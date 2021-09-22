THEN AND NOW: The cast of the ‘Harry Potter’ films over 19 years later

Daniel Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter, the titular character of the series, who learns on his 11th birthday that he is a wizard. This was one of Radcliffe’s first acting credits, but he was featured in “The Tailor of Panama” (2001) alongside Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Lee Curtis a few months before “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) was released. In between filming the “Harry Potter” series, Radcliffe appeared in a few movies, including “December Boys” (2007).

Radcliffe has acted across several genres since the last “Harry Potter” film. Daniel Radcliffe has acted on Broadway as well as in films. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP After the series ended, Radcliffe starred in the horror film “The Woman in Black” (2012), the drama “Kill Your Darlings” (2013), and the rom-com “What If” (2013). He later appeared in Judd Apatow’s “Trainwreck” (2015) as the dog walker, costarred as Igor opposite James McAvoy in “Victor Frankenstein” (2015), and played Manny in the film “Swiss Army Man” (2016). The actor has also appeared on TV series like Sky Arts 1’s “A Young Doctor’s Notebook” and TBS’ “Miracle Workers.” Outside of film, Radcliffe’s theater credits include roles in the 2011 revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” and “Endgame.” Radcliffe’s most recent credit was in the Netflix interactive special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (2020).

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley. Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros. Pictures Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley, Harry’s best friend at Hogwarts and the youngest boy in the Weasley family. “Sorcerer’s Stone” was Grint’s first acting credit. While filming the series, the English actor also appeared in a few films, like “Cherrybomb” (2009).

Grint has continued to act in films, on TV, and on stage. Rupert Grint is a successful actor. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP The same year that “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” (2011) released in theaters, Grint appeared in Ed Sheeran’s “Lego House” music video. He went on to appear in films including “Into the White” (2012), “Charlie Countryman” (2013), “CBGB”(2013), and “Moonwalkers” (2015). Grint made his theater debut in the 2013 West End play “Mojo” and then had a leading role in the 2014 Broadway play “It’s Only a Play” alongside acting giants Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane. Recently, Grint has found success on TV with roles on Netflix’s “Sick Note,” Crackle’s “Snatch,” and Apple TV Plus’ “Servant.”

Hermione Granger was brought to life by Emma Watson. Emma Watson in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros Emma Watson played Hermione Granger, the top witch in her class and best friend to Ron and Harry. “Sorcerer’s Stone” was also Watson’s first acting credit. In between filming “Harry Potter,” Watson appeared in “Ballet Shoes” (2007) and voiced a character in “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008).

After the films wrapped, Watson returned to school and continued to act. Emma Watson has starred in many films since ‘Harry Potter.’ Evan Agostini/Invision/AP In 2011, Watson announced that she would be studying at Brown University. She graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s in English literature. While in school, Watson starred in a number of popular films, including “My Week With Marilyn” (2011), “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), and “The Bling Ring” (2013). In 2013, Watson also played herself in the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg apocalyptic comedy, “This Is the End.” In 2017, the English actress starred as Belle in the Disney live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” and in 2019 she was part of the star-studded cast of Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

Draco Malfoy was played by Tom Felton. Tom Felton in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros via YouTube Hogwarts bully Draco Malfoy was played by English actor Tom Felton Before starring as Malfoy, Felton had appeared in a few movies, including “Anna and the King” (1999). Throughout filming “Harry Potter,” he also appeared in “The Disappeared” (2008), “Get Him to the Greek” (2010), and “Night Wolf” (2010).

Felton went on to star in films and on TV. Tom Felton is a successful film and TV actor. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP After “Harry Potter” wrapped, Felton starred as another villain in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011), but most of his work has been in smaller-budget dramas and thrillers. Felton has also found success on TV. He played Erich Blunt on TNT’s “Murder in the First,” Julian Albert on The CW’s “The Flash,” and Logan on the YouTube original series “Origin.” In 2018, he played Laertes in “Ophelia,” and his most recent acting credit was in “Braking for Whales” (2020). Felton recently starred in “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (2020) and the Dutch period piece “The Forgotten Battle” (2020).

