Here's How The Lakers Choked Away A Chance To Even Up Their Series

Cork Gaines
Kevin Durant

Photo: Turner Sports

Near the end of game two, the Lakers looked like they were about to even up their series with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Instead, they blew a huge lead and are now in a big hole in their best-of-seven series.With just over two minutes left, the Lakers had a seven-point lead. But the Thunder would then go on a 9-0 run to end the game, thanks in large part to some sloppy play by the Lakers.

And much of the blame can be laid at the feet of Kobe Bryant.

On the next few pages we will break down exactly how the Thunder managed to fight their back and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

The next time down the court, this pass was initially ruled out of bounds off of Russell Westbrook

But the refs went to the monitor and reversed their call

The Thunder couldn't capitalise as Durant missed this three

Then, with the shot clock winding down, Kobe grabbed a loose ball and threw up a three. He missed.

With a foul to give, Kobe was fouled with 7.4 seconds left

At that point, all the Lakers could do was hope for a miracle. But their heave with 0.3 seconds left was intercepted by Harden and the Thunder sealed the win

