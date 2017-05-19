PHOTOS: Here are the buildings replacing Sydney's demolished Entertainment Centre

The 40-storey residential buildings on the site. Source: supplied

The former Entertainment Centre in Sydney’s Haymarket will be replaced by a 40-storey apartment tower among as part of the $3.4 billion redevelopment of Darling Harbour.

The NSW government has signed off on plans to redevelop the precinct, known as Darling Square, which is being redeveloped by Lend Lease to include 1500 homes, and more than 1500 student accommodation beds.

The precinct is expected to become home to 4,200 residents, 2,500 workers and 2,500 students. When developer Lend Lease put the final 391 apartments in the project, priced between $630,000 studio to a $3.5 million, on the market a year before the government had even approved the project, they sold out within five hours.

In the middle of the apartment towers is a beehive-like six-storey building, Darling Exchange, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who designed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stadium. The City of Sydney has signed a deal with developer last year to take two floors, for a new space to replace the existing Haymarket library. It is designed as a community and retail centre, and will also include a commercially-run childcare centre, as well as a rooftop restaurant and bar, fresh food market and area for creative startups.

The Darling Exchange design by Kengo Kuma. Source: supplied

The site also includes 3000 square metre public space, known as ‘The Square’.

The government claims the redevelopment will generate $868 million over six plots and create 5931 jobs – 2574 construction jobs and 3357 jobs once operational.

It’s due to be completed by 2019.

Here are some artist’s impressions from Lend Lease of how the finished project will look.

Commonwealth Bank Office (NW)

Source: Supplied

Little Hay St

Source: Supplied

The view north over Darling Harbour from the apartments

Source: Supplied

Trinity House

Source: Supplied

One of the residential buildings

Source: Supplied

The northern view to Darling Exchange from one of the lower apartements

Source: Supplied

Part of the residential area

Source: Supplied

Part of the southwest residential area

Source: Supplied

The Darling Exchange

Source: Supplied

The Darling Exchange Bar & Restaurant

Source: Supplied

