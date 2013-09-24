26 Nostalgia-Inducing Photos From A Race Of Vintage Cars In Britain

Most motor shows are all about the future, a chance for automakers show off the cars that they’ll be making in the years to come.
The Goodwood Revival is all about the past.
To be specific, the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s.
No modern cars are allowed, and even contemporary clothing is discouraged.
The result is a three-day “extravaganza of nostalgia” where the cars are beautiful and everyone looks wonderfully classy.
Amy Shore, a photographer living in Leicester, England, spent the weekend at this year’s Goodwood Revival, and shared her photos with us.
Shore says she focuses on candid shots, “to make sure that I capture the true atmosphere of the moment, not the camera-posed one.”
That attitude works especially well for Goodwood, where the magic of the event is all about the atmosphere, transporting people back to a totally different era.
It's held annually at the Goodwood Circuit, on the estate of the Goodwood House, southwest of London.
The Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit was created out of an airfield the British Royal Air Force built on the grounds during World War II.
In 1998, Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Earl of March and owner of the Goodwood Estate, pushed for the track to be reopened for racing.
He had to battle noise-restriction laws, but he got the right to host a few days of unsilenced racing every year.
According to a report produced by the University of Brighton, they generated at least £12 million ($19.2 million) for the local economy.
DON'T MISS: The 18 Best Moments From The World's Biggest Auto Show >
And check out more great photography from Amy Shore >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.