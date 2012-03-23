President Obama Is Addicted To The Latest Gadgets

A recent photo posted to the White House Flickr got some buzz this week because it showed an iPad 2 resting on the Oval Office desk.
But this isn’t the first time that President Obama has been spotted with his iPad, a gift from Steve Jobs that he received months before the device was available to the public.
Obama’s tech obsession is no secret. When he was President Elect, the Secret Service wanted to take his Blackberry away, citing security concerns. But Obama fought hard, and he got to hold on to it, albeit with a “super-encryption package.”
Gadgets aside, the president is openly tech-friendly. Last February, he hosted a dinner with America’s tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg, Eric Schmidt, and Steve Jobs. He has integrated technology into his presidency in innovative ways. He hosted the first-ever Twitter Town Hall, and participated in the first virtual interview from the White House.
Clearly, a president for the 21st century.
Obama checks his BlackBerry in a holding room before making remarks on the health insurance reform bill at the Department of Interior.
Like a lot of us, Obama likes to check his phone on the go. Here, he looks at his BlackBerry en route to the Oval Office.
President Barack Obama looks on an iPad at pictures of White House Military Aide Major Reggie McClam's twin girls as they ride in a service elevator.
Obama participates in an interview with YouTube and Google+ to discuss his State of the Union Address. The interview was the first completely virtual interview from the White House.
President Barack Obama receives the Presidential Daily Briefing from Robert Cardillo in the Oval Office. They may also be playing Angry Birds.
Obama writes the first Presidential Tweet while Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey looks on during the First Twitter Town Hall at the White House.
Obama looks over the shoulder of Hannah Wyman, 11, as she demonstrates her project in the Blue Room during the second annual White House Science Fair.
Obama walks to Marine One after a town hall meeting in Fairless Hills, Pa. What's that under his arm? Could it be an iPad?
President Barack Obama makes Thanksgiving Day phone calls to U.S. troops from the Oval Office. The iPad is clearly visible.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.