Neville Longbottom was played by Matthew Lewis. Matthew Lewis in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros. Pictures Matthew Lewis appeared in the “Harry Potter” films as Neville Longbottom. Lewis had previously appeared in one film and on a few TV series, but Neville brought the actor to fame.

Lewis still does theater and acts in films, but he is probably best known on the internet for his glow-up. Matthew Lewis is still a successful actor. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images In 2015, Lewis showed the world that he was all grown up when he posed in his underwear for Attitude magazine Lewis also continued acting after “Harry Potter” with roles in films like “Me Before You” (2016) and “Terminal” (2018). He’s appeared on several TV shows including BBC One’s “The Syndicate,” BBC One’s “Ripper Street,” and ITV’s “Girlfriends.” Most recently, Lewis starred in the comedy “Baby Done” (2020) and on Channel 5’s “All Creatures Great and Small.”

Evanna Lynch played the eccentric Luna Lovegood. Evanna Lynch in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’ Warner Bros. Quirky Luna Lovegood was portrayed by Irish actress Evanna Lynch. The character doesn’t appear until “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), which was Lynch’s first acting credit.

Cedric Diggory was played by Robert Pattinson. Robert Pattinson in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.’ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Robert Pattison played one of Hogwarts’ Triwizard champions, Cedric Diggory. The character is in the fourth film, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005), which was one of Pattinson’s first acting credits. His very first was an uncredited role in “Vanity Fair” (2004), which starred Reese Witherspoon.

Pattinson went on to star in the “Twilight” franchise as well as other popular films. Robert Pattinson is best known for his role as Edward Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP After “Harry Potter,” Pattinson starred in “How to Be” (2008) and “Little Ashes” (2008) before becoming a household name as Edward Cullen in “The Twilight Saga.” He also went on to star in popular films like “Remember Me” (2010), “Water for Elephants” (2011), “The Lost City of Z” (2016), “Good Time” (2017), and “High Life” (2018). In 2019, he starred in the Oscar-nominated Robert Eggers film “The Lighthouse” opposite Willem Dafoe. Pattinson recently starred in Christoper Nolan’s “Tenet” and Netflix’s “The Devil All the Time,” and he’s set to play the superhero in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed “Batman” film.

Fred and George Weasley were played by real-life twins James and Oliver Phelps, respectively. The Weasley brothers are real-life twins. Warner Bros. Ron’s mischievous older brothers, Fred and George, were played by James and Oliver Phelps. “Sorcerer’s Stone” was both actors’ first film credit.

Bonnie Wright played Ginny Weasley. Bonnie Wright in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’ Warner Bros. The youngest (and only daughter) of the Weasley family was played by Wright. She appeared briefly in “Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was her first acting credit, but her character grew in importance starting in the second film.

Wright is now an actor, director, and environmental activist. Bonnie Wright has found success across a number of fields. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Wright went on to appear in and direct a few short films after the “Harry Potter” series ended. She also appeared in “After the Dark” (2013), “Before I Sleep” (2013), and a 2018 retelling of “A Christmas Carol.” Her other accomplishments include being named Star Baker on “The Great Sport Relief Bake Off” (a celebrity charity baking competition), being an ambassador for Lumos alongside Lynch, and working as an activist with Greenpeace to end plastic pollution.

Julie Walters starred as Molly Weasley. Julie Walters and Bonnie Wright in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros. Julie Walters played the frantic, but loving, mother of the seven Weasley children. Walters was already an established actor before the “Harry Potter” series, with an extensive filmography including award-nominated roles in films like “Educating Rita” (1983) and “Billy Elliot” (2000). While starring as Molly Weasley, Walters appeared in a number of films including “Driving Lessons” (2006) alongside Grint, “Becoming Jane” (2007), and “Mamma Mia” (2008).

