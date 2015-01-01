PHOTOS: Here's How Australians Celebrated The End Of 2014 And Welcomed In The New Year

Across the country last night Australians took to the great outdoors for the customary welcoming in of the New Year at midnight.

With glasses in hand, loved ones at their side and faces to the sky, Australians watched as impressive fireworks displays lit up the skies, celebrating the start of 2015.

More than 1.5 million Sydneysiders and tourists watched the city’s renowned fireworks display from Sydney Harbour, with another one billion people watching the telecast from around the world.

While it was an evening of celebration, the city also paid tribute to the Sydney siege victims Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson with a floral display screened on the pylons of the harbour bridge periodically throughout the evening.

Sydney’s celebrations cost the city $7.2 million, with the fireworks alone coming in at $750,000.

In Melbourne, $400,000-worth of fireworks were launched from 21 points spread across six square kilometres of the CBD, while Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands was treated to 40,000 fireworks effects from the 10 tonnes of fireworks.

We’ve pulled together a roundup of the some of the best photos hitting social media from the celebrations in the capital cities across the country. Here they are.

Happy 2015!

Sydney

A photo posted by David Zdrilic (@zdrila) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:15pm PST

Happy 2015 from #Sydney, Australia! #Sydney, this year will be better than the last #SydNYE A photo posted by City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) on Dec 12, 2014 at 5:38am PST

Happy New Year ❤️Sydney #NYE2015 #NYESYDNEY #2015 #sydney #welovesydney #sydneyharbour A photo posted by Hollie Emery (@hollieemery) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:28pm PST

To spend New Years at a place like this would be Epic. #Australia #Sydney #TheyDontPlayAroundWithThoseFireworks #MaybeFor2016 #HappyNewYearsAustralia A photo posted by @georgio.ruelas on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:21pm PST

#nye #sydney #hayrbourbrigde #fireworks A photo posted by Waty Tugimin (@watytugimin) on Dec 12, 2014 at 1:54pm PST

Canberra

Happy New Year from #CBR. #fireworks #NYE2015 #visitcanberra #seeaustralia #humanbrochure A photo posted by Erna Glassford (@simplycheecky) on Dec 12, 2014 at 5:22am PST

Happy New Year, 2015 is here A photo posted by @termeh_g on Dec 12, 2014 at 7:08am PST

The #sky is on #fire #2015 #fireworks #bringinginthenewyear #likeabaus #canberra A photo posted by Ashleigh Kate (@ashiixx) on Dec 12, 2014 at 7:49am PST

Happy New Year – All the best for 2015 #canberra #australia #australiagram #2015 #happynewyear #photooftheday #localscan A photo posted by Fiona (@fiona_c_c) on Dec 12, 2014 at 5:06am PST

Melbourne

Happy New Year Melbourne! Hope everyone has a wicked 2015! #happynewyear #melbourne A photo posted by @taj_august on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:06pm PST

Happy new year my friends! #firework #melbourne A photo posted by Geoffrey Gerbet (@geoffreygerbet) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:26pm PST

Happy 2015!! A photo posted by Tim Andreu Willis (@timandreu) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:20pm PST

Happy New Year! #2015 #fireworks #melbourne #holidays A photo posted by Anna Sutherland (@maddisonjaynedesign) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:36pm PST

Hobart

#happy #newyear2015 from #hobart #waterfront! Here's to a great year ahead! A photo posted by Le Quirky Chaton (@lequirkychaton) on Dec 12, 2014 at 7:48am PST

Happy New Year #NYE2014 #nyewiththelordmayor #Tasmania #Hobart #tasteoftasmania A photo posted by Sarah Hopkins (@sezziepants) on Dec 12, 2014 at 5:57am PST

Adelaide

This year, please be awesome. More fun n less fear. #2015#newyear#awesome#newstart#adelaide#australia#night#ausig#hkig#hkigers#ighk#igdaily#instalove#instamode#instagramers A photo posted by Rita Pik Ying Tsang (@pikpikying) on Dec 12, 2014 at 8:35am PST

Happy new year! #2015 #adelaide #elderpark A photo posted by @petal8188 on Dec 12, 2014 at 12:14pm PST

A photo posted by Melissa Jane (@mellissah_in_wonderland) on Dec 12, 2014 at 9:03am PST

^o^ #HAPPYNEWYEAR !! #2015 #adelaide A photo posted by 『 ローズ•アン 』 (@annaroshie) on Dec 12, 2014 at 8:52am PST

Perth

Happy new year, folks! #newyear #celebration #fireworks #wemadeit #2015 #perth #australia A photo posted by Aman B. (@ohtheysosensitive) on Dec 12, 2014 at 9:17am PST

Best #NewYearsEve ever #DownUnder with my beautiful girl @steffi_c #Perth #Australia Now for the Birthday celebrations! A photo posted by PhilJRoberts (@philjroberts) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:04am PST

Happy new year from Oz #newyear #perth #2015 #fireworks A photo posted by Rob Colborne (@rob_c888) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:01am PST

Happy New Year! #newyearseve #bibandtucker #perth A photo posted by caitlinirving (@caitlinirving) on Dec 12, 2014 at 9:50am PST

Happy New Year from #perth #westernaustralia #fireworks #happynewyear #2015 A photo posted by Mark Gibson (@markgibbo7) on Dec 12, 2014 at 8:16am PST

Darwin

happy new year front #Darwin Have a great 2015 everyone!! A photo posted by Ian Crawshaw (@ozziecrobar2) on Dec 12, 2014 at 3:59am PST

Brisbane

Happy new years. 2015. Looking forward to a great year. Watched the early #fireworks at #southbank #brisbane last night A photo posted by maffy (@maffynicholls) on Dec 12, 2014 at 3:44pm PST

Brisvegas put on a mean show for the New Year! #brisbane A photo posted by Nicholas Grace (@nicholasgrace) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:42pm PST

A photo posted by Carolina Skouros (@freckles885) on Dec 12, 2014 at 1:23pm PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.