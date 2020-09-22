THEN AND NOW: The cast of the 'Harry Potter' films 19 years later

Warner Bros.; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Many actors got their start in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series.

The “Harry Potter” film series spanned from 2001 to 2011, and it helped launch many of its leading actors into stardom.

Main actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have all found acting success as adults, both on stage and in films.

Well-established actors like Gary Oldman, Emma Thompson, Warwick Davis, and Ralph Fiennes have continued to show their range in films.

The “Harry Potter” book series, by controversial author J.K. Rowling, inspired eight successful films filled with talented actors of all ages.

It has been almost 19 years since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” premiered in theatres and nine years since the final instalment, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” was released.

Read on to see what the cast of “Harry Potter” is up to now.

Daniel Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter.

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter, the titular character of the series, who learns on his 11th birthday that he is a wizard.

This was one of Radcliffe’s first acting credits, but he was featured in “The Tailor of Panama” (2001) alongside Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Lee Curtis a few months before “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) was released.

In between filming the “Harry Potter” series, Radcliffe appeared in a few movies, including “December Boys” (2007).

Radcliffe has acted across several genres since the last “Harry Potter” film.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe has acted on Broadway as well as in films.

After the series ended, Radcliffe starred in the horror film “The Woman in Black” (2012), the drama “Kill Your Darlings” (2013), and the rom-com “What If” (2013).

He later appeared in Judd Apatow’s “Trainwreck” (2015) as the dog walker, costarred as Igor opposite James McAvoy in “Victor Frankenstein” (2015), and played Manny in the film “Swiss Army Man” (2016).

The actor has also appeared on TV series like Sky Arts 1’s “A Young Doctor’s Notebook” from 2012 to 2013 and TBS’ “Miracle Workers” from 2019 to 2020.

Outside of film, Radcliffe’s theatre credits include roles in the 2011 revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” and, most recently, “Endgame.”

Radcliffe’s most recent credit was in the Netflix interactive special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (2020).

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley.

Warner Bros. Pictures Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley, Harry’s best friend at Hogwarts and the youngest boy in the Weasley family.

“Sorcerer’s Stone” was Grint’s first acting credit.

While filming the series, the English actor also appeared in a few films, like “Cherrybomb” (2009).

Grint has continued to act in films, on TV, and on stage.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Rupert Grint is a successful actor.

The same year that “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011) released in theatres, Grint appeared in Ed Sheeran’s “Lego House” music video.

He went on to appear in films including “Into the White” (2012), “Charlie Countryman” (2013), “CBGB”(2013), and “Moonwalkers” (2015).

Grint made his theatre debut in the 2013 West End play “Mojo” and then had a leading role in the 2014 Broadway play “It’s Only a Play” alongside acting giants Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane.

Recently, Grint has found success on TV with roles on Netflix’s “Sick Note,” Crackle’s “Snatch,” and Apple TV Plus’ “Servant.”

Hermione Granger was brought to life by Emma Watson.

Warner Bros Emma Watson in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Emma Watson played Hermoine Granger, the top witch in her class and best friend to Ron and Harry.

“Sorcerer’s Stone” was also Watson’s first acting credit.

In between filming “Harry Potter,” Watson appeared in “Ballet Shoes” (2007) and voiced a character in “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008).

After the films wrapped, Watson returned to school and continued to act.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Emma Watson has starred in many films since ‘Harry Potter.’

In 2011, Watson announced that she would be studying at Brown University. She graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s in English literature.

While in school, Watson starred in a number of popular films, including “My Week With Marilyn” (2011), “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), and “The Bling Ring” (2013).

In 2013, Watson also played herself in the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg apocalyptic comedy, “This Is the End.”

In 2017, the English actress starred as Belle in the Disney live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” and in 2019 she was part of the star-studded cast of Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

Draco Malfoy was played by Tom Felton.

Warner Bros via YouTube Tom Felton in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Hogwarts bully Draco Malfoy was played by English actor Tom Felton.

Before starring as Malfoy, Felton had appeared in a few movies, including “Anna and the King” (1999).

Throughout filming “Harry Potter,” he also appeared in “The Disappeared” (2008), “Get Him to the Greek” (2010), and “Night Wolf” (2010).

Felton went on to star in films and on TV.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Tom Felton is a successful film and TV actor.

After “Harry Potter” wrapped, Felton starred as another villain in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011), but most of his work has been in smaller-budget dramas and thrillers.

