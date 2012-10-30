Big, Beautiful Photos Of Google's Newest Gadgets

Photo: Google
Google lifted the curtain off of three new devices today. They include a refreshed Nexus 7 tablet, a brand-new 10-inch tablet, and a powerful new smartphone.Along with these new gadgets comes a new version of Android, Google’s mobile operating system. It’s called Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. The new software enhances the tablets: In particular, it makes it easier to share the largest model by supporting multiple user accounts. That’s useful for families and workplaces.
Now that these are out, users may want to think twice about springing for an iPad mini, or any of Apple’s other delicious new products.
Google is certainly turning up the heat.
One of the Nexus 4's newest software features is called Photo Sphere. It takes amazing 360-degree panoramas.
Sensors include a microphone, accelerometer, compass, ambient-light detector, gyroscope, barometer, and GPS.
The 7-inch screen uses a 1280x800 HD display, which is backlit and has IPS technology, and scratch-resistant Corning glass.
The miniature tablet has a microphone, NFC (Android Beam), accelerometer, GPS, magnetometer, and gyroscope sensors.
The screen has a resolution of 2560x1600 and a powerful graphics processor. The resolution is higher than the Retina iPad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.