Video shows Greta Thunberg mobbed at Glasgow train station ahead of COP26 climate summit

Greta Thunberg seen at Glasgow Central Station in Glasgow, Scotland, October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

World leaders are descending on Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 climate summit.

Greta Thunberg wasn’t invited to the event, but arrived in Glasgow by train on Saturday evening.

Thunberg was mobbed as she arrived and was escorted out of the station by police officers.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was mobbed by fans and onlookers after arriving in Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 summit.

Thunberg arrived at Glasgow Central train station from London late Saturday evening and was escorted by police out of the station.

In the video of her arrival, published by Reuters, scores of people, including journalists and photographers, are seen jostling to get close to her.

Several people who met the 18-year-old Swede at Glasgow Central linked their arms together to form a shield to protect her from the crowds.

In the video, a person can also be heard shouting “give her space” and “this isn’t right.”

Thunberg shared a photo of her arrival at Glasgow Central on Instagram late on Saturday, captioning it: “Finally in Glasgow for the #COP26! And thank you for the very warm welcome.”

In an apparent nod to the drama surrounding her arrival, she added the “Grinning Face With Sweat” emoji.

COP, also known as Conference of the Parties, is a UN initiative featuring a wide array of world leader that has convened 26 times since 1995.

Among the world leaders attending in 2021 are US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Speaking to the BBC on Saturday, Thunberg that she hadn’t officially been invited to COP26.

She added that there was a blatant lack of young people and representatives from less economically developed nations at COP26.

Thunberg has said that leading nations need to do more to combat climate change, and labelled the UK “climate villains” earlier this month.