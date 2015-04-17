How Yanis Varoufakis became the most badass finance minister in the world

Greece maybe tumbling towards a messy default on its debt, and it may even have to exit the eurozone. But it will do so in style, thanks to Yanis Varoufakis.

The Greek finance minister has taken Europe’s economic institutions by storm, found his way onto the front page of every newspaper and (reportedly) into the hearts of plenty of German women.

And he’s barely been in politics for four months.

Whether you’re in awe or loathe him, there’s no avoiding Yanis Varoufakis.

