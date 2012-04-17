Check Out Pictures Of Federal Workers Living It Up In Las Vegas

Photo: Google Plus

Jeffrey Neely, one of the embattled General Services Administration executives at the centre of the agency’s wasteful spending scandal, refused to testify in Congress today about a $822,751 Las Vegas training conference that he helped plan. Invoking his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, Neely declined to comment on the lavish conference, which featured a mind-reader, a clown, commemorative coin giveaways, and a strange award ceremony in which he mocked President Barack Obama. Neely was placed on administrative leave this month after a scathing report from the GSA’s inspector general revealed the excesses at the conference, and is now facing a possible criminal investigation into his activities at the GSA, according to the Washington Post.



ABC’s Jake Tapper may have stumbled upon the reason behind Neely’s silence. Earlier this afternoon, Tapper reported on a trove of photos from two of six pre-conference “planning trips” to Las Vegas on Neely’s wife Deborah’s Google Plus page. show the GSA executive living it up in a fancy suite at Las Vegas’ M Resort Spa & Casino.

The photos, contained in the albums M [email protected] Nov2009, Las Vegas 1109, and Room Party Las Vegas M March 2010, show the Neelys and other GSA employees enjoying themselves in luxurious hotel suites overlooking the Nevada desert. Overall, the albums paint a pretty unflattering picture of Neely and his agency.

