THEN AND NOW: The cast of the ‘Harry Potter’ films over 19 years later

- The “Harry Potter” films spanned from 2001 to 2011 and launch many of the actors into stardom.
- Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint all found continued acting success as adults.
- Well-established stars like Gary Oldman, Emma Thompson, and Maggie Smith have continued acting.
This was one of Radcliffe’s first acting credits, but he was featured in “The Tailor of Panama” (2001) alongside Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Lee Curtis a few months before “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) was released.
In between filming the “Harry Potter” series, Radcliffe appeared in a few movies, including “December Boys” (2007).
He later appeared in Judd Apatow’s “Trainwreck” (2015) as the dog walker, costarred as Igor opposite James McAvoy in “Victor Frankenstein” (2015), and played Manny in the film “Swiss Army Man” (2016).
The actor has also appeared on TV series like Sky Arts 1’s “A Young Doctor’s Notebook” and TBS’ “Miracle Workers.”
Outside of film, Radcliffe’s theater credits include roles in the 2011 revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” and “Endgame.”
Radcliffe’s most recent credit was in the Netflix interactive special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (2020).
“Sorcerer’s Stone” was Grint’s first acting credit.
While filming the series, the English actor also appeared in a few films, like “Cherrybomb” (2009).
He went on to appear in films including “Into the White” (2012), “Charlie Countryman” (2013), “CBGB”(2013), and “Moonwalkers” (2015).
Grint made his theater debut in the 2013 West End play “Mojo” and then had a leading role in the 2014 Broadway play “It’s Only a Play” alongside acting giants Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane.
Recently, Grint has found success on TV with roles on Netflix’s “Sick Note,” Crackle’s “Snatch,” and Apple TV Plus’ “Servant.”
“Sorcerer’s Stone” was also Watson’s first acting credit.
In between filming “Harry Potter,” Watson appeared in “Ballet Shoes” (2007) and voiced a character in “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008).
While in school, Watson starred in a number of popular films, including “My Week With Marilyn” (2011), “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), and “The Bling Ring” (2013).
In 2013, Watson also played herself in the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg apocalyptic comedy, “This Is the End.”
In 2017, the English actress starred as Belle in the Disney live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” and in 2019 she was part of the star-studded cast of Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”
Before starring as Malfoy, Felton had appeared in a few movies, including “Anna and the King” (1999).
Throughout filming “Harry Potter,” he also appeared in “The Disappeared” (2008), “Get Him to the Greek” (2010), and “Night Wolf” (2010).
Felton has also found success on TV. He played Erich Blunt on TNT’s “Murder in the First,” Julian Albert on The CW’s “The Flash,” and Logan on the YouTube original series “Origin.”
In 2018, he played Laertes in “Ophelia,” and his most recent acting credit was in “Braking for Whales” (2020).
Felton recently starred in “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (2020) and the Dutch period piece “The Forgotten Battle” (2020).
Lewis had previously appeared in one film and on a few TV series, but Neville brought the actor to fame.
Lewis also continued acting after “Harry Potter” with roles in films like “Me Before You” (2016) and “Terminal” (2018).
He’s appeared on several TV shows including BBC One’s “The Syndicate,” BBC One’s “Ripper Street,” and ITV’s “Girlfriends.”
Most recently, Lewis starred in the comedy “Baby Done” (2020) and on Channel 5’s “All Creatures Great and Small.”
The character doesn’t appear until “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), which was Lynch’s first acting credit.
In 2013, she reprised her role as Luna in the StarKid Productions musical “A Very Potter Senior Year,” which starred Darren Criss.
Lynch also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2018 and came in third place.
Outside of acting, Lynch is a committed activist. She became an ambassador for controversial “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling’s charity, Lumos, and has worked with other organizations like PETA and Save the Asian Elephants.
In 2017, Lynch and actor Robbie Jarvis (who played young James Potter in the films) launched a vegan-focused podcast called The ChickPeeps. And in 2019, she received a Lovie Special Achievement Award for “expertly using the Internet to promote vegan activism and environmental health through social media, podcasting and her own beauty line, KinderBeautyBox.”
She also did voice work on the animated short “Behind the McChicken Wrapper” (2019) and on the animated Nickelodeon series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
The character is in the fourth film, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005), which was one of Pattinson’s first acting credits.
