Inside The Biggest Celebrity Chef Restaurant NYC Has Ever Seen

Kim Bhasin
guy fieri restaurant

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has become one of the biggest food show hosts out there, and it’s only natural that he keeps trying to expand his brand.

He has a new restaurant called Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in New York City’s Times Square — the capital of commercialization. Fieri already has seven restaurants out in California, but this is his first foray into New York.

The place is totally decked out in everything Guy — everything on the menu is Guy-branded, the decor represents everything that Guy likes, and there’s a gift shop with Guy merchandise.

Former Travel Channel host Anthony Bourdain had some pretty strong — and colourful — words to describe Fieri’s restaurant, dubbing it a “terror-dome.”

Well, at 16,000 sq. ft. and with 500 seats, the place is absolutely huge. It’s located in what was once The New York Times Building, where the newspaper was headquartered for nearly a century.

We visited the restaurant to check out what all the fuss was about. See for yourself.

Here we are at the three-floor complex in the former New York Times Building. It's located right next to Bowlmor Lanes and Discovery Times Square.

And there's Guy on a screen near the entrance, promoting his Food Network show.

Inside is the gift shop, packed with all sorts of Guy memorabilia.

Right up front is one of the trio of bars, which had some activity even though we went at around 4 PM.

Classic American brands were touted everywhere. Here's Jack Daniel's Honey...

Budweiser (although yes, it's owned by Belgian company InBev)...

And up top, Miller High Life and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The restaurant's decor is quite personalised for Guy. This is one of his tattoos — in memory of his late sister.

Multiple shots of Guy's red 1968 Camaro SS are up on the wall.

The restaurant features a big bar on the second floor, complete with branded glasses.

Like guitars.

Along with Apple and Lennon-Ono. We're told that Guy has an iPhone.

There's a huge chandelier outside the studio area, next to a giant American flag.

Time to head downstairs. This was actually where they used to load newspapers back when The New York Times was here.

There's a cool wall decorated with a ton of utensils.

Catchphrase!

The space downstairs is absolutely huge.

The 16,000-square foot establishment can seat 500 people.

Where does this odd door lead to? After all, we are in the old NYT Building.

The eternally spinning rotisserie is downstairs. As you can see, it can cook 12 at a time.

Though we're in NYC, a bunch of other cities are represented downstairs.

This is the media cage — a testament to all the screens, speakers and other electronics dispersed throughout the huge space.

At the bar, we meet these three – tourists who walked in when they saw the Guy Fieri sign. They're from his hometown of Ferndale, CA.

Alright, enough looking around. Time to check out the Guy-branded menu.

As soon as you open the menu, you're immediately reminded that the chicken dinner has, indeed, been won.

This is Guy's Big Bite Burger and rojo ring.

And the Cedar Plank Salmon with jalapeno apricot jam.

The bartender mixed us up some drinks.

An El Azul Watermelon...

And a Caliente Margarita.

If you're not interested in cocktails, the American mainstays are always available.

Along with all the top shelf essentials.

While getting ready to head out, we ran into Guy's culinary team.

They were tasting, of course, a chicken dinner.