Walters continued her successful acting career with the help of her “Harry Potter” fame. Julie Walters is a film, TV, and voice actress. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP After wrapping on “Harry Potter,” Walters continued her successful acting career appearing in “Paddington” (2014), “Brooklyn” (2015), and “Paddington 2” (2017). She also voiced the witch in Pixar’s “Brave” (2012). Walters has worked on TV, starring on miniseries like ITV’s “The Jury” (2011), BBC’s “The Hollow Crown” (2012), and Channel 4’s “National Treasure” (2016). More recently, she reprised her role in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018), appeared in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018), voiced a role in “The Queen’s Corgi” (2019), and starred in “The Secret Garden” (2020). The actress has recently narrated on the 10-part ITV series “For the Love of Britain.”

Mark Williams portrayed Arthur Weasley. Mark Williams as Mr. Weasley. Warner Brothers Molly’s husband, and the Weasley children’s father, was played by English actor Mark Williams. His career had already spanned over two decades before Williams joined the franchise in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002). Some of his most notable roles before playing Mr. Weasley include Horace in “101 Dalmations” (1996) and Wabash in “Shakespeare in Love” (1998). While filming “Harry Potter,” Williams appeared in a number of films and on a number of TV series including “Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London” (2004), “A Room With a View” (2007), and BBC’s “Sense and Sensibility” (2008).

Williams is still acting in films and on TV. Mark Williams at a 2011 premiere for ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.’ Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Williams has mostly made appearances on TV series and in TV movies since “Harry Potter” wrapped. Some of his film work includes “Albert Nobbs” (2011), “Golden Years” (2016), and “Early Man” (2018). William’s most notable role was as the titular character on BBC One’s “Father Brown” from 2013 to 2020.

Albus Dumbledore was first played by Richard Harris. Richard Harris as Dumbledore. Warner Bros. Richard Harris played Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts’ Headmaster, in “Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Chamber of Secrets.” At the time, Harris was a well-established actor best known for roles in films like “Camelot” (1967), “Juggernaut” (1974), “Gulliver’s Travels” (1977), “Unforgiven” (1992), and “Gladiator” (2000). He also appeared in “The Pearl” (2001) and “The Count of Monte Cristo” (2002) in between the first two “Harry Potter” films.

Harris died shortly before “Chamber of Secrets” premiered in the US. Richard Harris died in 2002. Reuters Harris died in October 2002 shortly before the second “Harry Potter” film debuted in the US.

Michael Gambon assumed the role of Dumbledore for the remaining six films. Michael Gambon in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’ Warner Bros. Pictures Michael Gambon started portraying Dumbledore in the third “Harry Potter” film. Like Harris, he was already a successful actor before “Harry Potter,” appearing in notable films like “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover” (1989), “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), “Gosford Park” (2001), and “Path to War” (2002). While filming the “Harry Potter” movies, Gambon appeared in “The Good Shepard” (2006), “The Book of Eli” (2010), and “The King’s Speech” (2010). He also voiced a character in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009) and starred on the BBC One miniseries “Emma” (2009).

Gambon is still acting today. Michael Gambon has had a successful acting career. HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters Gambon continued acting in films and on TV after the “Harry Potter” films. He voiced the narrator in “Hail, Caesar!” (2016) and voiced Uncle Pastuzo in “Paddington” (2014) and “Paddington 2” (2018). He also appeared in award-nominated films, like “Victoria and Abdul” (2017) and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (2017). More recently, Gambon played Bernard Delfont in “Judy,” the 2019 biographical drama about Judy Garland, and starred in “Cordelia” (2019).

Alan Rickman was Professor Severus Snape. Alan Rickman as Severus Snape. Warner Bros. Alan Rickman played Severus Snape, the Potions professor at Hogwarts. He is largely known as one of the most complicated characters in the series. Before playing Snape, Rickman was known for appearing as Hans Gruber in “Die Hard” (1988), Colonel Brandon in “Sense and Sensibility” (1995), and Alexander Dane in “Galaxy Quest” (1999). During “Harry Potter,” Rickman rose to further fame in the cult-classic rom-com “Love Actually” (2003), the horror musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), and the CGI-filled fantasy “Alice in Wonderland” (2010).

