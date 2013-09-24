PHOTOS: Gold IPhones Spotted In The Wild!

Jillian D'Onfro

If we learned one thing this weekend about the new iPhone 5S, which Apple released last Friday, it’s that getting the gold one ain’t easy.

We’ve even speculated that Apple’s gold iPhone shortage is deliberate, or at least not a supply chain issue.

As a result of the scarcity, people who have got ’em want to flaunt ’em. We found these photos as proof that gold iPhones are indeed loose in the wild:

Apple-Gold5S-ScreenshotTwitter / Danielle Nager
Instagram-Gold-iPhoneInstagram / John Muehlbauer
Gold-iPhone-TwitterTwitter / Adam Oram
Gold-iPhone-TwitterTwitter / Marisa Brahney
Gold-5s-TwitterTwitter / Kenny Gersh
ScreenshotInstagram / Dalekins Azcueta
Apple-Gold-5STwitter / Vid E
IPhone-5wTwitter / Amjid Khan

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.