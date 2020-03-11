Photos from a YouTube and TikTok convention show that Gen Z fashion is wilder, more colourful, and more creative than ever

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Playlist Live attendees and Instagrammers Treigan Oliveira (@treiganoliveira), Jayden McFarlane (@thejourneysofjayden), and Jacob Vanlue (@jacobvanlue) used the YouTube convention as their own personal runway.

More than 13,000 Gen Z-ers gathered at the YouTube and TikTok convention Playlist Live in Orlando, Florida at the end of February to meet their favourite influencers, hang out with friends, and make content.

Not unlike their favourite featured creators, many Playlist Live attendees took the opportunity to show off their style, transforming the Marriott resort into an Instagram runway.

The biggest fashion trends at Playlist Live were the colour neon green, coloured hair, statement jewellery, ripped clothes, e-girl and e-boy aesthetics, and acrylic nails.

There’s almost no better place to view the wide range of wild Gen Z fashion trends than Playlist Live, a YouTube (and now TikTok) convention in Orlando, Florida that drew more than 13,000 influencer-obsessed fans.

At Playlist, the featured YouTube and TikTok creators pulled out their most eye-catching looks to do panels, meet fans, and attend exclusive after-parties. But their fans were there to impress, too. You couldn’t walk five feet without running into someone’s TikTok frame, and the styles worn by the Playlist attendees reflected the aesthetics that go viral on TikTok, thanks to this generation’s internet celebrities.

Many Playlist attendees are looking to maximise their own social media career potential, and most of them had TikTok pages, Instagram accounts, YouTube channels, and more. Here’s a taste of how they dressed to impress.

Many of the looks at Playlist Live reflected the e-girl and e-boy trends on TikTok, which for non Gen-Zers is reminiscent of a gothic, old school Hot Topic wardrobe.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider These four e-inspired Playlist attendees took their fashion from Instagram to real life. From L to R, they’re @shane.emmerson, @vinceevespe, @brinziez, and @hunteranglemyer.

But e-culture puts a modern twist on the 2000s alternative scene, thanks to its prominence on platforms like TikTok.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Shane Emmerson (@shane.emmerson) shows off his skeleton jewellery, while Sabrina Beverly (@brinziez) shows off her pink acrylic nails.

TikTokers were everywhere at the Marriott where Playlist is held, from huge TikTok stars to mid-sized creators, and most of them dressed in bright, eye-catching colours.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider From L to R, Gage Wilson (@gageslife), Tyler Leon (@itstylerleon), Ryan Shakes (@itsryanshakes), Zayla Shakes (@itszaylashakes), and Tony Paul (@itstonypaul) stood waiting for their TikTok panel to start.

Some of the most prominent trends included intricate eye makeup, tiny sunglasses, and clear plastic outerwear.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Vincent Forgione (@vincentforgione), a makeup artist, complemented his green eyeshadow with green detailing on his outfit.

E-girl inspired hair trends like colourful dye jobs and 90s child-like hair accessories ran rampant.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Walker Fleming (@x.fleming.x) and Amber Mezner (@amberr) were just one duo posing together at Playlist Live.

Couples and groups of friends wore coordinating outfits and colours that drew all eyes toward them as they walked through the convention.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Marcus Olin (@marcusolin) and Steph Margarucci (@beasteater) have their own YouTube couple channel and have matching lime green aesthetics.

Even if you didn’t have a brand to promote, a lot of regular Playlist attendees pulled striking looks out of their wardrobes for the occasion.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Sophia Givens paired a slick red strapless minidress and a textured black turtleneck.

And not everyone required a human body to show off their fashion sense.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Multiple dogs roamed around Playlist Live, and this one got a brief chance to walk around when the crowd subsided.

Dresses and graphic t-shirts layered over long sleeves, along with retro references, statement jewellery, and exposed midriffs ruled the Playlist fashion scene.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Tiara Mehan (@tiaramehan), Rylie Harris (@ry1iesage), and Samaria Mehan (@samairamehan) were camped out in hallway near the creator lounge.

Many of today’s youth fashion trends are echoed by Gen Z celebrity fashion icons like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Treigan Oliveira (@treiganoliveira), Jayden McFarlane (@thejourneysofjayden), and Jacob Vanlue (@jacobvanlue) turned heads in their detailed Playlist looks.

Back in the creator lounges at Playlist, creators executed outfits that could have easily transitioned to a runway.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider In the ‘TikTok Motel Lounge,’ Clawdeena (@clawdeena9official) executed a high-fashion look.

And attendees took it upon themselves to do DIY work, like the socks worn by influencer twins Alexa and Alicia Montes De Oca.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Chris Gilly (@chrismfngilly), twins Alexa and Alicia Montes De Oca (@allexamontes, @alliciamontes), and @704tookie were hanging out poolside at Playlist Live.

For practically every girl or feminine-presenting person at Playlist, acrylic nails were a must-have – the more elaborate, the better.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider The Montes twins paired their DIY socks with incredibly detailed acrylic nails.

And people had fun with their looks, even if they went a costume store to pick them up.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Darius Wilson (@lmaodarius) wore a Frozone costume around Playlist after carrying the nickname (bestowed on him by his classmates) around for years.

Ripped jeans are a style mainstay, especially when they’re paired with crop tops, colourful hair, tattoos, and sneakers.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider One Playlist attendee (@slimbeann) had an eye-catching purple ombre hairstyle.

Having the right hair can make or break a Gen Z style look, especially since colourful dreads, braids, and all-over dyes are so popular.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Sisters Ariana Henderson (@okayyy.ariiii) and Leilani Henderson (@lanicakkes) wore colourful braids on the unofficial TikTok lawn.

The most prominent colour of the weekend had to be green, especially in lime and neon varieties.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider The sisters also wore green acrylic nails.

Holographic patterns and textures are still popular too, even if they’re just saved for accessories like shoes and fanny packs.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Adi (@adiburns) and Jada Aura (@jadaaura) accessorized with lots of bright colours.

Tattoos and piercings complemented plenty of looks, too.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider They also showed off dainty finger tattoos and astonishingly long, pointy nails.

Playlist Live draws a diverse crowd of ages, genders, and backgrounds, which is reflected in the styles worn by attendees.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Bella Nicole (@bellaaxnicole) and Brody (@luvbrody) explained where to get the best deal on trendy orange camouflage pants – Amazon is the secret.

High-end brands didn’t seem to be that important to Playlist attendees, but clothing sponsor Boohoo gave away enough merch that it became a visible presence.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider Alex Youmazzo (@alexyoumazzo) was diagnosed with alopecia as a child, and posed next to her friend Bria (@briaalana).

And when in doubt of what to wear at a YouTube convention, YouTuber merchandise is never a bad bet.

Kat Tenbarge/Insider When Emery Bingham wasn’t performing, she and her grandma wore Jeffree Star apparel.