Felton has also found success on TV. He played Erich Blunt on TNT’s “Murder in the First,” Julian Albert on The CW’s “The Flash,” and Logan on the YouTube original series “Origin.”

In 2018, he played Laertes in “Ophelia,” and his most recent acting credit was in “Braking for Whales” (2020).

Felton is currently working on two films: the period piece “The Forgotten Battle” and fantasy comedy “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.”

Neville Longbottom was played by Matthew Lewis.

Warner Bros. Pictures Matthew Lewis in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Matthew Lewis appeared in the “Harry Potter” films as Neville Longbottom.

Lewis had previously appeared in one film and on a few TV series, but Neville brought the actor to fame.

Lewis still does theatre and acts in films, but he is probably best known on the internet for his glow-up.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Matthew Lewis is still a successful actor.

In 2015, Lewis showed the world that he was all grown up when he posed in his underwear for Attitude magazine.

In an exchange on Twitter, “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling jokingly told Lewis to put his clothes back on and compared the shock to seeing Radcliffe bear it all in the Broadway play “Equus.”

Lewis also continued acting after “Harry Potter” with roles in films like “Me Before You” (2016) and “Terminal” (2018).

He has also appeared on several TV shows including BBC One’s “The Syndicate,” BBC One’s “Ripper Street,” and ITV’s “Girlfriends.”

Lewis is currently working on the upcoming comedy “Baby Done.”

Evanna Lynch played the eccentric Luna Lovegood.

Warner Bros. Evanna Lynch in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’

Quirky Luna Lovegood was portrayed by Irish actress Evanna Lynch.

The character doesn’t appear until “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), which was Lynch’s first acting credit.

Lynch is an award-winning activist and podcaster.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Evanna Lynch has expanded her career beyond acting.

Lynch continued acting in a handful of films, including “GBF” (2013), “Addiction: A 60’s Love Story” (2015), and “My Name is Emily” (2015).

In 2013, she reprised her role as Luna in the StarKid Productions musical “A Very Potter Senior Year,” which starred Darren Criss.

Lynch also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2018 and came in third place.

Outside of acting, Lynch is a committed activist. She became an ambassador for Rowling’s charity, Lumos, and has worked with other organisations like PETA and Save the Asian Elephants.

In 2017, Lynch and actor Robbie Jarvis (who played young James Potter in the films) launched a vegan-focused podcast called The ChickPeeps. And in 2019, she received a Lovie Special Achievement Award for “expertly using the Internet to promote vegan activism and environmental health through social media, podcasting and her own beauty line, KinderBeautyBox.”

She also worked on the animated short “Behind the McChicken Wrapper” (2019) and is currently working on the upcoming comedy short “You Eat Other Animals?”

Cedric Diggory was played by Robert Pattinson.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Robert Pattinson in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.’

Robert Pattison played one of Hogwarts’ Triwizard champions, Cedric Diggory.

The character is in the fourth film, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005), which was one of Pattinson’s first acting credits.

His very first was an uncredited role in “Vanity Fair” (2004), which starred Reese Witherspoon.

Pattinson went on to star in the “Twilight” franchise as well as other popular films.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Robert Pattinson is best known for his role as Edward Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga.’

After “Harry Potter,” Pattinson starred in“How to Be” (2008) and “Little Ashes” (2008) before becoming a household name as Edward Cullen in “The Twilight Saga.”

He also went on to star in popular films like “Remember Me” (2010), “Water for Elephants” (2011), “The Lost City of Z” (2016), “Good Time” (2017), and “High Life” (2018).

In 2019, he starred in the Oscar-nominated Robert Eggers film “The Lighthouse” opposite Willem Dafoe.

Pattinson recently starred in Christoper Nolan’s “Tenet” and Netflix’s “The Devil All the Time,” and he’s set to play the title superhero in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed “Batman” film.

Fred and George Weasley were played by real-life twins James and Oliver Phelps, respectively.

Warner Bros. The Weasley brothers are real-life twins.

Ron’s mischievous older brothers, Fred and George, were played by James and Oliver Phelps.

“Sorcerer’s Stone” was both actors’ first film credit.

The Phelps brothers have acted together on other occasions.

Eduardo Parra/Getty Images Oliver and James Phelps have been in a few films since ‘Harry Potter.’

After “Harry Potter” wrapped, the twins continued to act in films.

They both appeared in the TV movie “Danny and the Human Zoo” (2015), and they are currently working together on the upcoming films “Last Night in Soho” and “Own Worst Enemy.”

