PHOTOS: Google Australia boss Maile Carnegie's new $3.52 million beachside home

Google Australia boss Maile Carnegie has bought a new $3.52 million beachside home in Whale Beach.

Carnegie, who was appointed as managing director of Google Australia in 2013, bought the four-bedroom house with panoramic views in the Malo Road cul-de-sac which is also home to Macquarie Group managing director and CEO Nicholas Moore and Academy Award winning director George Miller.

The waterfront property last traded 36 years ago when it was bought by a family for $180,000 but went up on the market after listing with LJ Hooker Palm Beach last year, Domain reports.

It is believed that the Whale Beach property will be a “getaway” for Carnegie and her husband, Charles Carnegie, in addition to their Sydney residence in Hunters Hill which the couple purchased for $1.65 million in 1998.

Here’s a closer look inside the property, courtesy of Domain.com.au.

