10 Stunning Photos From The High Diving Event At The World Aquatic Championships

The 2013 World Aquatic Championships are currently being held in Barcelona, Spain and one of the more visually stunning events is one that is not even held in the Olympics, the high diving.



The event involves dives from a platform more than 2.5 times highers than the platform dives seen during the summer Olympics.

Because of the height, the event is popular among cliff divers and this year’s event included 15 competitors that are also cliff divers.