His very first was an uncredited role in “Vanity Fair” (2004), which starred Reese Witherspoon.
He also went on to star in popular films like “Remember Me” (2010), “Water for Elephants” (2011), “The Lost City of Z” (2016), “Good Time” (2017), and “High Life” (2018).
In 2019, he starred in the Oscar-nominated Robert Eggers film “The Lighthouse” opposite Willem Dafoe.
Pattinson recently starred in Christoper Nolan’s “Tenet” and Netflix’s “The Devil All the Time,” and he’s set to play the superhero in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed “Batman” film.
“Sorcerer’s Stone” was both actors’ first film credit.
They both appeared in the TV movie “Danny and the Human Zoo” (2015), and they are currently working together on the upcoming films “Last Night in Soho” and “Own Worst Enemy.”
The brothers also have a podcast called “Normal Not Normal” (previously known as “Double Trouble”), on which they’ve reunited with a number of their fellow “Harry Potter” stars.
James and Oliver are currently working on their own travel show, and a few of their “Harry Potter” castmates have already helped them with episodes.
She appeared briefly in “Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was her first acting credit, but her character grew in importance starting in the second film.
She also appeared in “After the Dark” (2013), “Before I Sleep” (2013), and a 2018 retelling of “A Christmas Carol.”
Her other accomplishments include being named Star Baker on “The Great Sport Relief Bake Off” (a celebrity charity baking competition), being an ambassador for Lumos alongside Lynch, and working as an activist with Greenpeace to end plastic pollution.
Walters was already an established actor before the “Harry Potter” series, with an extensive filmography including award-nominated roles in films like “Educating Rita” (1983) and “Billy Elliot” (2000).
While starring as Molly Weasley, Walters appeared in a number of films including “Driving Lessons” (2006) alongside Grint, “Becoming Jane” (2007), and “Mamma Mia” (2008).
Walters has worked on TV, starring on miniseries like ITV’s “The Jury” (2011), BBC’s “The Hollow Crown” (2012), and Channel 4’s “National Treasure” (2016).
More recently, she reprised her role in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018), appeared in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018), voiced a role in “The Queen’s Corgi” (2019), and starred in “The Secret Garden” (2020).
The actress has recently narrated on the 10-part ITV series “For the Love of Britain.”
His career had already spanned over two decades before Williams joined the franchise in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002).
Some of his most notable roles before playing Mr. Weasley include Horace in “101 Dalmations” (1996) and Wabash in “Shakespeare in Love” (1998).
While filming “Harry Potter,” Williams appeared in a number of films and on a number of TV series including “Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London” (2004), “A Room With a View” (2007), and BBC’s “Sense and Sensibility” (2008).
Some of his film work includes “Albert Nobbs” (2011), “Golden Years” (2016), and “Early Man” (2018).
William’s most notable role was as the titular character on BBC One’s “Father Brown” from 2013 to 2020.
At the time, Harris was a well-established actor best known for roles in films like “Camelot” (1967), “Juggernaut” (1974), “Gulliver’s Travels” (1977), “Unforgiven” (1992), and “Gladiator” (2000).
He also appeared in “The Pearl” (2001) and “The Count of Monte Cristo” (2002) in between the first two “Harry Potter” films.
Like Harris, he was already a successful actor before “Harry Potter,” appearing in notable films like “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover” (1989), “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), “Gosford Park” (2001), and “Path to War” (2002).
While filming the “Harry Potter” movies, Gambon appeared in “The Good Shepard” (2006), “The Book of Eli” (2010), and “The King’s Speech” (2010).
He also voiced a character in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009) and starred on the BBC One miniseries “Emma” (2009).
He also appeared in award-nominated films, like “Victoria and Abdul” (2017) and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (2017).
More recently, Gambon played Bernard Delfont in “Judy,” the 2019 biographical drama about Judy Garland, and starred in “Cordelia” (2019).
Before playing Snape, Rickman was known for appearing as Hans Gruber in “Die Hard” (1988), Colonel Brandon in “Sense and Sensibility” (1995), and Alexander Dane in “Galaxy Quest” (1999).
During “Harry Potter,” Rickman rose to further fame in the cult-classic rom-com “Love Actually” (2003), the horror musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), and the CGI-filled fantasy “Alice in Wonderland” (2010).
Rickman died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 in January 2016.