The brothers have a podcast called Double Trouble, on which they recently reunited with their on-screen sister Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley.

Wright played Ginny Weasley.

Warner Bros. Bonnie Wright in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’

The youngest (and only daughter) of the Weasley family was played by Wright.

She appeared briefly in “Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was her first acting credit, but her character grew in importance starting in the second film.

Wright is now an actor, director, and environmental activist.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Bonnie Wright has found success across a number of fields.

Wright went on to appear in and direct a few short films after the “Harry Potter” series ended.

She also appeared in films like “After the Dark” (2013), “Before I Sleep” (2013), and a 2018 retelling of “A Christmas Carol.”

Her other accomplishments include being named Star Baker on “The Great Sport Relief Bake Off” (a celebrity charity baking competition), being an ambassador for Lumos alongside Lynch, and working as an activist with Greenpeace to end plastic pollution.

Julie Walters starred as Molly Weasley.

Warner Bros. Julie Walters and Bonnie Wright in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Julie Walters played the frantic, but loving, mother of the seven Weasley children.

Walters was already an established actor before the “Harry Potter” series, with an extensive filmography including award-nominated roles in films like “Educating Rita” (1983) and “Billy Elliot” (2000).

While starring as Molly Weasley, Walters appeared in a number of films including “Driving Lessons” (2006) alongside Grint, “Becoming Jane” (2007), and “Mamma Mia” (2008).

Walters continued her successful acting career with the help of her “Harry Potter” fame.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Julie Walters is a film, TV, and voice actress.

After wrapping on “Harry Potter,” Walters continued her successful acting career appearing in “Paddington” (2014), “Brooklyn” (2015), and “Paddington 2” (2017). She also voiced the witch in Pixar’s “Brave” (2012).

Walters has worked on TV, starring on miniseries like ITV’s “The Jury” (2011), BBC’s “The Hollow Crown” (2012), and Channel 4’s “National Treasure” (2016).

More recently, she reprised her role in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018), appeared in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018), voiced a role in “The Queen’s Corgi” (2019), and starred in “The Secret Garden” (2020).

Mark Williams portrayed Arthur Weasley.

Warner Brothers Mark Williams as Mr. Weasley.

Molly’s husband, and the Weasley children’s father, was played by English actor Mark Williams.

His career had already spanned over two decades before Williams joined the franchise in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002).

Some of his most notable roles before playing Mr. Weasley include Horace in “101 Dalmations” (1996) and Wabash in “Shakespeare in Love” (1998).

While filming “Harry Potter,” Williams appeared in a number of films and on a number of TV series including “Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London” (2004), “A Room With a View” (2007), and BBC’s “Sense and Sensibility” (2008).

Williams is still acting in films and on TV.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Mark Williams at a 2011 premiere for ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.’

Williams has mostly made appearances on TV series and in TV movies since “Harry Potter” wrapped.

Some of his film work includes “Albert Nobbs” (2011), “Golden Years” (2016), and “Early Man” (2018).

William’s most notable role has been as the titular character on BBC One’s “Father Brown” since 2013.

Albus Dumbledore was first played by Richard Harris.

Warner Bros. Richard Harris as Dumbledore.

Richard Harris played Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts’ Headmaster, in “Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Chamber of Secrets.”

At the time, Harris was a well-established actor best known for roles in films like “Camelot” (1967), “Juggernaut” (1974), “Gulliver’s Travels” (1977), “Unforgiven” (1992), and “Gladiator” (2000).

He also appeared in “The Pearl” (2001) and “The Count of Monte Cristo” (2002) in between the first two “Harry Potter” films.

Harris died shortly before “Chamber of Secrets” premiered in the US.

Reuters Richard Harris died in 2002.

Harris died in October 2002 shortly before the second “Harry Potter” film debuted in the US.

Michael Gambon assumed the role of Dumbledore for the remaining six films.

Warner Bros. Pictures Michael Gambon in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’

Michael Gambon started portraying Dumbledore in the third “Harry Potter” film.

Like Harris, he was already a successful actor before “Harry Potter,” appearing in notable films like “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover” (1989), “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), “Gosford Park” (2001), and “Path to War” (2002).

While filming the “Harry Potter” movies, Gambon appeared in “The Good Shepard” (2006), “The Book of Eli” (2010), and “The King’s Speech” (2010).

He also voiced a character in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009) and starred on the BBC One miniseries “Emma” (2009).

Gambon is still acting today.

HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters Michael Gambon has had a successful acting career.

Gambon continued acting in films and on TV after the “Harry Potter” films. He voiced the narrator in “Hail, Caesar!” (2016) and voiced Uncle Pastuzo in “Paddington” (2014) and “Paddington 2” (2018).

He also appeared in award-nominated films, like “Victoria and Abdul” (2017) and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (2017).

Recently, Gambon played Bernard Delfont in “Judy,” the 2019 biographical drama about Judy Garland, and starred in “Cordelia” (2019).

He is currently working on the upcoming drama “James and Lucia.”

Alan Rickman was Professor Severus Snape.

Warner Bros. Alan Rickman as Severus Snape.

Alan Rickman played Severus Snape, the potions professor at Hogwarts. He is largely known as one of the most complicated characters in the series.

Before playing Snape, Rickman was known for appearing as Hans Gruber in “Die Hard” (1988), Colonel Brandon in “Sense and Sensibility” (1995), and Alexander Dane in “Galaxy Quest” (1999).

During “Harry Potter,” Rickman rose to further fame in the cult-classic rom-com “Love Actually” (2003), the horror musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), and the CGI-filled fantasy “Alice in Wonderland” (2010).

Rickman became a legend for his work in the “Harry Potter” series.

Getty Alan Rickman continued acting until his untimely death.

When the films wrapped, Rickman continued to act in films including “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013), “CBGB” (2013) alongside Grint, and “Eye in the Sky” (2015).

Rickman died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 in January 2016.

His final film credit was reprising his voice role as Absolem the caterpillar in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016), which was released four months after his death.

Maggie Smith was Professor McGonagall.

Warner Bros. Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall.

Maggie Smith portrayed Hogwarts’ transfiguration professor, Minerva McGonagall.

The English actress was known for her work in “Othello” (1965), “Death on the Nile” (1978), “Sister Act” (1992), “The Secret Garden” (1993), and “Richard III” (1995).

While filming “Harry Potter,” Smith appeared alongside Gambon in “Gosford Park” (2001). She also worked on films like “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” (2002), “Becoming Jane” (2007), “Nanny McPhee Returns” (2010), and “Gnomeo and Juliet” (2011).

Toward the end of the series, Smith also began starring on the award-winning PBS series “Downton Abbey.”

Smith is one of the most famous TV actresses of the decade.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Maggie Smith is known for starring on ‘Downton Abbey.’

After “Harry Potter,” Smith appeared in films like “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2011) and “The Lady in the Van” (2015). She also reprised her voice role in “Sherlock Gnomes” (2018).

Her most notable role, though, is as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham on “Downton Abbey,” which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. She also reprised the role in the 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie.

Smith is currently working on the upcoming holiday film “A Boy Called Christmas.”

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson played Professor Sybill Trelawney.

Warner Bros Emma Thompson in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’

Emma Thompson played Sybill Trelawney, the professor of divination at Hogwarts.

The character was introduced in “Prisoner of Azkaban,” but Thompson had an extensive filmography before taking on the role.

The English actress was best known for her work in “Henry V” (1989), “Much Ado About Nothing” (1993), “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) alongside Rickman, and “Love Actually” (2003) also alongside Rickman.

In between acting in “Harry Potter” films, Thompson appeared in movies like “Nanny McPhee” (2005), “I Am Legend” (2007), “Stranger than Fiction” (2006), and “Nanny McPhee Returns” (2010).

Thompson has starred in many films since “Harry Potter” ended.

HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters Emma Thompson is a successful actress.

After “Harry Potter,” Thompson took on roles including Agent O in “Men in Black 3” (2012), the voice of Queen Elinor in Pixar’s “Brave” (2012), PL Travers in “Saving Mr. Banks” (2013), and Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast” (2017).

More recently, the actress starred in “Late Night” (2019), reprised her role in “Men in Black: International” (2019), appeared in “Last Christmas” (2019), voiced a character in “Dolittle” (2020), and appeared in “How to Build a Girl” (2020).

Thompson is set to play Baroness in the upcoming Disney live-action film “Cruella.”

Rubeus Hagrid was played by Robbie Coltrane.

Warner Bros. Pictures Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid.

Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts’ loveable half-giant gamekeeper and care of magical creatures professor, was played by Robbie Coltrane.

