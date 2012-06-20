PHOTOS: Here Are The Hottest Looks From Last Night's Critics' Choice Awards

Zooey Deschanel took home the evening’s coveted prize for Best Actress in a Comedy Series,

Photo: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

On Monday night, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles played host to the Broadcast Television Journalists Association Second Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.In attendance were some big-name stars, including the cast of “Modern Family” (Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, and Ty Burrell), the adorable Max Greenfield from “New Girl,” and veteran actors Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore, and Kevin Costner.



“Homeland” and “Community” won big, taking home Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series respectively, while “New Girl” and “Modern Family” were recognised for their hilarious actors, including Ty Burrell.

Burrell showed off his funnyman status in his acceptance speech when he said, “I just can’t believe I have a job. I spent the bulk of my life unemployed, so much so that when I walk into a room like this my first instinct is to case the place for food. My fake wife (Julie Bowen) can attest to that.“

Also among the presenters were Donald Faison, Busy Philipps, and “New Girl” Hanna Simone.

