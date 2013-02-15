Here Is The Gated Community Where Oscar Pistorius Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend

One of the theories surrounding the shooting death of Oscar Pistorius’ girlfriend is that he felt threatened in his house and believed she was an intruder. This is backed by previous incidents in which Pistorius was spooked into believing somebody had broken into his home. Below is a look at the neighbourhood where Pistorius may have felt threatened.



The residential neighbourhood, called “Silverwoods,” in Pretoria, South Africa, was described by Sky Sports News as “a high-security gated complex with a three-meter high wall, an electric fence, a guarded entrance, and regular patrols.”

Here are some of the images shown by Sky taken from a helicopter above the scene. The first image apparently shows Pistorius’ house (on the right)…

Photo: Sky Sports News

In this image, you can see what is believed to be the gated entrance to the community in the upper-left as well as the wall that surrounds the homes…

Photo: Sky Sports News

And here is another view of Pistorius’ house from the side…

Photo: Sky Sports News

Finally, here is a Google Maps view of the Silverwoods community. We have labelled what appears to be Pistorius’ house (lower-left arrow) based on the presence of a roof-top hot tub and the colours of the roofs that are visible (click on image for a larger view)…

Photo: Google Maps