Before he played Hagrid, Coltrane was known for appearing on the BBC miniseries “Tutti Frutti” (1987) and starring on ITV’s “Cracker” from 1993 to 1996,

He had also already played Valentin Zukovsky in two James Bond films – “GoldenEye” (1995) and “The World Is Not Enough” (1999).

In between the “Harry Potter” films, Coltrane appeared in “Van Helsing” (2004), “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004), and voiced a character in “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008) alongside Watson.

Coltrane has found continued success in films and on TV.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment Robbie Coltrane is still acting.

Coltrane has done voice work for “Arthur Christmas” (2011) and Pixar’s “Brave” (2012), which also featured the voices of Walters and Thompson.

More recently, he starred on Channel 4’s “National Treasure” (2016), a four-part British drama miniseries.

Warwick Davis played Professor Filius Flitwick and voiced Griphook throughout the series.

Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images; Warner Bros. Professor Flitwick changes appearances between the second and third films.

Warwick Davis donned a cape and mustache as Filius Flitwick, Hogwarts’ charms professor – whose look changed drastically between the second and third films.

Davis also played the bank teller at Gringotts in the first film and provided the voice for Griphook in “Sorcerer’s Stone” before fully inheriting the role from the late Verne Troyer in the final two films.

Davis’ first acting role was as Wicket in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983) when he was 13 years old, and he continued his successful acting career with notable roles in films like “Willow” (1988), the “Leprechaun” franchise (1993 to 2003), and “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999).

While filming “Harry Potter,” Davis also appeared in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005) and “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian” (2008).

Davis is an acting legend.

SIMON DAWSON/Reuters Warwick Davis has acted in many successful franchises.

After “Harry Potter,” Davis continued acting in a number of “Star Wars” films, including “The Force Awakens” (2015), “Rogue One” (2016), “The Last Jedi” (2017), “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), and “The Rise of Skywalker” (2019). He also voiced a character on Disney XD’s “Star Wars Rebels.”

Davis went on to star alongside Rickey Gervais on HBO’s “Life’s Too Short” from 2011 to 2013 and appear in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019).

His most recent acting credit was voicing Sniff on Sky One’s “Moominvalley” starting in 2019.

Davis is currently set to reprise an iconic role from his past: Willow Ufgood. An upcoming “Willow” TV series is reportedly being developed for Disney Plus.

David Bradley took on the role of Argus Filch.

Warner Bros. Pictures David Bradley as Filch.

Grouchy Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch was played by David Bradley.

Before “Harry Potter,” Bradley was known for appearing on a number of TV miniseries including BBC Two’s “The Buddha of Suburbia” (1993), “Our Friends in the North” (1996), and “Our Mutual Friend” (1998).

He also appeared on ITV’s “Reckless” (1997), “Vanity Fair” (1998), and BBC One’s “The Wilsons” (2000).

In between the “Harry Potter” films, Bradley continued his work on TV, and also appeared in films, including “Nicholas Nickleby” (2002), “Exorcist: The Beginning” (2004), and “Hot Fuzz” (2007).

Bradley has embraced the surly old man role in films and on TV.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Davis Bradley is a successful TV actor.

After “Harry Potter” wrapped, Bradley went on to appear in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), “The World’s End” (2013), and “The Lodgers” (2017).

However, much of his work is still on TV.

Aside from “Harry Potter,” Bradley is probably best known for playing Walder Frey on the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” from 2011 to 2017. He also appeared on several other series, including BBC’s “Prisoners’ Wives,” BBC America’s “Doctor Who,” and BBC’s “Les Misérables.”

Most recently, he played Tony’s dad on Netflix’s dark comedy series “Afterlife.”

Bradley is currently set to voice Mister Geppetto in the upcoming Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson cowritten/codirected adaptation of “Pinocchio.”

Dobby was voiced by Toby Jones.

Dave Benett/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Toby Jones voiced Dobby in the ‘Harry Potter’ series.

In the “Harry Potter” films, Toby Jones provided the voice for Dobby.

The character was introduced in “Chamber of Secrets” and only appears in one other film in the series.

Before his debut in the “Harry Potter” universe, Jones had appeared in “Les Misérables” (1998), “Ever After” (1998), and “Hotel Splendide” (2000).

Between “Harry Potter” films, Jones appeared in “Finding Neverland” (2004), “The Painted Veil” (2006), “Frost/Nixon” (2008), and “Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll” (2010).

Jones has added plenty of credits to his filmography, both as a voice and on-screen actor.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Toby Jones joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe after ‘Harry Potter.’

Jones joined a number of other major film franchises after “Harry Potter.”

