PHOTOS: Here Are The 2014 Nikon-Walkley Photojournalism Finalists And Photo Of The Year Winner

The Walkley Foundation has released the images of the winners and finalists submissions for the 2014 Nikon-Walkley Excellence in Photojournalism awards.

Andrew Quilty’s “Baby Burn Victim in Boost Hospital” has been named the 2014 Nikon-Walkley Photo of the Year.

The image was shot in an observation room of the emergency ward at Boost Hospital in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan.

“The judges felt Quilty captured a striking and powerfully emotive image that allows the viewer to gauge instantly the full magnitude of the little girl’s injuries,” according to a statement on the Walkley Foundation website.

“That her burns are the result of a domestic accident and not military conflict increases the surreal impact – almost that of a fine art picture.”

Finalists for the news photography award include Brendan Beirne, who shot the infamous brawl between James Packer and David Gyngell on the streets of Bondi earlier this year.

Judges for the 2014 Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence in Photojournalism were Stuart Hannagan, Jon Reid, Renee Nowytarger, David Dare Parker and Jack Picone.

Winners will be announced at the 59th annual Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism on December 4 in Sydney.

The Walkley Foundation celebrates and encourages Australian journalism.

Here are the Nikon-Walkley winners and finalists.

NIKON-WALKLEY PHOTO OF THE YEAR WINNER: 'Baby Burn Victim in Boost Hospital' Andrew Quilty, TIME LightBox - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence PRESS PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Steve Pennells Seven West Media - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence PRESS PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Andrew Quilty Freelance - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence PRESS PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Lisa Maree Williams Getty Images - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY FINALIST: Brendan Beirne - 'Bondi Biffo' News Corp Australia - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY FINALIST: Craig Greenhill - 'Roger Rogerson' The Daily Telegraph - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY FINALIST: Peter Wallis - 'Gerard Baden-Clay' The Courier-Mail - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence FEATURE/PHOTOGRAPHIC ESSAY FINALIST: Brendan Esposito - 'Tacloban' The Sydney Morning Herald - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence FEATURE/PHOTOGRAPHIC ESSAY FINALIST: Eddie Jim - 'Hayden' The Age - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence FEATURE/PHOTOGRAPHIC ESSAY FINALIST: Lisa Maree Williams - 'Rio Station' Getty Images - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence SPORT PHOTOGRAPHY FINALIST: Brett Costello - ''The Drama of Sport The Daily Telegraph - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence SPORT PHOTOGRAPHY FINALIST: Phil Hillyard - 'Tim Cahill, Midnight Celebration, Afternoon Footy, Long Legs, Dodgers Down Under The Daily Telegraph - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence SPORT PHOTOGRAPHY FINALIST: Cameron Spencer - 'H20 Action' Getty Images - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence NIKON-WALKLEY PORTRAIT PRIZE WINNER: Sylvia Liber - 'Little Princess' Illawarra Mercury - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence NIKON-WALKLEY COMMUNITY/REGIONAL PRIZE WINNER: Adam Hourigan - 'Images from The Daily Examiner' The Daily Examiner - Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence

