen Food & Wine Classic

Aly Weisman
Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, Rick Bayless, John Besh, Danny Meyer, Mario Batali, Ming Tsai, Jacques Pépin and Marcus Samuelson are just a few of the recognisable celebrity chef names who made the trek to Aspen, Colorado this weekend to take part in the 30th annual Food & Wine Classic.While the chefs were busy cooking for patrons and pass-holders during the day, at night they were able to let off some steam at one the many non-stop parties.

And with sponsors like Belvedere, Patrón, Casa Dragones and Stella Artois, everyone had more than a good time—including one late night dance circle that included at least three famous chefs.

Andrés, who took a moment to pose with fellow chef Andrew Zimmern, was working in the kitchen preparing food for guests even more than he was partying.

Bravo host Gail Simmons was in attendance with her friend Nilou Motamed, an editor at Travel + Leisure magazine who frequently makes TV appearances.

Guests took advantage of the open bar that included José's signature sour drink.

The next morning, brave souls met at 6 a.m. to compete in the Food & Wine Classic Charity 5K hosted by celeb chef Bobby Flay. Here, Marcus Samuelson, the chef of Harlem's famed Red Rooster, runs alongside Flay.

Later, festival-goers gathered for a Stella Artois Belgium-themed luncheon.

Chef Daniel Joly created four beer and food pairings.

From Hoegaarden poached lobster to a semi-sweet chocolate caramel shot.

Food & Wine magazine's editor-in-chief Dana Cowin (middle, stripes) poses with celebrity chefs at the welcome reception at the festival's home base, The St. Regis resort.

The next day they moved the party to a higher altitude—The Food & Wine Publisher's Party on top of Ajax Mountain.

While others stayed on the ground to celebrate the debut of Chefs Club by Food & Wine at The St. Regis Aspen Resort.

Sommelier LeeAnn Kaufman popped the Chefs Club's first bottle.

On Thursday, the late night after party at The Little Nell Hotel included an oyster and caviar bar.

We had to try one. It was delicious.

The following evening, things got a little rowdier at the Belvedere Vodka official chef after-party at Casa Tua.

Where guests sipped spiked lemon tea punch.

Claire Smith, head of spirit creation & mixology, attended with Food & Wine magazine's restaurant editor, Kate Krader.

On Saturday evening, Food & Wine celebrated the festival's 30th anniversary with a lavish garden party at the Benedict Music Tent, a magical outdoor venue.

José Andrés and Mario Batali each had a small outdoor field filled with food for guests.

Batali handed out the food to guests himself.

And took time to chat with foodie fans.

His dinner included barbecue sausages, a corn and cabbage salad and tomato/mozzarella bruschetta.

... just in case you didn't catch that the first time.

In José Andrés' corner, guests were treated to more Spanish-inspired food.

While the famous chef was hand-fed ...

His patrons dined on these homemade Spanish potato chips with an espuma (foam) mayo.

The main entree was a plate with one barbecue rib and one large sea scallop.

But our favourite was this bruschetta-style uni—sea urchin served Japanese style as sashimi.

The setting was gorgeous and all of the celebrity chefs were in attendance, letting loose and having a good time.

And then Elvis Costello took the stage.

We ended the event with a sweet Belvedere lemon tea.

As the evening progressed a sugar fuelled dance party ensued, kicked off with a dance-off by Gail Simmons and Johnny Iuzinni, who sported Harry & David moose ears throughout the entire evening.

While Giada De Laurentiis stayed more low key and filled up at the Harry & David Moose Munch Bar.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem (an urban winery) threw a party in an actual mine called S'Wine at The Mine. Guests posed for the camera in fun photo ops.

And when chefs needed to blow off steam fom the kitchen, they hit the Belly Up concert venue to watch (or join on stage) as the Spazmatics, an '80s cover band, performed.