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he played the evil Hydra scientist Arnim Zola in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014).

In “The Hunger Games” (2012), “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015), Jones got to improvise and play off of Stanley Tucci in his role as Claudius Templesmith.

Jones also worked on horror and sci-fi films “Berberian Sound Studio” (2012) and “Morgan” (2016), and family films “Muppets Most Wanted” (2014) and “Christopher Robin” (2018).

Recently, Jones appeared in the Dee Rees-directed political thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020) – opposite Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck – and the sci-fi film “Archive” (2020).

He has a number of other projects in post-production, including “A Boy Called Christmas” and Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series “What If…?”

Lily Potter was played by Geraldine Somerville.

Harry Potter/Warner Bros. Geraldine Somerville and Adrian Rawlins as Lily and James Potter.

Actress Geraldine Somerville played Lily Evans Potter, Harry’s mother.

Before joining the “Harry Potter” franchise in “Sorcerer’s Stone,” Somerville starred as Juliet in the 1994 TV movie adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” and appeared alongside Coltrane on “Cracker” from 1993 to 1995.

In between filming the series, Somerville joined Smith and Gambon in “Gosford Park” (2001).

Somerville is still acting in popular films with some of her “Harry Potter” costars.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Geraldine Somerville went on to star in popular films.

The same year “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” premiered, Somerville appeared in “My Week with Marilyn” (2011) alongside Watson.

She also played Princess Antoinette in “Grace of Monaco” (2014).

More recently, the actress appeared in “Goodbye Christopher Robin” (2017) and “Christmas in the Highlands” (2019).

James Potter was played by Adrian Rawlins.

Warner Brothers Daniel Radcliffe and Adrian Rawlins in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Adrian Rawlins played James Potter, Harry’s father.

Before “Harry Potter,” Rawlins was known for his work in films and on miniseries including “The Woman in Black” (1989), ITV’s “Soldier Soldier,” BBC One’s “Insiders,”

Throughout the filming of the series, Rawlins also worked on “Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself” (2002) and the documentary “Dunkirk” (2004).

Rawlins is still acting, and he’s now the artistic director at a theatre in England.

wars goat prod/YouTube Adrian Rawlins during a 2019 interview at Imagin’ères store in France.

After “Harry Potter,” Rawlins joined the casts of a number of TV series and miniseries, including BBC One’s “Dickensian” and “Girlfriends.”

In 2019, he played chief engineer Nikolai Fomin on the award-winning HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.”

He is currently working on the upcoming films “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” and “Undergods.”

In addition to acting, Rawlins began volunteering at the East Riding Theatre in 2014, and he’s currently the artistic director there.

David Thewlis was cast as Professor Remus Lupin.

Warner Bros. David Thewlis in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’

Remus Lupin was played by David Thewlis. The character was introduced in “Prisoner of Azkaban.”

Before appearing in this iconic series, Thewlis was known for his roles in “Naked” (1993), “Black Beauty” (1994), “James and the Giant Peach” (1996), and “The Big Lebowski” (1998).

He also appeared in movies like “The Omen” (2006) and “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” (2008).

Thewlis has had a busy career since “Harry Potter.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP David Thewlis is still a successful actor.

In 2012, he starred in Wright’s short film “Separate We Come, Separate We Go” which premiered at Cannes.

Other notable film credits include “RED 2” (2013), “The Theory of Everything” (2014), “Macbeth” (2015), “Anomalisa” (2015), “Wonder Woman” (2017), and “Justice League” (2017).

Thewlis also voiced the Shame Wizard in the animated Netflix series “Big Mouth” from 2018 to 2019 and recently had a recurring role on National Geographic’s “Barkskins.”

The actor recently appeared in “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020), and he’s slated to appear in the two upcoming “Avatar” sequels.

Gary Oldman appeared in the “Harry Potter” films as Sirius Black.

Warner Bros. Gary Oldman in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’

Azkaban prisoner, unregistered Animagus, and Harry’s godfather, Sirius Black, was played by Gary Oldman.

By the time he joined the cast in “Prisoner of Azkaban,” Oldman was a well-established actor known for “Sid and Nancy” (1986), “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” (1990), “JFK” (1991), “Air Force One” (1997), and “Hannibal” (2001).

He also briefly appeared on two episodes of NBC’s “Friends.”

During his time as Sirius Black, Oldman worked on “Batman Begins” (2005), “The Dark Knight” (2008), and “The Book of Eli” (2010). He also voiced a character in “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011).

