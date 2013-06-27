PHOTOS: 13 Of The Best Celebratory Reactions To The Supreme Court's Gay Marriage Rulings

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court finally ruled on the constitutionality of the defence of Marriage Act and California’s Proposition 8.



In a 5-4 decision, the Court struck down Section 3 of DOMA, on the grounds that denying federal benefits to same-sex married couples and not heterosexual married couples was a violation of equal protection.

On Prop 8, the Court decided that the petitioners did not have standing to appeal the law, meaning that same-sex marriages would be allowed to resume in California.

The decision was long-awaited and historic. In Washington and throughout the nation, the celebration immediately began for gay couples and gay-rights advocates. We’ve put together 13 of the best.

