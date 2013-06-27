PHOTOS: 13 Of The Best Celebratory Reactions To The Supreme Court's Gay Marriage Rulings

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court finally ruled on the constitutionality of the defence of Marriage Act and California’s Proposition 8.
In a 5-4 decision, the Court struck down Section 3 of DOMA, on the grounds that denying federal benefits to same-sex married couples and not heterosexual married couples was a violation of equal protection.
On Prop 8, the Court decided that the petitioners did not have standing to appeal the law, meaning that same-sex marriages would be allowed to resume in California.
The decision was long-awaited and historic. In Washington and throughout the nation, the celebration immediately began for gay couples and gay-rights advocates. We’ve put together 13 of the best.
In West Hollywood, Colby Melvin and Cory Lee celebrated the Supreme Court's ruling on California Proposition 8, which effectively makes same-sex marriage legal again in the state.
Two of the couples that made up the plaintiff team in the same-sex marriage cases celebrated on the steps of the Supreme Court following the ruling.
Sharon Burk and Mollie Wagoner, students at American University, embrace upon hearing that DOMA was ruled unconstitutional.
California couple Sarah Beth Alcabes and Meghan Cleary shared a kiss after learning of the decisions.
Paul Katami and Jeff Zarillo, one of the Prop 8 plaintiff couples, couldn't help but get emotional when speaking to the press on the steps of the Supreme Court.
In San Francisco's city hall, gay rights activists were stunned and thrilled to hear the Court's decisions.
Therese Stewart, lead attorney in the Prop 8 case in the San Francisco city attorney's office, threw a triumphant hand in the air at a press conference following the announcements.
Edith Windsor, the plaintiff in the DOMA case, got a kiss from her lawyer Roberta Kaplan at a news conference following the decision.
