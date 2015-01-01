PHOTOS: Here's How Australians Celebrated The End Of 2014 And Welcomed In The New Year

Across the country last night Australians took to the great outdoors for the customary welcoming in of the New Year at midnight.
With glasses in hand, loved ones at their side and faces to the sky, Australians watched as impressive fireworks displays lit up the skies, celebrating the start of 2015.
More than 1.5 million Sydneysiders and tourists watched the city’s renowned fireworks display from Sydney Harbour, with another one billion people watching the telecast from around the world.
While it was an evening of celebration, the city also paid tribute to the Sydney siege victims Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson with a floral display screened on the pylons of the harbour bridge periodically throughout the evening.
Sydney’s celebrations cost the city $7.2 million, with the fireworks alone coming in at $750,000.
In Melbourne, $400,000-worth of fireworks were launched from 21 points spread across six square kilometres of the CBD, while Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands was treated to 40,000 fireworks effects from the 10 tonnes of fireworks.
We’ve pulled together a roundup of the some of the best photos hitting social media from the celebrations in the capital cities across the country. Here they are.
Happy 2015!
Sydney
Canberra
Happy New Year to all from Canberra!! 2014 bought its fair share of challenges, opportunities, lessons, growth and experiences-bad and good and I'm grateful for all. Here's to 2015-may it be filled with good health, happiness, opportunity, further growth and good memories for all #happynewyear #2015 #nye #canberra #newyear #newyearsday
Melbourne
Hobart
Adelaide
Perth
Darwin
Brisbane
