PHOTOS: Google's New Chrome Operating System, App Store, And Notebook

Photo: Google
Google finally revealed its Chrome operating system, notebook, and web app store today.After the long build up, how do they look?
Well, the operating system looks exactly like a web browser. The notebook looks like the quirky beta product it is. And the app store looks a lot like iTunes.
So, this thing isn’t winning any beauty contest. But, we’ll see how it performs when we get our hands on a laptop.
Google offers options for other people to use your Chrome OS device and not have it affect your browsing history.
Here's the Chrome app store. Very much like the iTunes App Store. You have to download Chrome for it to work, we were on Firefox for this.
Here's the box for the Google Chrome netbook. It's aesthetically intriguing, which is more than you can say for what's inside the box.