His final film credit was reprising his voice role as Absolem the caterpillar in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (2016), which was released four months after his death.
The English actress was known for her work in “Othello” (1965), “Death on the Nile” (1978), “Sister Act” (1992), “The Secret Garden” (1993), and “Richard III” (1995).
While filming “Harry Potter,” Smith appeared alongside Gambon in “Gosford Park” (2001). She also worked on films like “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” (2002), “Becoming Jane” (2007), “Nanny McPhee Returns” (2010), and “Gnomeo and Juliet” (2011).
Toward the end of the series, Smith also began starring on the award-winning PBS series “Downton Abbey.”
Her most notable role, though, is as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham on “Downton Abbey,” which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. She also reprised the role in the 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie.
The actress also found success on the stage, most recently starring in the West End production of “A German Life” in 2019.
Smith is currently working on the upcoming holiday film “A Boy Called Christmas.”
The character was introduced in “Prisoner of Azkaban,” but Thompson had an extensive filmography before taking on the role.
The English actress was best known for her work in “Henry V” (1989), “Much Ado About Nothing” (1993), “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) alongside Rickman, and “Love Actually” (2003) also alongside Rickman.
In between acting in “Harry Potter” films, Thompson appeared in movies like “Nanny McPhee” (2005), “I Am Legend” (2007), “Stranger than Fiction” (2006), and “Nanny McPhee Returns” (2010).
More recently, the actress appeared in “Late Night” (2019), “Men in Black: International” (2019), “Last Christmas” (2019), “Dolittle” (2020), “How to Build a Girl” (2020), and “Cruella” (2021).
Before he played Hagrid, Coltrane was known for appearing on the BBC miniseries “Tutti Frutti” (1987) and starring on ITV’s “Cracker” from 1993 to 1996,
He had also already played Valentin Zukovsky in two James Bond films — “GoldenEye” (1995) and “The World Is Not Enough” (1999).
In between the “Harry Potter” films, Coltrane appeared in “Van Helsing” (2004), “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004), and voiced a character in “The Tale of Despereaux” (2008) alongside Watson.
More recently, he starred on Channel 4’s “National Treasure” (2016), a four-part British drama miniseries.
Davis also played the bank teller at Gringotts in the first film and provided the voice for Griphook in “Sorcerer’s Stone” before fully inheriting the role from the late Verne Troyer in the final two films.
Davis’ first acting role was as Wicket in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” (1983) when he was 13 years old, and he continued his successful acting career with notable roles in films like “Willow” (1988), the “Leprechaun” franchise (1993 to 2003), and “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999).
While filming “Harry Potter,” Davis also appeared in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005) and “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian” (2008).
Davis went on to star alongside Rickey Gervais on HBO’s “Life’s Too Short” from 2011 to 2013 and appear in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019).
Most recently, he was voicing Sniff on Sky One’s “Moominvalley” starting in 2019.
Davis is currently set to reprise an iconic role from his past: Willow Ufgood. An upcoming “Willow” TV series is reportedly being developed for Disney+.
Before “Harry Potter,” Bradley was known for appearing on a number of TV miniseries including BBC Two’s “The Buddha of Suburbia” (1993), “Our Friends in the North” (1996), and “Our Mutual Friend” (1998).
He also appeared on ITV’s “Reckless” (1997), “Vanity Fair” (1998), and BBC One’s “The Wilsons” (2000).
In between the “Harry Potter” films, Bradley continued his work on TV, and also appeared in films, including “Nicholas Nickleby” (2002), “Exorcist: The Beginning” (2004), and “Hot Fuzz” (2007).
But much of his work is still on TV.
Aside from “Harry Potter,” Bradley is probably best known for playing Walder Frey on the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He also appeared on several other series, including BBC’s “Prisoners’ Wives,” BBC America’s “Doctor Who,” and BBC’s “Les Misérables.”
Most recently, he played Tony’s dad on Netflix’s dark comedy series “Afterlife” and voiced Merlin on Netflix’s “Wizards.”
Bradley is currently set to voice Geppetto in the upcoming Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson cowritten/codirected adaptation of “Pinocchio.”
The character was introduced in “Chamber of Secrets” and only appears in one other film in the series.
Before his debut in the “Harry Potter” universe, Jones had appeared in “Les Misérables” (1998), “Ever After” (1998), and “Hotel Splendide” (2000).
