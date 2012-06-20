See Pictures Of Celebrity Chefs Partying At The Aspen Food & Wine Classic

Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, Rick Bayless, John Besh, Danny Meyer, Mario Batali, Ming Tsai, Jacques Pépin and Marcus Samuelson are just a few of the recognisable celebrity chef names who made the trek to Aspen, Colorado this weekend to take part in the 30th annual Food & Wine Classic.While the chefs were busy cooking for patrons and pass-holders during the day, at night they were able to let off some steam at one the many non-stop parties.
And with sponsors like Belvedere, Patrón, Casa Dragones and Stella Artois, everyone had more than a good time—including one late night dance circle that included at least three famous chefs.
Andrés, who took a moment to pose with fellow chef Andrew Zimmern, was working in the kitchen preparing food for guests even more than he was partying.
Bravo host Gail Simmons was in attendance with her friend Nilou Motamed, an editor at Travel + Leisure magazine who frequently makes TV appearances.
The next morning, brave souls met at 6 a.m. to compete in the Food & Wine Classic Charity 5K hosted by celeb chef Bobby Flay. Here, Marcus Samuelson, the chef of Harlem's famed Red Rooster, runs alongside Flay.
Food & Wine magazine's editor-in-chief Dana Cowin (middle, stripes) poses with celebrity chefs at the welcome reception at the festival's home base, The St. Regis resort.
The next day they moved the party to a higher altitude—The Food & Wine Publisher's Party on top of Ajax Mountain.
While others stayed on the ground to celebrate the debut of Chefs Club by Food & Wine at The St. Regis Aspen Resort.
The following evening, things got a little rowdier at the Belvedere Vodka official chef after-party at Casa Tua.
Claire Smith, head of spirit creation & mixology, attended with Food & Wine magazine's restaurant editor, Kate Krader.
On Saturday evening, Food & Wine celebrated the festival's 30th anniversary with a lavish garden party at the Benedict Music Tent, a magical outdoor venue.
The setting was gorgeous and all of the celebrity chefs were in attendance, letting loose and having a good time.
As the evening progressed a sugar fuelled dance party ensued, kicked off with a dance-off by Gail Simmons and Johnny Iuzinni, who sported Harry & David moose ears throughout the entire evening.
The Infinite Monkey Theorem (an urban winery) threw a party in an actual mine called S'Wine at The Mine. Guests posed for the camera in fun photo ops.
And when chefs needed to blow off steam fom the kitchen, they hit the Belly Up concert venue to watch (or join on stage) as the Spazmatics, an '80s cover band, performed.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.