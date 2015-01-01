PHOTOS: Here's How Australians Celebrated The End Of 2014 And Welcomed In The New Year

Sarah Kimmorley

Across the country last night Australians took to the great outdoors for the customary welcoming in of the New Year at midnight.

With glasses in hand, loved ones at their side and faces to the sky, Australians watched as impressive fireworks displays lit up the skies, celebrating the start of 2015.

More than 1.5 million Sydneysiders and tourists watched the city’s renowned fireworks display from Sydney Harbour, with another one billion people watching the telecast from around the world.

While it was an evening of celebration, the city also paid tribute to the Sydney siege victims Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson with a floral display screened on the pylons of the harbour bridge periodically throughout the evening.

Sydney’s celebrations cost the city $7.2 million, with the fireworks alone coming in at $750,000.

In Melbourne, $400,000-worth of fireworks were launched from 21 points spread across six square kilometres of the CBD, while Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands was treated to 40,000 fireworks effects from the 10 tonnes of fireworks.

We’ve pulled together a roundup of the some of the best photos hitting social media from the celebrations in the capital cities across the country. Here they are.

Happy 2015!

Sydney

A photo posted by David Zdrilic (@zdrila) on

Happy 2015 from #Sydney, Australia! #Sydney, this year will be better than the last #SydNYE

A photo posted by City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) on

Happy New Year ❤️Sydney #NYE2015 #NYESYDNEY #2015 #sydney #welovesydney #sydneyharbour

A photo posted by Hollie Emery (@hollieemery) on

#nye #sydney #hayrbourbrigde #fireworks

A photo posted by Waty Tugimin (@watytugimin) on

Canberra

Happy New Year from #CBR. #fireworks #NYE2015 #visitcanberra #seeaustralia #humanbrochure

A photo posted by Erna Glassford (@simplycheecky) on

Happy New Year, 2015 is here

A photo posted by @termeh_g on

The #sky is on #fire #2015 #fireworks #bringinginthenewyear #likeabaus #canberra

A photo posted by Ashleigh Kate (@ashiixx) on

Melbourne

Happy New Year Melbourne! Hope everyone has a wicked 2015! #happynewyear #melbourne

A photo posted by @taj_august on

Happy new year my friends! #firework #melbourne

A photo posted by Geoffrey Gerbet (@geoffreygerbet) on

Happy 2015!!

A photo posted by Tim Andreu Willis (@timandreu) on

Happy New Year! #2015 #fireworks #melbourne #holidays

A photo posted by Anna Sutherland (@maddisonjaynedesign) on

Hobart

#happy #newyear2015 from #hobart #waterfront! Here's to a great year ahead!

A photo posted by Le Quirky Chaton (@lequirkychaton) on

Happy New Year #NYE2014 #nyewiththelordmayor #Tasmania #Hobart #tasteoftasmania

A photo posted by Sarah Hopkins (@sezziepants) on

Adelaide

#nye #midnight #green #fireworks #happynewyear #adelaide #australia #elderpark #boom #sparkle

A photo posted by @kewlchicky on

Happy new year! #2015 #adelaide #elderpark

A photo posted by @petal8188 on

^o^ #HAPPYNEWYEAR !! #2015 #adelaide

A photo posted by 『 ローズ•アン 』 (@annaroshie) on

Perth

Happy new year, folks! #newyear #celebration #fireworks #wemadeit #2015 #perth #australia

A photo posted by Aman B. (@ohtheysosensitive) on

Best #NewYearsEve ever #DownUnder with my beautiful girl @steffi_c #Perth #Australia Now for the Birthday celebrations!

A photo posted by PhilJRoberts (@philjroberts) on

Happy new year from Oz #newyear #perth #2015 #fireworks

A photo posted by Rob Colborne (@rob_c888) on

Happy New Year! #newyearseve #bibandtucker #perth

A photo posted by caitlinirving (@caitlinirving) on

Happy New Year from #perth #westernaustralia #fireworks #happynewyear #2015

A photo posted by Mark Gibson (@markgibbo7) on

Darwin

Post by Nikolaos Smalios.

happy new year front #Darwin Have a great 2015 everyone!!

A photo posted by Ian Crawshaw (@ozziecrobar2) on

Brisbane

Brisvegas put on a mean show for the New Year! #brisbane

A photo posted by Nicholas Grace (@nicholasgrace) on