Rickman became a legend for his work in the “Harry Potter” series. Alan Rickman continued acting until his untimely death. Getty When the films wrapped, Rickman continued to act in films including “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013), “CBGB” (2013) alongside Grint, and “Eye in the Sky” (2015). Rickman died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 in January 2016. His final film credit was reprising his voice role as Absolem the caterpillar in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016), which was released four months after his death.

Maggie Smith was Professor McGonagall. Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall. Warner Bros. Maggie Smith portrayed Hogwarts’ transfiguration professor, Minerva McGonagall. The English actress was known for her work in “Othello” (1965), “Death on the Nile” (1978), “Sister Act” (1992), “The Secret Garden” (1993), and “Richard III” (1995). While filming “Harry Potter,” Smith appeared alongside Gambon in “Gosford Park” (2001). She also worked on films like “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” (2002), “Becoming Jane” (2007), “Nanny McPhee Returns” (2010), and “Gnomeo and Juliet” (2011). Toward the end of the series, Smith also began starring on the award-winning PBS series “Downton Abbey.”

Smith is one of the most famous TV actresses of the decade. Maggie Smith is well known for starring on ‘Downton Abbey.’ David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images After “Harry Potter,” Smith appeared in films like “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2011) and “The Lady in the Van” (2015). She also reprised her voice role in “Sherlock Gnomes” (2018). Her most notable role, though, is as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham on “Downton Abbey,” which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. She also reprised the role in the 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie. The actress also found success on the stage, most recently starring in the West End production of “A German Life” in 2019. Smith is currently working on the upcoming holiday film “A Boy Called Christmas.”

Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson played Professor Sybill Trelawney. Emma Thompson in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’ Warner Bros Emma Thompson played Sybill Trelawney, the professor of divination at Hogwarts. The character was introduced in “Prisoner of Azkaban,” but Thompson had an extensive filmography before taking on the role. The English actress was best known for her work in “Henry V” (1989), “Much Ado About Nothing” (1993), “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) alongside Rickman, and “Love Actually” (2003) also alongside Rickman. In between acting in “Harry Potter” films, Thompson appeared in movies like “Nanny McPhee” (2005), “I Am Legend” (2007), “Stranger than Fiction” (2006), and “Nanny McPhee Returns” (2010).

Thompson has starred in many films since “Harry Potter” ended. Emma Thompson is a successful actress. HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters After “Harry Potter,” Thompson took on roles including Agent O in “Men in Black 3” (2012), the voice of Queen Elinor in Pixar’s “Brave” (2012), PL Travers in “Saving Mr. Banks” (2013), and Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast” (2017). More recently, the actress appeared in “Late Night” (2019), “Men in Black: International” (2019), “Last Christmas” (2019), “Dolittle” (2020), “How to Build a Girl” (2020), and “Cruella” (2021).

Rubeus Hagrid was played by Robbie Coltrane. Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid. Warner Bros. Pictures Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts’ lovable half-giant gamekeeper and care of magical creatures professor, was played by Robbie Coltrane. Before he played Hagrid, Coltrane was known for appearing on the BBC miniseries “Tutti Frutti” (1987) and starring on ITV’s “Cracker” from 1993 to 1996, He had also already played Valentin Zukovsky in two James Bond films — “GoldenEye” (1995) and “The World Is Not Enough” (1999). In between the “Harry Potter” films, Coltrane appeared in “Van Helsing” (2004), “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004), and voiced a character in “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008) alongside Watson.

Coltrane has found continued success in films and on TV. Robbie Coltrane is still acting. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment Coltrane has done voice work for “Arthur Christmas” (2011) and Pixar’s “Brave” (2012), which also featured the voices of Walters and Thompson. More recently, he starred on Channel 4’s “National Treasure” (2016), a four-part British drama miniseries.

