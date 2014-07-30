LEAKED: A Gold iPhone 6 Is Coming With A New Apple Logo Design On The Back

iCrackUriDevice Note that the new housing doesn’t have the word iPhone on it. Weird!

More leaked imagery of Apple’s new iPhone 6 is coming out — or at least images of parts of the iPhone 6.

YouTube user iCrackUriDevice says these photos show the housing for a gold-coloured iPhone 6.

We first saw them on 9to5Mac, which notes there is no proof the video actually shows genuine Apple manufacturing parts. However, the new imagery is consistent with previously leaked imagery of the coming phone, so what the heck — it’s very interesting!

If this model is genuine, the new phone will contain big white plastic “windows” to allow signals (GPS, wifi, Bluetooth, etc.) to get through the casing. Those windows are the white stripes you can see on the edge of the housing, which are typically called “antenna breaks.” (9to5Mac thinks they are “ugly.”)

We can also see that Apple is going to treat its logo differently. On the new phone, the logo looks as if it will appear through a cutout in the metal on the outside of the case. Currently, the Apple logo is displayed flat on the housing in a shiny inlay on a matt background.

Also, the new housing doesn’t have the word “iPhone” on it. That might simply be because the housing in this video is not yet fully processed. (9to5Mac also has a theory that it’s a knockoff made by counterfeiters.)

The phone housing came in this box, labelled “6G Back Housing” and “Gold.”

iPhone 6G? Who knows that really means, but it would be a new branding nomenclature for Apple if that turns out to be meaningful. Apple has previously used only a number and an “S” designation for new iPhones.

You can see the logo cutout in this view.

Here is how the new housing looks against the same part from an iPhone 5S.

Note that we’re looking at a 4.7-inch model here — there is still no physical sign of a 5-1/2-inch iPhone 6 phablet.

A closeup of the logo cutout shows an inlaid shape on the inner surface of the housing. That’s new, but no one knows what it is for.

The new phone will be bigger and flatter than the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

The housing also indicates a significant rearrangement of the hardware for iPhone 6. The rivets are all in different places.

Previously, those three big pins on the right side of the left-hand iPhone 5C housing were common to all iPhone models.

This view shows that the power button has moved from the top of the phone to the side.

Here’s the full video:

