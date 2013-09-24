26 Nostalgia-Inducing Photos From A Race Of Vintage Cars In Britain

The annual Goodwood Revival is all about the past.

Most motor shows are all about the future, a chance for automakers show off the cars that they’ll be making in the years to come.

To be specific, the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s.

No modern cars are allowed, and even contemporary clothing is discouraged.

The result is a three-day “extravaganza of nostalgia” where the cars are beautiful and everyone looks wonderfully classy.

Amy Shore, a photographer living in Leicester, England, spent the weekend at this year’s Goodwood Revival, and shared her photos with us.

Shore says she focuses on candid shots, “to make sure that I capture the true atmosphere of the moment, not the camera-posed one.”

That attitude works especially well for Goodwood, where the magic of the event is all about the atmosphere, transporting people back to a totally different era.

The Goodwood Revival bills itself as 'the world's most popular historic motor race meeting.'

It's held annually at the Goodwood Circuit, on the estate of the Goodwood House, southwest of London.

The entire idea is to spend a few days acting and driving like it's still the 1940s, 50s, and 60s.

The organisers call the three-day event an 'annual extravaganza of nostalgia.'

That means leaving modern clothing behind.

The accessories are old school, too.

The Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit was created out of an airfield the British Royal Air Force built on the grounds during World War II.

It was closed in 1966, mostly due to high costs.

In 1998, Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Earl of March and owner of the Goodwood Estate, pushed for the track to be reopened for racing.

He had to battle noise-restriction laws, but he got the right to host a few days of unsilenced racing every year.

The new event was understandably dubbed the 'Revival.'

It's been held every September since.

Emergency vehicles are the only modern cars allowed within the perimeter of the track.

1950s coaches are used to move people around.

Ford GT40s, produced between 1964 and 1969, are just young enough to be included.

Not surprisingly, the old-school cars require lots of work.

They spend a lot of time with their hoods popped.

But there's time to goof around a bit.

And to sneak a kiss.

And take your shoes off.

In 2012, more than 145,000 people showed up for the event, including competitors and their crews.

According to a report produced by the University of Brighton, they generated at least £12 million ($19.2 million) for the local economy.

(Source: University of Brighton)

That's reason enough to keep the event going.

But for car lovers, it's not about the money.

It's a chance to go back in time, act classy, and hang out with some drop dead gorgeous cars.

September 2014 can't come soon enough.