Warwick Davis played Professor Filius Flitwick and voiced Griphook throughout the series. Professor Flitwick changes appearances between the second and third films. Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images; Warner Bros. Warwick Davis donned a cape and mustache as Filius Flitwick, Hogwarts’ charms professor — whose look changed drastically between the second and third films. Davis also played the bank teller at Gringotts in the first film and provided the voice for Griphook in “Sorcerer’s Stone” before fully inheriting the role from the late Verne Troyer in the final two films. Davis’ first acting role was as Wicket in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983) when he was 13 years old, and he continued his successful acting career with notable roles in films like “Willow” (1988), the “Leprechaun” franchise (1993 to 2003), and “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999). While filming “Harry Potter,” Davis also appeared in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005) and “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian” (2008).

Davis is an acting legend. Warwick Davis has acted in many successful franchises. SIMON DAWSON/Reuters After “Harry Potter,” Davis continued acting in a number of “Star Wars” films, including “The Force Awakens” (2015), “Rogue One” (2016), “The Last Jedi” (2017), “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), and “The Rise of Skywalker” (2019). He also voiced a character on Disney XD’s “Star Wars Rebels.” Davis went on to star alongside Rickey Gervais on HBO’s “Life’s Too Short” from 2011 to 2013 and appear in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019). Most recently, he was voicing Sniff on Sky One’s “Moominvalley” starting in 2019. Davis is currently set to reprise an iconic role from his past: Willow Ufgood. An upcoming “Willow” TV series is reportedly being developed for Disney+.

David Bradley took on the role of Argus Filch. David Bradley as Filch. Warner Bros. Pictures Grouchy Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch was played by David Bradley Before “Harry Potter,” Bradley was known for appearing on a number of TV miniseries including BBC Two’s “The Buddha of Suburbia” (1993), “Our Friends in the North” (1996), and “Our Mutual Friend” (1998). He also appeared on ITV’s “Reckless” (1997), “Vanity Fair” (1998), and BBC One’s “The Wilsons” (2000). In between the “Harry Potter” films, Bradley continued his work on TV, and also appeared in films, including “Nicholas Nickleby” (2002), “Exorcist: The Beginning” (2004), and “Hot Fuzz” (2007).

Bradley has embraced the surly old man role in films and on TV. David Bradley is a successful TV actor. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images After “Harry Potter” wrapped, Bradley went on to appear in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), “The World’s End” (2013), “The Lodgers” (2017), and “Jolt” (2021). But much of his work is still on TV. Aside from “Harry Potter,” Bradley is probably best known for playing Walder Frey on the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He also appeared on several other series, including BBC’s “Prisoners’ Wives,” BBC America’s “Doctor Who,” and BBC’s “Les Misérables.” Most recently, he played Tony’s dad on Netflix’s dark comedy series “Afterlife” and voiced Merlin on Netflix’s “Wizards.” Bradley is currently set to voice Geppetto in the upcoming Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson cowritten/codirected adaptation of “Pinocchio.”

Dobby was voiced by Toby Jones. Toby Jones voiced Dobby in the ‘Harry Potter’ series. Dave Benett/Getty Images; Warner Bros. In the “Harry Potter” films, Toby Jones provided the voice for Dobby. The character was introduced in “Chamber of Secrets” and only appears in one other film in the series. Before his debut in the “Harry Potter” universe, Jones had appeared in “Les Misérables” (1998), “Ever After” (1998), and “Hotel Splendide” (2000). Between “Harry Potter” films, Jones appeared in “Finding Neverland” (2004), “The Painted Veil” (2006), “Frost/Nixon” (2008), and “Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll” (2010).

Jones has added plenty of credits to his filmography, both as a voice and on-screen actor. Toby Jones joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe after ‘Harry Potter.’ Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Jones joined a number of other major film franchises after “Harry Potter.” In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he played the evil Hydra scientist Arnim Zola in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014). In “The Hunger Games” (2012), “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015), Jones got to improvise and play off of Stanley Tucci in his role as Claudius Templesmith. Jones also worked on horror and sci-fi films “Berberian Sound Studio” (2012) and “Morgan” (2016), and family films “Muppets Most Wanted” (2014) and “Christopher Robin” (2018). Recently, Jones appeared in “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020), “Archive” (2020), “Uncle Vanya” (2020), “Infinite” (2021), and “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” (2021). The actor also voiced a character on the Disney+ series “What If…?” He has a number of other projects in post-production, including “A Boy Called Christmas.”

