Big, Beautiful Photos Of Google's Newest Gadgets

Photo: Google

Google lifted the curtain off of three new devices today. They include a refreshed Nexus 7 tablet, a brand-new 10-inch tablet, and a powerful new smartphone.Along with these new gadgets comes a new version of Android, Google’s mobile operating system. It’s called Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. The new software enhances the tablets: In particular, it makes it easier to share the largest model by supporting multiple user accounts. That’s useful for families and workplaces.



Now that these are out, users may want to think twice about springing for an iPad mini, or any of Apple’s other delicious new products.

Google is certainly turning up the heat.

