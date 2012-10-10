Inside The Biggest Celebrity Chef Restaurant NYC Has Ever Seen

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has become one of the biggest food show hosts out there, and it’s only natural that he keeps trying to expand his brand.



He has a new restaurant called Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in New York City’s Times Square — the capital of commercialization. Fieri already has seven restaurants out in California, but this is his first foray into New York.

The place is totally decked out in everything Guy — everything on the menu is Guy-branded, the decor represents everything that Guy likes, and there’s a gift shop with Guy merchandise.

Former Travel Channel host Anthony Bourdain had some pretty strong — and colourful — words to describe Fieri’s restaurant, dubbing it a “terror-dome.”

Well, at 16,000 sq. ft. and with 500 seats, the place is absolutely huge. It’s located in what was once The New York Times Building, where the newspaper was headquartered for nearly a century.

We visited the restaurant to check out what all the fuss was about. See for yourself.