Since “Harry Potter” ended, Oldman has become an Oscar-winning actor.

MARK BLINCH/Reuters Gary Oldman won an Oscar for ‘The Darkest Hour.’

After “Harry Potter” wrapped, Oldman was recognised by the Academy for his work in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2012), in which he played intelligence officer George Smiley.

That same year, he also reprised his role as Commissioner Gordon in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).

The actor went on to star in films like “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014) and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (2017). In 2017, Oldman also transformed into Winston Churchill for “Darkest Hour” (2017) and won the Oscar for best actor.

Recently, Oldman worked on “The Laundromat” (2019) and “The Courier” (2019), and he is set to appear in the upcoming films “The Woman in the Window,” “Mank,” and “Dreamland.”

Ralph Fiennes played He Who Must Not Be Named, Lord Voldemort.

AP Photo/Stuart Ramson; Warner Bros. Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort (right).

Lord Voldemort was portrayed by actor Ralph Fiennes.

Before stepping into the villainous role in “Goblet of Fire,” the English actor was best known for his parts in “Wuthering Heights” (1992), “Schindler’s List” (1993), and “Maid in Manhattan” (2002).

He also voiced characters in “The Prince of Egypt” (1998) and “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabit” (2005).

Throughout filming “Harry Potter,” Fiennes also appeared in “The Duchess” (2008), “The Hurt Locker” (2008), and “Clash of the Titans” (2010).

Fiennes has been busy in recent years.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Ralph Fiennes has acted in a number of popular movies.

Once “Harry Potter” wrapped, Fiennes reprised his role as Hades in “Wrath of the Titans” (2012) and joined the James Bond franchise as M in “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015).

In between those projects, he took on the leading role in Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014).

Other notable film credits include “Hail, Caesar!” (2016) alongside Gambon, “Richard III” (2016) alongside Smith, and “Holmes and Watson” (2018).

Fiennes is also a respected voice actor with credits including the Moon King in “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016), Alfred Pennyworth in “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017) and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” (2019), and Barry in “Dolittle” (2020).

He will reprise his role as M in the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die,” and he is set to play Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s upcoming “Matlida” remake.

Helena Bonham Carter played Bellatrix Lestrange.

Warner Bros. Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange.

Dark witch Bellatrix Lestrange was played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Before joining the cast in “Order of the Phoenix,” Bonham Carter had already made a name for herself in films like “Hamlet” (1990), “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein” (1994), “Fight Club”(1999), “Planet of the Apes” (2001), and “Corpse Bride” (2005).

In between filming the “Harry Potter” movies, the actress took on other iconic roles, including Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), the Red Queen in “Alice in Wonderland” (2010), and Queen Elizabeth in “The King’s Speech” (2010).

Bohnam Carter continues to act in popular movies.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar Helena Bonham Carter is known for her in-depth character work.

Bonham Carter went on to act in films like “Dark Shadows” (2012), “Les Misérables” (2012), “Cinderella” (2015), and “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016).

More recently, she appeared in “Oceans 8” (2018) and she joined the cast of Netflix’s “The Crown” as Princess Margaret.

Bonham Carter is set to star in the upcoming mystery “Enola Holmes” and voice a character in the animated film “The Land of Sometimes.”

Jason Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy.

Warner Bros. Jason Isaacs in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’

Jason Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy, patriarch of the Malfoy family and father to Draco.

The character was introduced in “Chamber of Secrets.” By then, Isaacs was well known for “Armageddon” (1998), “The Patriot” (2000), “Black Hawk Down” (2001), and “Resident Evil” (2002).

While filming the rest of the “Harry Potter” movies, the English actor also worked on “Peter Pan” (2003), NBC’s “The West Wing,” Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and “Cars 2” (2011).

After playing Lucius, Isaacs took on several television roles.

SIMON DAWSON/Reuters Jason Isaacs went on to several TV roles.

Isaacs went on to appear in films like “The Death of Stalin”(2017) and “Hotel Mumbai” (2018), but much of his recent work has been on TV.

He provided the voices of Sentinel and The Grand Inquisitor on Disney XD’s “Star Wars Rebels,” was Captain Gabriel Lorca on CBS’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” and played Dr. Hunter Aloysius Percy on Netflix’s “The OA.”

He currently voices The Judge on Netflix’s “Castlevania,” and was recently the voice of The Emperor in “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (2019) and Dick Dastardly in “Scoob”(2020).