Between “Harry Potter” films, Jones appeared in “Finding Neverland” (2004), “The Painted Veil” (2006), “Frost/Nixon” (2008), and “Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll” (2010).
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he played the evil Hydra scientist Arnim Zola in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014).
In “The Hunger Games” (2012), “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015), Jones got to improvise and play off of Stanley Tucci in his role as Claudius Templesmith.
Jones also worked on horror and sci-fi films “Berberian Sound Studio” (2012) and “Morgan” (2016), and family films “Muppets Most Wanted” (2014) and “Christopher Robin” (2018).
Recently, Jones appeared in “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020), “Archive” (2020), “Uncle Vanya” (2020), “Infinite” (2021), and “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” (2021).
The actor also voiced a character on the Disney+ series “What If…?”
He has a number of other projects in post-production, including “A Boy Called Christmas.”
Before joining the “Harry Potter” franchise in “Sorcerer’s Stone,” Somerville starred as Juliet in the 1994 TV movie adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” and appeared alongside Coltrane on “Cracker” from 1993 to 1995.
In between filming the series, Somerville joined Smith and Gambon in “Gosford Park” (2001).
She also played Princess Antoinette in “Grace of Monaco” (2014).
More recently, the actress appeared in “Goodbye Christopher Robin” (2017) and “Christmas in the Highlands” (2019).
Before “Harry Potter,” Rawlins was known for his work in films and on miniseries including “The Woman in Black” (1989), ITV’s “Soldier Soldier,” BBC One’s “Insiders,”
Throughout the filming of the series, Rawlins also worked on “Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself” (2002) and the documentary “Dunkirk” (2004).
In 2019, he played chief engineer Nikolai Fomin on the award-winning HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.”
More recently, he’s appeared in “Undergods” (2020), “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” (2021), and on Sky One’s “A Discovery of Witches.”
In addition to acting, Rawlins began volunteering at the East Riding Theatre in 2014, and he’s currently the artistic director there.
Before appearing in this iconic series, Thewlis was known for his roles in “Naked” (1993), “Black Beauty” (1994), “James and the Giant Peach” (1996), and “The Big Lebowski” (1998).
He also appeared in movies like “The Omen” (2006) and “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” (2008).
Other notable film credits include “RED 2” (2013), “The Theory of Everything” (2014), “Macbeth” (2015), “Anomalisa” (2015), “Wonder Woman” (2017), and “Justice League” (2017).
Thewlis also voices the Shame Wizard on the animated Netflix series “Big Mouth” and recently had a recurring role on National Geographic’s “Barkskins.”
The actor recently appeared in “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (2020) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021), and he’s slated to appear in “Avatar 3.”
By the time he joined the cast in “Prisoner of Azkaban,” Oldman was a well-established actor known for “Sid and Nancy” (1986), “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” (1990), “JFK” (1991), “Air Force One” (1997), and “Hannibal” (2001).
He also briefly appeared on two episodes of NBC’s “Friends.”
During his time as Sirius Black, Oldman worked on “Batman Begins” (2005), “The Dark Knight” (2008), and “The Book of Eli” (2010). He also voiced a character in “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011).
That same year, he also reprised his role as Commissioner Gordon in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).
The actor went on to star in films like “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014) and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (2017). In 2017, Oldman also transformed into Winston Churchill for “Darkest Hour” (2017) and won the Oscar for best actor.
Recently, Oldman worked on “The Laundromat” (2019), “The Courier” (2019), “A Place Among the Dead” (2020), “Mank” (2020), “Crisis” (2021), “The Woman in the Window” (2021), and “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (2021).
He’s set to appear in the new Apple TV+ spy series “Slow Horses.”
Before stepping into the villainous role in “Goblet of Fire,” the English actor was best known for his parts in “Wuthering Heights” (1992), “Schindler’s List” (1993), and “Maid in Manhattan” (2002).
He also voiced characters in “The Prince of Egypt” (1998) and “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabit” (2005).
Throughout filming “Harry Potter,” Fiennes also appeared in “The Duchess” (2008), “The Hurt Locker” (2008), and “Clash of the Titans” (2010).
In between those projects, he took on the leading role in Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014).
Other notable film credits include “Hail, Caesar!” (2016) alongside Gambon, “Richard III” (2016) alongside Smith, and “Holmes and Watson” (2018).
