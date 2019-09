Photo: twitter.com

We all remember this picture of Shaq with his wife Hoopz. He looks huge.But Shaq isn’t even the tallest basketball player out there.



On the court, NBA players don’t look that big, but put them with the regular people and they look like giants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.