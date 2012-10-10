Inside The Biggest Celebrity Chef Restaurant NYC Has Ever Seen

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has become one of the biggest food show hosts out there, and it’s only natural that he keeps trying to expand his brand.
He has a new restaurant called Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in New York City’s Times Square — the capital of commercialization. Fieri already has seven restaurants out in California, but this is his first foray into New York.
The place is totally decked out in everything Guy — everything on the menu is Guy-branded, the decor represents everything that Guy likes, and there’s a gift shop with Guy merchandise.
Former Travel Channel host Anthony Bourdain had some pretty strong — and colourful — words to describe Fieri’s restaurant, dubbing it a “terror-dome.”
Well, at 16,000 sq. ft. and with 500 seats, the place is absolutely huge. It’s located in what was once The New York Times Building, where the newspaper was headquartered for nearly a century.
We visited the restaurant to check out what all the fuss was about. See for yourself.
Here we are at the three-floor complex in the former New York Times Building. It's located right next to Bowlmor Lanes and Discovery Times Square.
Right up front is one of the trio of bars, which had some activity even though we went at around 4 PM.
The restaurant's decor is quite personalised for Guy. This is one of his tattoos — in memory of his late sister.
Time to head downstairs. This was actually where they used to load newspapers back when The New York Times was here.
This is the media cage — a testament to all the screens, speakers and other electronics dispersed throughout the huge space.
At the bar, we meet these three – tourists who walked in when they saw the Guy Fieri sign. They're from his hometown of Ferndale, CA.
As soon as you open the menu, you're immediately reminded that the chicken dinner has, indeed, been won.
