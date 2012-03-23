President Obama Is Addicted To The Latest Gadgets

A recent photo posted to the White House Flickr got some buzz this week because it showed an iPad 2 resting on the Oval Office desk.

But this isn’t the first time that President Obama has been spotted with his iPad, a gift from Steve Jobs that he received months before the device was available to the public.

Obama’s tech obsession is no secret. When he was President Elect, the Secret Service wanted to take his Blackberry away, citing security concerns. But Obama fought hard, and he got to hold on to it, albeit with a “super-encryption package.”

Gadgets aside, the president is openly tech-friendly. Last February, he hosted a dinner with America’s tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg, Eric Schmidt, and Steve Jobs. He has integrated technology into his presidency in innovative ways. He hosted the first-ever Twitter Town Hall, and participated in the first virtual interview from the White House.

Clearly, a president for the 21st century.

