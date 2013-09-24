PHOTOS: Gold IPhones Spotted In The Wild!

If we learned one thing this weekend about the new iPhone 5S, which Apple released last Friday, it’s that getting the gold one ain’t easy.

We’ve even speculated that Apple’s gold iPhone shortage is deliberate, or at least not a supply chain issue.

As a result of the scarcity, people who have got ’em want to flaunt ’em. We found these photos as proof that gold iPhones are indeed loose in the wild:

