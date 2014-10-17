PHOTOS: Here Are The 2014 Nikon-Walkley Photojournalism Finalists And Photo Of The Year Winner

The Walkley Foundation has released the images of the winners and finalists submissions for the 2014 Nikon-Walkley Excellence in Photojournalism awards.
Andrew Quilty’s “Baby Burn Victim in Boost Hospital” has been named the 2014 Nikon-Walkley Photo of the Year.
The image was shot in an observation room of the emergency ward at Boost Hospital in Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan.
“The judges felt Quilty captured a striking and powerfully emotive image that allows the viewer to gauge instantly the full magnitude of the little girl’s injuries,” according to a statement on the Walkley Foundation website.
“That her burns are the result of a domestic accident and not military conflict increases the surreal impact – almost that of a fine art picture.”
Finalists for the news photography award include Brendan Beirne, who shot the infamous brawl between James Packer and David Gyngell on the streets of Bondi earlier this year.
Judges for the 2014 Nikon-Walkley Awards for Excellence in Photojournalism were Stuart Hannagan, Jon Reid, Renee Nowytarger, David Dare Parker and Jack Picone.
Winners will be announced at the 59th annual Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism on December 4 in Sydney.
The Walkley Foundation celebrates and encourages Australian journalism.
Here are the Nikon-Walkley winners and finalists.
SPORT PHOTOGRAPHY FINALIST: Phil Hillyard - 'Tim Cahill, Midnight Celebration, Afternoon Footy, Long Legs, Dodgers Down Under