Lily Potter was played by Geraldine Somerville. Geraldine Somerville and Adrian Rawlins as Lily and James Potter. Harry Potter/Warner Bros. Actress Geraldine Somerville played Lily Evans Potter, Harry’s mother. Before joining the “Harry Potter” franchise in “Sorcerer’s Stone,” Somerville starred as Juliet in the 1994 TV movie adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” and appeared alongside Coltrane on “Cracker” from 1993 to 1995. In between filming the series, Somerville joined Smith and Gambon in “Gosford Park” (2001).

Somerville is still acting in popular films with some of her “Harry Potter” costars. Geraldine Somerville went on to star in popular films. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP The same year “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” premiered, Somerville appeared in “My Week with Marilyn” (2011) alongside Watson. She also played Princess Antoinette in “Grace of Monaco” (2014). More recently, the actress appeared in “Goodbye Christopher Robin” (2017) and “Christmas in the Highlands” (2019).

James Potter was played by Adrian Rawlins. Daniel Radcliffe and Adrian Rawlins in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Brothers Adrian Rawlins played James Potter, Harry’s father. Before “Harry Potter,” Rawlins was known for his work in films and on miniseries including “The Woman in Black” (1989), ITV’s “Soldier Soldier,” BBC One’s “Insiders,” Throughout the filming of the series, Rawlins also worked on “Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself” (2002) and the documentary “Dunkirk” (2004).

Rawlins is still acting, and he’s now the artistic director at a theater in England. Adrian Rawlins during a 2019 interview at Imagin’ères store in France. wars goat prod/YouTube After “Harry Potter,” Rawlins joined the casts of a number of TV series and miniseries, including BBC One’s “Dickensian” and “Girlfriends.” In 2019, he played chief engineer Nikolai Fomin on the award-winning HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.” More recently, he’s appeared in “Undergods” (2020), “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” (2021), and on Sky One’s “A Discovery of Witches.” In addition to acting, Rawlins began volunteering at the East Riding Theatre in 2014, and he’s currently the artistic director there.

David Thewlis was cast as Professor Remus Lupin. David Thewlis in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’ Warner Bros. Remus Lupin was played by David Thewlis . The character was introduced in “Prisoner of Azkaban.” Before appearing in this iconic series, Thewlis was known for his roles in “Naked” (1993), “Black Beauty” (1994), “James and the Giant Peach” (1996), and “The Big Lebowski” (1998). He also appeared in movies like “The Omen” (2006) and “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” (2008).

Thewlis has had a busy career since “Harry Potter.” David Thewlis is still a successful actor. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP In 2012, he starred in Wright’s short film “Separate We Come, Separate We Go” which premiered at Cannes. Other notable film credits include “RED 2” (2013), “The Theory of Everything” (2014), “Macbeth” (2015), “Anomalisa” (2015), “Wonder Woman” (2017), and “Justice League” (2017). Thewlis also voices the Shame Wizard on the animated Netflix series “Big Mouth” and recently had a recurring role on National Geographic’s “Barkskins.” The actor recently appeared in “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021), and he’s slated to appear in “Avatar 3.”

Gary Oldman appeared in the “Harry Potter” films as Sirius Black. Gary Oldman in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’ Warner Bros. Azkaban prisoner, unregistered Animagus, and Harry’s godfather, Sirius Black, was played by Gary Oldman By the time he joined the cast in “Prisoner of Azkaban,” Oldman was a well-established actor known for “Sid and Nancy” (1986), “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” (1990), “JFK” (1991), “Air Force One” (1997), and “Hannibal” (2001). He also briefly appeared on two episodes of NBC’s “Friends.” During his time as Sirius Black, Oldman worked on “Batman Begins” (2005), “The Dark Knight” (2008), and “The Book of Eli” (2010). He also voiced a character in “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011).