Fiennes is also a respected voice actor with credits including the Moon King in “Kubo and the Two Strings” (2016), Alfred Pennyworth in “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017) and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” (2019), and Barry in “Dolittle” (2020).
The actor recently appeared in “The Dig” (2021), and he’s set to reprise his role as M in the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die.”
Before joining the cast in “Order of the Phoenix,” Bonham Carter had already made a name for herself in films like “Hamlet” (1990), “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein” (1994), “Fight Club”(1999), “Planet of the Apes” (2001), and “Corpse Bride” (2005).
In between filming the “Harry Potter” movies, the actress took on other iconic roles, including Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007), the Red Queen in “Alice in Wonderland” (2010), and Queen Elizabeth in “The King’s Speech” (2010).
More recently, she appeared in “Oceans 8” (2018) and “Enola Holmes” (2020), and she played Princess Margaret on Netflix’s “The Crown.”
The character was introduced in “Chamber of Secrets.” By then, Isaacs was well known for “Armageddon” (1998), “The Patriot” (2000), “Black Hawk Down” (2001), and “Resident Evil” (2002).
While filming the rest of the “Harry Potter” movies, the English actor also worked on “Peter Pan” (2003), NBC’s “The West Wing,” Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and “Cars 2” (2011).
He’s also worked on TV shows like Disney Channel’s “Star Wars Rebels,” CBS’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” Netflix’s “The OA,” and Netflix’s “Sex Education.”
He also voiced the Judge on Netflix’s “Castlevania,” the Emperor in “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (2019), and Dick Dastardly in “Scoob”(2020).
The actor’s other recent film credits include “Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets” (2021), “Mass” (2021), “Creation Stories” (2021), and “Streamline” (2021).
Before joining the “Harry Potter” cast in “Order of the Phoenix,” Staunton rose to fame appearing in “Much Ado About Nothing” (1993) alongside Thompson, “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) alongside Thompson and Rickman, and “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) alongside Williams.
The English actress also found success on the stage in West End productions of “The Beggar’s Opera” (1982), “Guys and Dolls” (1982 and 1996), and “Into the Woods” (1990).
While filming the remaining “Harry Potter” movies, Staunton appeared in a few TV series and worked on “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) alongside Bonham Carter and Rickman.
On TV, she’s played Karen Edwards on ITV’s “A Confession,” Mary on ITV Hub’s “Flesh and Blood,” and, most recently, Penny on the Apple TV+ series “Trying.”
Staunton will also be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II starting on the fifth season of Netflix’s “The Crown.”
The actress continued working on the stage with West End productions of “Sweeney Todd” (2012), “Good People” (2014), “There Came a Gypsy Riding” (2015), “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (2017), and “Follies” (2017).
She is currently working on the upcoming film “The Canterville Ghost” and she’s set to star in the now-postponed West End production of “Hello, Dolly.”
Like many of the children in the cast, “Sorcerer’s Stone” was Melling’s first acting credit.
Recently, the actor has appeared on BBC One’s “The War of the Worlds,” BBC One’s “His Dark Materials,” and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.”
His recent films include “The Old Guard” (2020), “The Devil All the Time” (2020), and “Say Your Prayers” (2020).
Melling is set to act in the upcoming film “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Griffiths was a well-established actor before “Harry Potter,” with notable film credits including “Chariots of Fire” (1981), “Gandhi” (1982), “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), and “Vatel” (2000).
Throughout the “Harry Potter” films, Griffiths also appeared in “Lost in Love” (2005), “Venus” (2006), and “Bedtime Stories” (2008).
Griffiths died of complications following cardiac surgery in March 2013. His final acting credit was in “About Time” (2013), which was released a few months after his death.
Before “Harry Potter,” Shaw appeared in “Super Mario Bros.” (1993), “Persuasion” (1995), “Jane Eyre” (1996), and “Anna Karenina” (1997).
In between “Harry Potter” films, Shaw acted in movies like “Catch and Release” (2006) and “Dorian Gray” (2009).
However, she has found even greater success on TV with roles on a number of popular shows including HBO’s “True Blood,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag,” and BBC’s “Baptise.”
The actress was also cast in a number of stage productions, including “Scenes from an Execution” (2012) and “The Testament of Mary” (2013).
Shaw recently appeared in “Enola Holmes” (2020) and “Kindred” (2020).
