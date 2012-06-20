See Pictures Of Celebrity Chefs Partying At The Aspen Food & Wine Classic

Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, Rick Bayless, John Besh, Danny Meyer, Mario Batali, Ming Tsai, Jacques Pépin and Marcus Samuelson are just a few of the recognisable celebrity chef names who made the trek to Aspen, Colorado this weekend to take part in the 30th annual Food & Wine Classic.While the chefs were busy cooking for patrons and pass-holders during the day, at night they were able to let off some steam at one the many non-stop parties.



And with sponsors like Belvedere, Patrón, Casa Dragones and Stella Artois, everyone had more than a good time—including one late night dance circle that included at least three famous chefs.