He is currently working on several upcoming projects, including “Mind-set,” “Streamline,” and “Spinning Gold.”

Dolores Umbridge was played by Imelda Staunton.

Warner Bros. Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’

Senior undersecretary to the minister for magic and temporary Hogwarts defence against the dark arts professor, Dolores Umbridge was played by actress Imelda Staunton.

Before joining the “Harry Potter” cast in “Order of the Phoenix,” Staunton rose to fame appearing in “Much Ado About Nothing” (1993) alongside Thompson, “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) alongside Thompson and Rickman, and “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) alongside Williams.

The English actress also found success on the stage in West End productions of “The Beggar’s Opera” (1982), “Guys and Dolls” (1982 and 1996), and “Into the Woods” (1990).

While filming the remaining “Harry Potter” movies, Staunton appeared in a few TV series and worked on “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) alongside Bonham Carter and Rickman.

Staunton has continued her successful career on stage and on the screen.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Imelda Staunton is a famous English actress.

Staunton went on to appear in “Maleficent” (2014) and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019) alongside Davis, and voice a character in “Paddington” (2014) and “Paddington 2” (2017) alongside Walters and Gambon.

On TV, she played Karen Edwards on ITV’s “A Confession,” and her most recent role was as Penny in the Apple TV Plus series “Trying.”

Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

The actress also continued working on the stage with West End productions of “Sweeney Todd” (2012), “Good People” (2014), “There Came a Gypsy Riding” (2015), “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (2017), ” and “Follies” (2017).

Staunton is currently working on the upcoming film “The Canterville Ghost” and she’s set to star in the now-postponed West End production of “Hello, Dolly”

Harry Melling played Dudley Dursley.

Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Melling in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Dudley Dursley, Harry’s cousin and childhood bully, was played by actor Harry Melling.

Like many of the children in the cast, “Sorcerer’s Stone” was Melling’s first acting credit.

After working on several shorts and TV movies, Melling made it back onto the big screen.

HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters Harry Melling found success on TV and in films.

Since “Harry Potter,” Melling has landed roles in films like “The Lost City of Z” (2016) and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018).

Recently, the actor appeared on BBC One’s “The War of the Worlds” miniseries and BBC One’s “His Dark Materials,” as well as in the Netflix-original film “The Old Guard” (2020).

He recently appeared alongside Pattinson in “The Devil All the Time,” and he’s set to act in the upcoming adaptation of “Macbeth.”

Vernon Dursley was played by Richard Griffiths.

Warner Bros. Richard Griffiths in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Harry’s uncle, Vernon Dursley, was played by Richard Griffiths.

Griffiths was a well-established actor before “Harry Potter,” with notable film credits including “Chariots of Fire” (1981), “Gandhi” (1982), “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), and “Vatel” (2000).

Throughout the “Harry Potter” films, Griffiths also appeared in “Lost in Love” (2005), “Venus” (2006), and “Bedtime Stories” (2008).

Griffiths continued acting until he died in 2013.

Getty/Ian Gavan Richard Griffiths continued acting up until his death.

After “Harry Potter,” Griffiths joined another major franchise as King George II in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011), appeared as Monsieur Frick in “Hugo” (2011), and was The Colonel in the war drama “Private Peaceful” (2012).

Griffiths died of complications following cardiac surgery in March 2013. His final acting credit was in “About Time” (2013), which was released a few months after his death.

Petunia Dursley was played by Fiona Shaw.

Warner Bros. Fiona Shaw in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Actress Fiona Shaw played Harry Potter’s mean Muggle aunt, Petunia Evans Dursley.

Before “Harry Potter,” Shaw appeared in “Super Mario Bros.” (1993), “Persuasion” (1995), “Jane Eyre” (1996), and “Anna Karenina” (1997).

In between “Harry Potter” films, Shaw acted in movies like “Catch and Release” (2006) and “Dorian Grey” (2009).

Shaw has had a very successful career across a number of fields.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images Fiona Shaw acts in films, on TV, and on the stage.

Since “Harry Potter” wrapped, Shaw has appeared in films like “The Tree of Life” (2011), “Out of Innocence” (2016), and “Colette” (2018).

However, she has found even greater success on TV with roles on a number of popular shows including HBO’s “True Blood,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” and Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag.”

The actress was also cast in a number of stage productions, including “Scenes from an Execution” (2012) and “The Testament of Mary” (2013).

Shaw is currently involved in the upcoming films “Enola Holmes” and “Kindred.”