Since “Harry Potter” ended, Oldman has become an Oscar-winning actor. Gary Oldman won an Oscar for ‘The Darkest Hour.’ MARK BLINCH/Reuters After “Harry Potter” wrapped, Oldman was recognized by the Academy for his work in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2012), in which he played intelligence officer George Smiley. That same year, he also reprised his role as Commissioner Gordon in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012). The actor went on to star in films like “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014) and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (2017). In 2017, Oldman also transformed into Winston Churchill for “Darkest Hour” (2017) and won the Oscar for best actor. Recently, Oldman worked on “The Laundromat” (2019), “The Courier” (2019), “A Place Among the Dead” (2020), “Mank” (2020), “Crisis” (2021), “The Woman in the Window” (2021), and “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (2021). He’s set to appear in the new Apple TV+ spy series “Slow Horses.”

Ralph Fiennes played He Who Must Not Be Named, Lord Voldemort. Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort (right). AP Photo/Stuart Ramson; Warner Bros. Lord Voldemort was portrayed by actor Ralph Fiennes Before stepping into the villainous role in “Goblet of Fire,” the English actor was best known for his parts in “Wuthering Heights” (1992), “Schindler’s List” (1993), and “Maid in Manhattan” (2002). He also voiced characters in “The Prince of Egypt” (1998) and “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabit” (2005). Throughout filming “Harry Potter,” Fiennes also appeared in “The Duchess” (2008), “The Hurt Locker” (2008), and “Clash of the Titans” (2010).

Fiennes has been busy in recent years. Ralph Fiennes has acted in a number of popular movies. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Once “Harry Potter” wrapped, Fiennes reprised his role as Hades in “Wrath of the Titans” (2012) and joined the James Bond franchise as M in “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015). In between those projects, he took on the leading role in Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014). Other notable film credits include “Hail, Caesar!” (2016) alongside Gambon, “Richard III” (2016) alongside Smith, and “Holmes and Watson” (2018). Fiennes is also a respected voice actor with credits including the Moon King in “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016), Alfred Pennyworth in “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017) and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” (2019), and Barry in “Dolittle” (2020). The actor recently appeared in “The Dig” (2021), and he’s set to reprise his role as M in the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Helena Bonham Carter played Bellatrix Lestrange. Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange. Warner Bros. Dark witch Bellatrix Lestrange was played by Helena Bonham Carter Before joining the cast in “Order of the Phoenix,” Bonham Carter had already made a name for herself in films like “Hamlet” (1990), “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein” (1994), “Fight Club”(1999), “Planet of the Apes” (2001), and “Corpse Bride” (2005). In between filming the “Harry Potter” movies, the actress took on other iconic roles, including Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), the Red Queen in “Alice in Wonderland” (2010), and Queen Elizabeth in “The King’s Speech” (2010).

Bonham Carter continues to act in popular movies. Helena Bonham Carter is known for her in-depth character work. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar Bonham Carter went on to act in films like “Dark Shadows” (2012), “Les Misérables” (2012), “Cinderella” (2015), and “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016). More recently, she appeared in “Oceans 8” (2018) and “Enola Holmes” (2020), and she played Princess Margaret on Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Jason Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy. Jason Isaacs in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’ Warner Bros. Jason Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy, patriarch of the Malfoy family and father to Draco. The character was introduced in “Chamber of Secrets.” By then, Isaacs was well known for “Armageddon” (1998), “The Patriot” (2000), “Black Hawk Down” (2001), and “Resident Evil” (2002). While filming the rest of the “Harry Potter” movies, the English actor also worked on “Peter Pan” (2003), NBC’s “The West Wing,” Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and “Cars 2” (2011).

After playing Lucius, Isaacs took on several television roles. Jason Isaacs went on to several TV roles. SIMON DAWSON/Reuters Isaacs went on to appear in films like “The Death of Stalin”(2017) and “Hotel Mumbai” (2018), but much of his recent work has been on TV. He’s also worked on TV shows like Disney Channel’s “Star Wars Rebels,” CBS’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” Netflix’s “The OA,” and Netflix’s “Sex Education.” He also voiced the Judge on Netflix’s “Castlevania,” the Emperor in “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (2019), and Dick Dastardly in “Scoob”(2020). The actor’s other recent film credits include “Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets” (2021), “Mass” (2021), “Creation Stories” (2021), and “Streamline” (2021).

