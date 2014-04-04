PHOTOS: Activists Attach 'Die Techie Scum' Sign To Google Bus

Google and Yahoo have been the targets of two days of unrest from activists in the San Francisco and Oakland areas protesting the gentrification of the neighborhoods by wealthy tech workers.

Both Google and Yahoo offer private shuttle buses to get their staff from the San Francisco area to Silicon Valley, where their corporate campuses are. Yesterday, one protester vomited on a Yahoo bus.

Today, Twitter accounts using the names Occupy Oakland and Defend The Bay Area claim they stopped a Google bus in the street and attached a sticker to it, with the words “Die Techie Scum” on it. The protesters tell Business Insider that the sign didn’t stay attached, and the bus was later allowed on its way.

Here are some photos from the protests, which we’re running with permission from Defend The Bay Area activists.

The movement is “for people opposed to the tech takeover of the San Francisco Bay Area.”

One person showed up in a hearse, dressed as the Grim reaper.

This is a reference to Google Glass.

You can see that the activists are small in number, but well-prepared.

This appears to be the Yahoo bus that was splattered with vomit yesterday.

You have to admit, they know how to stage an eye-catching event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.