Photos show a Hawaiian volcano that erupted for 5 months last year is spewing lava again

At approximately 3:20 p.m. HST on September 29, 2021, an eruption began within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. USGS image.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted on Wednesday for the first time in months.

It had previously been erupting for five months up until May, the US Geological Survey said.

Currently, there are 161 potentially active volcanoes in the US.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After months of calm, Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted on Wednesday with a red-hot ire, according to the US Geological Survey.

The eruption at 3:20 p.m. local time marked the first plumes of smoke and lava from the volcano since May, after it was erupting for five months, the USGS said. Thermal webcam images show fissures that opened on the surface of the lava lake within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

The “Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from ADVISORY to WARNING and the Aviation Color Code from YELLOW to RED,” USGS posted on its website.

Currently, there are 161 potentially active volcanoes in the US, the USGS said.

The ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption within Halema’uma’u crater continues to feed low lava fountains in the center of the lava lake (pictured) and along the western wall of Halema’uma’u. The ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption within Halema’uma’u crater continues to feed low lava fountains in the center of the lava lake (pictured) and along the western wall of Halema’uma’u on September 29, 2021. USGS photo taken by M. Patrick. With the summit eruption continuing through the night, HVO scientists monitor the eruption for changes in activity and volcanic hazards. With the summit eruption continuing through the night, HVO scientists monitor the eruption for changes in activity and volcanic hazards on September 29, 2021. USGS photo taken by D. Downs. A telephoto image of one of the low lava fountains near the center of the growing Halema’uma’u lava lake A telephoto image of one of the low lava fountains near the center of the growing Halema’uma’u lava lake on September 29, 2021 USGS photo by M. Patrick. A USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist takes video of the eruption that started within Halema’uma’u crater, Kīlauea summit. A USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist takes video of the eruption that started within Halema’uma’u crater, Kīlauea summit, at about 3:20 p.m. on September 29, 2021. USGS photo taken from the south rim of Halema’uma’u by D. Downs. At approximately 3:20 p.m. HST on September 29, an eruption began within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. At approximately 3:20 p.m. HST on September 29, 2021, an eruption began within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. USGS image.