A hair salon's before and after photos show people's drastic post-lockdown transformations

A hair salon has taken photos of its clients before and after their first post-lockdown appointments.

HairForce One in Romford, England shared the transformations, which are more dramatic than your typical haircut.

The pictures show how much our appearances and hairstyles have changed over the past few months.

They will probably make you want to book an appointment.

When much of the world went into lockdown months ago, few people imagined it would mean going so long without being able to get to a hair salon or barber.

And so, many of us are currently living with split ends, roots drastically in need of touching up, and somewhat straggly beards.

Those who have managed to snag a sought-after hair appointment, meanwhile, are leaving with more dramatic transformations than usual.

One British salon, HairForce One in Romford, England, has taken photos of its clients showing their looks before and after their first hair appointments following the coronavirus lockdown.

Jordan Anwar had both his hair and beard significantly cut.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Denis Wild refreshed her red for a vibrant look.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Seyi Ogunniyi looks pleased with his neat ‘do.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Antony Greghukh had his blond locks tamed.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Nathan Joseph left the salon with a sharper look.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Claire Neal was struggling to see through her fringe before her appointment.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Dennis Akinniyi’s hairline was much neater after his visit to the salon.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Jon Guttridge’s curly locks looked a lot less wild after his cut.

Reuters Simon Dawson

Tanya Foxe’s hair looked a lot healthier and sleeker when she left her appointment.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Cohl’s hair was almost engulfing his glasses before his cut.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Helen Abrams looked thrilled to have her roots touched up.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Daniel Cambridge did not appear to be happy with the state of his hair after over 100 days in lockdown.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

Theo Adams had a fresh trim and a tidy-up.

Reuters/Simon Dawson

