26 Nostalgia-Inducing Photos From A Race Of Vintage Cars In Britain

Amy Shore Photography The annual Goodwood Revival is all about the past.

Most motor shows are all about the future, a chance for automakers show off the cars that they’ll be making in the years to come.

The Goodwood Revival is all about the past.

To be specific, the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s.

No modern cars are allowed, and even contemporary clothing is discouraged.

The result is a three-day “extravaganza of nostalgia” where the cars are beautiful and everyone looks wonderfully classy.

Amy Shore, a photographer living in Leicester, England, spent the weekend at this year’s Goodwood Revival, and shared her photos with us.

Shore says she focuses on candid shots, “to make sure that I capture the true atmosphere of the moment, not the camera-posed one.”

That attitude works especially well for Goodwood, where the magic of the event is all about the atmosphere, transporting people back to a totally different era.