Dolores Umbridge was played by Imelda Staunton. Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’ Warner Bros. Senior undersecretary to the minister for magic and temporary Hogwarts defense against the dark arts professor, Dolores Umbridge was played by actress Imelda Staunton Before joining the “Harry Potter” cast in “Order of the Phoenix,” Staunton rose to fame appearing in “Much Ado About Nothing” (1993) alongside Thompson, “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) alongside Thompson and Rickman, and “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) alongside Williams. The English actress also found success on the stage in West End productions of “The Beggar’s Opera” (1982), “Guys and Dolls” (1982 and 1996), and “Into the Woods” (1990). While filming the remaining “Harry Potter” movies, Staunton appeared in a few TV series and worked on “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) alongside Bonham Carter and Rickman.

Staunton has continued her successful career on stage and on the screen. Imelda Staunton is a famous English actress. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Staunton went on to appear in “Maleficent” (2014) and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019) alongside Davis, and voice a character in “Paddington” (2014) and “Paddington 2” (2017) alongside Walters and Gambon. On TV, she’s played Karen Edwards on ITV’s “A Confession,” Mary on ITV Hub’s “Flesh and Blood,” and, most recently, Penny on the Apple TV+ series “Trying.” Staunton will also be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II starting on the fifth season of Netflix’s “The Crown.” The actress continued working on the stage with West End productions of “Sweeney Todd” (2012), “Good People” (2014), “There Came a Gypsy Riding” (2015), “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (2017), and “Follies” (2017). She is currently working on the upcoming film “The Canterville Ghost” and she’s set to star in the now-postponed West End production of “Hello, Dolly.”

Harry Melling played Dudley Dursley. Harry Melling in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros. Pictures Dudley Dursley, Harry’s cousin and childhood bully, was played by actor Harry Melling Like many of the children in the cast, “Sorcerer’s Stone” was Melling’s first acting credit.

After working on several shorts and TV movies, Melling made it back onto the big screen. Harry Melling found success on TV and in films. HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters Since “Harry Potter,” Melling has landed roles in films like “The Lost City of Z” (2016) and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018). Recently, the actor has appeared on BBC One’s “The War of the Worlds,” BBC One’s “His Dark Materials,” and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.” His recent films include “The Old Guard” (2020), “The Devil All the Time” (2020), and “Say Your Prayers” (2020). Melling is set to act in the upcoming film “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Vernon Dursley was played by Richard Griffiths. Richard Griffiths in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros. Harry’s uncle, Vernon Dursley, was played by Richard Griffiths Griffiths was a well-established actor before “Harry Potter,” with notable film credits including “Chariots of Fire” (1981), “Gandhi” (1982), “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), and “Vatel” (2000). Throughout the “Harry Potter” films, Griffiths also appeared in “Lost in Love” (2005), “Venus” (2006), and “Bedtime Stories” (2008).

Griffiths continued acting until he died in 2013. Richard Griffiths continued acting up until his death. Getty/Ian Gavan After “Harry Potter,” Griffiths joined another major franchise as King George II in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011), appeared as Monsieur Frick in “Hugo” (2011), and was The Colonel in the war drama “Private Peaceful” (2012). Griffiths died of complications following cardiac surgery in March 2013. His final acting credit was in “About Time” (2013), which was released a few months after his death.

Petunia Dursley was played by Fiona Shaw. Fiona Shaw in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ Warner Bros. Actress Fiona Shaw played Harry Potter’s mean Muggle aunt, Petunia Evans Dursley. Before “Harry Potter,” Shaw appeared in “Super Mario Bros.” (1993), “Persuasion” (1995), “Jane Eyre” (1996), and “Anna Karenina” (1997). In between “Harry Potter” films, Shaw acted in movies like “Catch and Release” (2006) and “Dorian Gray” (2009).