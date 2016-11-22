Google's huge London property empire is starting to take shape

James Cook/Business Insider Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking in London on November 15 2016.

Google is looking to expand its UK workforce from around 4,000 people today to 7,000 people by 2020.

The search giant currently has three main offices in London with one in King’s Cross, one on Tottenham Court Road, and another in Victoria. It also has a smaller startup space near Old Street known as Campus.

Over the next few years, Google is planning to make King’s Cross, a neighbourhood in the north of Central London, its main base in the city, opening a number of new buildings in the area.

Here’s a look at some of the properties that Google is planning in King’s Cross and some that it already has in the area and across the rest of London.

The area behind King's Cross has been significantly redeveloped over the last few years and Google is moving into a number of new properties in the area. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images St Pancras Train Station in King's Cross. Google announced plans to build a new $1.69 billion (£1 billion) HQ on the 300m green plot of land in 2013. Google An artist's impression of Google's new complete London campus. Architects AHMM drew up these plans for Google's UK in September 2013. AHMM/Dezeen At the time, The Guardian wrote: 'On a long, thin sliver of land between the railway tracks in King's Cross, where rusting gasometers and soot-caked sheds once stood, a multi-storey pleasure palace will soon rise out of the ground. Complete with climbing wall, indoor football pitch and a rooftop swimming pool, this is not a new leisure centre for the people of Camden, but Google's spanking new £1bn London headquarters -- designed to make going to work feel like an exciting day out.' As Google stalled on its main HQ, it snapped up this huge building over the road which had already been built. BNP Paribas 6 Pancras Square. The office, which is over the road from UCL university and the British Library, boasts roof terraces with great views over London. BNP Paribas It can be accessed through this funky tunnel which runs from King's Cross station. Jim Edwards The 6 Pancras Square building also contains a 'YouTube Space' on the ground floor which is kitted out with studios and meeting areas. Google Staff began moving into 6 Pancras Square in June and up to 2,800 Googlers are expected to be in the building by the end of 2016, including Android engineers and AI researchers at DeepMind. BNP Paribas It has been designed to be more subtle and stylish than some of Google's other buildings, which have Google's bold colours throughout. Tim Soar A floating staircase links some of the upper floors in the 11-storey building. Tim Soar Google CEO Sundar Pichai finally announced the new architect for the main HQ building in November. Ramin Talaie/Getty Images British superstar architect Thomas Heatherwick, whose firm designed the Olympic Cauldron for London 2012, has been tasked with designing Google's new UK HQ. Getty Images Entertainment This appears to be the only image that Heatherwick Studios has released of the new Google HQ building. Heatherwick Studios is also designing Google's new international HQ in California. Google In addition to 6 Pancras Square and the Thomas Heatherwick building, Google is also planning to move into this yet-to-be-built property at King's Cross. It is being built on a plot known simply as 'S2'. Mossessian Architecture Outside King's Cross, Google has offices in Tottenham Court Road and Victoria. It's understood that these offices will eventually be closed as Google expands in King's Cross. Flickr/Martin Varsavsky. Licensed under Creative Common 2.0 Google also has a space for startups in East London known simply as Campus. Google

